Global Nephrotic Syndrome Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market to Grow at 5.6% Annually Through 2028

The global nephrotic syndrome diagnostics & therapeutics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Nephrotic syndrome is a kidney disease in which the body excretes an excessive amount of protein in the urine. Damage to the clusters of tiny blood vessels in kidneys that remove waste and excess water from blood is the most common cause of the nephrotic syndrome.

Diabetes, which can cause diabetic nephropathy and thus affect glomeruli, has been one of the major factors driving the market growth during the forecast period. The other factors being the increasing rate of hyperlipidemia, the rise of complications, such as thromboembolism, HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C, also contribute to the rising rate of nephrotic syndrome incidence and prevalence across the globe will further driving the growth of the market.

Several factors, such as the absence of reimbursement policies in both low- and middle-income countries, serve as a significant restraint on the demand for nephrotic syndrome diagnostics and therapeutics. The high cost of a kidney transplant and dialysis treatment also has an impact on market growth. Moreover, pipeline drugs for nephrotic syndrome would drive the demand creating opportunities for the growth of the market.

The Report Covers

Market value data analysis of 2020 and forecast to 2027.

Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market segment.

Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.

Key companies operating in the global Nephrotic Syndrome Diagnostics & Therapeutics market

Based on the availability of data, information related to new product launches, and relevant news is also available in the report.

Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.

Analysis of market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Competitive strategies by identifying 'who-stands-where in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights



3. Competitive Landscape



4. Market Determinants



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Nephrotic Syndrome Diagnostics & Therapeutics market By Diagnosis Tests

5.1.1. Urinalysis

5.1.2. Blood Tests

5.1.3. Kidney Biopsy

5.1.4. Others (CT Scan, Renal Ultra-Sonography)

5.2. Global Nephrotic Syndrome Diagnostics & Therapeutics market by Treatment

5.2.1. Blood Pressure Lowering Medications

5.2.1.1. Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

5.2.1.2. Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs)

5.2.1.3. Others (Renin Inhibitors and Benazepril)

5.2.2. Immune System-Suppressing Medications

5.2.3. Cholesterol-Reducing Medications

5.2.4. Others (Blood Thinners)



6. Regional Analysis



7. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp.

AstraZeneca PLC

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

DaVita Inc.

Eli Lilly and Co.

GeneDx Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Mallinckrodt LLC

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

