Global Nerve Monitoring Systems Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Medtronic, Natus Medical and Nuvasive Among Others

The global market for nerve monitoring systems should grow from $1.2 billion in 2021 to $1.6 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% for the period of 2021-2026.

The current report offers a comprehensive picture of the global market for nerve monitoring systems. The scope of the study also includes nerve monitoring equipment, accessories and electrodes used during the perioperative period for neurophysiological monitoring. The report excludes the revenue of neurodiagnostic tests.

The report discusses the current and future market potential of nerve monitors. It offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, market dynamics, current and future market forecasts through 2026.

The report details market shares of nerve monitors based on technology, application and geography.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into -

Evoked Potential (which includes Somatosensory

Evoked Potential [SSEP])

Transcranial Motor Evoked Potentials (TcMEP)

Brainstem Auditory Evoked Potential (BAEP)

Visual Evoked Potentials (VEP)

Electromyography (EMG)

Electroencephalography (EEG)

By application, the market is segmented into -

Neural applications

Orthopedic applications

ENT applications

Cardiovascular applications

Others

By geography, the market has been segmented into -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Coverage of regional segments includes detailed analyses of the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India. For market estimates, data is provided for the year 2020 as the base year and forecast through year-end 2026. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues and estimated revenue of specified products. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

The Report Includes

26 data tables and 20 additional tables

A brief general outlook of the global markets for nerve monitoring systems and related market segments

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2019 and 2020, market estimation for 2021-2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Detailed review of the current market scenario for antihypertensive drugs and the future direction of this nerve monitors market

Estimation of the market size and revenue forecast for nerve monitors, and their corresponding market share analysis by technology, application and geography

Highlights of clinical overview for nervous system and neurophysiology, and information on clinical applications and advantages of intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) within the ecosystem

Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada , Germany , U.K., France , Italy , Spain , Australia , India , China and Japan

, , U.K., , , , , , and Discussion of key market dynamics (DROs) for nerve monitoring systems, market regulations, reimbursement scenario in relation to nerve monitoring during surgical interventions, and regulatory framework for medical devices in select geographies

Impact of COVID-19 on the progress of nerve monitors market, and information pertaining to pandemic implications on overall medical devices industry

Insight into the growth development strategies of the key nerve monitors players operating within the global market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis

Company profiles descriptions of the leading market participants, including Cadwell Industries, Dr. Langer Medical, Inomed, Medtronic PLC, Neurovision Medical and NuVasive

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Clinical Overview

Nervous System and Neurophysiology Overview

Outlook on Clinical Applications and Advantages of Nerve Monitoring

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Surgical Volumes and Rising Usage Rates of Nerve Monitoring Systems

Increasing Demand for Tele-Neuromonitoring

Emergence of Multi-Modal and Portable Monitors

Market Restraints

Low Awareness and Lack of Neurophysiologists in Emerging Nations

High Cost of Equipment and IONM Surgeries

Neurophysiological Monitoring Complications and Limitations

Chapter 5 Regulatory Scenario

U.S.

Medical Equipment Classification

Europe

Classification of Medical Devices in Europe

Chapter 6 Reimbursement Scenario

U.S.

Reimbursement Coverage for Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Procedures

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Chapter 7 Market Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Introduction

Severity of the Disease

COVID-19 Impact on the Nerve Monitoring Industry

Momentary Halt in Product Manufacturing

Delay in Elective Surgical Procedures

Trade Restrictions and Supply Disruptions

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Technology

Global Market for Nerve Monitoring Systems

Evoked Potential

EP Market Size and Forecast

Electromyography (EMG)

EMG Market Size and Forecast

Electroencephalogram (EEG)

EEG Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application

Neural Applications

Orthopedic Applications

Otolaryngological Applications

Cardiovascular Applications

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

North American Market by Country

Europe

European Market by Country

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Market by Country

Latin America

Market Size and Forecast

Cumulative Country Market Analysis

Middle East and Africa

and Market Size and Forecast

Cumulative Country Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Global Market Share Analysis

Competitive Strategies of Key Players

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Cadwell Industries Inc.

Dr. Langer Medical Gmbh

Inomed Medizintechnik Gmbh (Inomed)

Medtronic Plc

Natus Medical Inc.

Neurosign

Neurovision Medical Products

Nihon Kohden

Nuvasive

