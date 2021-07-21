Global Nerve Monitoring Systems Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Medtronic, Natus Medical and Nuvasive Among Others
Jul 21, 2021, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nerve Monitoring Systems Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for nerve monitoring systems should grow from $1.2 billion in 2021 to $1.6 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% for the period of 2021-2026.
The current report offers a comprehensive picture of the global market for nerve monitoring systems. The scope of the study also includes nerve monitoring equipment, accessories and electrodes used during the perioperative period for neurophysiological monitoring. The report excludes the revenue of neurodiagnostic tests.
The report discusses the current and future market potential of nerve monitors. It offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, market dynamics, current and future market forecasts through 2026.
The report details market shares of nerve monitors based on technology, application and geography.
Based on technology, the market is segmented into -
- Evoked Potential (which includes Somatosensory
- Evoked Potential [SSEP])
- Transcranial Motor Evoked Potentials (TcMEP)
- Brainstem Auditory Evoked Potential (BAEP)
- Visual Evoked Potentials (VEP)
- Electromyography (EMG)
- Electroencephalography (EEG)
By application, the market is segmented into -
- Neural applications
- Orthopedic applications
- ENT applications
- Cardiovascular applications
- Others
By geography, the market has been segmented into -
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Coverage of regional segments includes detailed analyses of the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India. For market estimates, data is provided for the year 2020 as the base year and forecast through year-end 2026. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues and estimated revenue of specified products. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.
The Report Includes
- 26 data tables and 20 additional tables
- A brief general outlook of the global markets for nerve monitoring systems and related market segments
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2019 and 2020, market estimation for 2021-2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Detailed review of the current market scenario for antihypertensive drugs and the future direction of this nerve monitors market
- Estimation of the market size and revenue forecast for nerve monitors, and their corresponding market share analysis by technology, application and geography
- Highlights of clinical overview for nervous system and neurophysiology, and information on clinical applications and advantages of intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) within the ecosystem
- Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Australia, India, China and Japan
- Discussion of key market dynamics (DROs) for nerve monitoring systems, market regulations, reimbursement scenario in relation to nerve monitoring during surgical interventions, and regulatory framework for medical devices in select geographies
- Impact of COVID-19 on the progress of nerve monitors market, and information pertaining to pandemic implications on overall medical devices industry
- Insight into the growth development strategies of the key nerve monitors players operating within the global market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis
- Company profiles descriptions of the leading market participants, including Cadwell Industries, Dr. Langer Medical, Inomed, Medtronic PLC, Neurovision Medical and NuVasive
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Clinical Overview
- Nervous System and Neurophysiology Overview
- Outlook on Clinical Applications and Advantages of Nerve Monitoring
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Growing Surgical Volumes and Rising Usage Rates of Nerve Monitoring Systems
- Increasing Demand for Tele-Neuromonitoring
- Emergence of Multi-Modal and Portable Monitors
- Market Restraints
- Low Awareness and Lack of Neurophysiologists in Emerging Nations
- High Cost of Equipment and IONM Surgeries
- Neurophysiological Monitoring Complications and Limitations
Chapter 5 Regulatory Scenario
- U.S.
- Medical Equipment Classification
- Europe
- Classification of Medical Devices in Europe
Chapter 6 Reimbursement Scenario
- U.S.
- Reimbursement Coverage for Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Procedures
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
Chapter 7 Market Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Introduction
- Severity of the Disease
- COVID-19 Impact on the Nerve Monitoring Industry
- Momentary Halt in Product Manufacturing
- Delay in Elective Surgical Procedures
- Trade Restrictions and Supply Disruptions
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Global Market for Nerve Monitoring Systems
- Evoked Potential
- EP Market Size and Forecast
- Electromyography (EMG)
- EMG Market Size and Forecast
- Electroencephalogram (EEG)
- EEG Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application
- Neural Applications
- Orthopedic Applications
- Otolaryngological Applications
- Cardiovascular Applications
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- North American Market by Country
- Europe
- European Market by Country
- Asia-Pacific
- Asia-Pacific Market by Country
- Latin America
- Market Size and Forecast
- Cumulative Country Market Analysis
- Middle East and Africa
- Market Size and Forecast
- Cumulative Country Market Analysis
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
- Global Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Strategies of Key Players
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Cadwell Industries Inc.
- Dr. Langer Medical Gmbh
- Inomed Medizintechnik Gmbh (Inomed)
- Medtronic Plc
- Natus Medical Inc.
- Neurosign
- Neurovision Medical Products
- Nihon Kohden
- Nuvasive
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7fgo26
