Global Network Emulator Market to 2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Emulator Market by Application Type (SD-WAN, Cloud, and IoT), Vertical (Telecommunication, Government and Defense, BFSI), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Network Emulator Market Size to Grow from USD 146 Million in 2019 to USD 217 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.1%.



Rise of attacks and security breaches on networks and the need for reduced downtime in networking are the major factors driving the network emulator market. However, longer timelines and extended Research and Development (R&D) requirements for new networking technologies and price sensitivity of network testing and emulators may limit the market growth.



The demand for network emulator solutions is surging owing to an increase in the demand for software-defined networking and virtualization. A network emulator is used for testing the network setup and appliances in a virtual networking environment. Network emulators are used to assess the overall network performance, perform impact analysis due to device changes in the network, and support decision-making and resource allocation for particular networking appliances.



In network testing, emulation and simulation are used interchangeably; however, both are different. A network simulator uses mathematical models to create a virtual model of the network. Network simulators are software solutions used mostly for application-level testing, or to simulate networking and routing protocols; however, the network simulators come with certain disadvantages. Highly complex operations in network simulation require a degree of experience and training to properly acquire reliable results. Additionally, the network simulators are not able to anticipate certain events independently of a physical network.



Among verticals, the BFSI vertical is expected to hold the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. In regions, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate from 2019 to 2024. Furthermore, due to the growth of software-defined networking and network virtualization, the SD-WAN and IoT segments are expected to witness the highest CAGRs during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Network Emulator Market

4.2 Global Market Top 2 Application Types and Verticals

4.3 Market By Region

4.4 Market Global Revenue Shares



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise of Attacks and Security Breaches on Networks

5.2.1.2 Need for Reduced Downtime in Networking

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Longer Timelines and Extended R&D Requirements for New Networking Technologies

5.2.2.2 Price Sensitivity of Network Testing and Emulators

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Software-Defined Networking and Virtualization

5.2.3.2 Multi-Protocol Support and Advanced Functions Provided By Same Hardware Emulator

5.2.3.3 Investments in R&D and Positive Outcomes From the Testing Phase of 5G Networks

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce to Comprehend and Report Issues in Networking

5.2.4.2 Fast-Changing Network Requirements a Concern for Emulators

5.3 Use Cases

5.4 Solution Architecture

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Architecture



6 Network Emulator Market By Application Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 SD-WAN

6.2.1 Increased Deployment of Applications on Wan Networks to Fuel Market Growth

6.3 Cloud

6.3.1 Simulated Conditions in Cloud to Help Test and Validate Application Performance to Drive the Market Growth

6.4 Internet of Things

6.4.1 Increase in Number of Connected Devices to Accelerate use of Network Emulators

6.5 Others



7 Network Emulator Market By Vertical

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Telecommunication

7.2.1 Network Emulators Help Telecom Network Operators to Emulate the Complex Network Deployments and Create Complex Network Conditions

7.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

7.3.1 Simulation of a Variety of Networks to Conduct Realistic Pre-Deployment Testing to Drive Growth of Market in BFSI Vertical

7.4 Government and Defense

7.4.1 Increased Expenditure on Defense Projects to Accelerate Market Growth in Government and Defense Vertical

7.5 Others



8 Network Emulator Market By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 United States

8.2.1.1 Enterprises and Service Providers in the United States to Implement Network Emulator Solutions on a Large Scale

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Need for Network Emulators to Ensure Proper Functioning of Apps or Devices in Cloud, Internet, and Other Network Environments to Drive Market Growth in Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Increased Spending on Network Infrastructure to Fuel the Growth of the Market in Germany

8.3.2 France

8.3.2.1 Increasing IT Budget in France to Drive the Market Growth in France

8.3.3 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.1.1 Increasing Investments in Network Infrastructure to Fuel the Growth of the Market in China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.2.1 Japan to Experience Noticeable Increase in Adoption of Network Emulator Solutions

8.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.6 Latin America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.2.1 Visionary Leaders

9.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

9.2.3 Innovators

9.2.4 Emerging Companies

9.3 Ranking of Key Players

9.4 Competitive Scenario

9.4.1 New Product Launches /Product Enhancements

9.4.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.4.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Spirent Communications

10.3 Keysight Technologies

10.4 Apposite Technologies

10.5 iTrinegy

10.6 Polaris Networks

10.7 PacketStorm

10.8 Aukua

10.9 Calnex

10.10 SolarWinds

10.11 InterWorking Labs

10.12 GigaNet Systems

10.13 SCALABLE Network Technologies

10.14 Valid8

10.15 Tetcos

10.16 W2BI



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eibnmi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

