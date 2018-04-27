Global Network Optimization Services Market Report 2018-2022 Featuring Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Huawei Technologies & ZTE

The global network optimization services market to grow at a CAGR of 12.52% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Network Optimization Services Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is heightened proliferation of cloud computing. Cloud computing has seen heightened growth and acceptance across the world in the recent times. This increased adoption of cloud computing can be seen in the developed economies, as well as in the emerging economies. The proliferation of cloud technology is expected to increase more over the forecast period.

According to the report, one driver in the market is advances in network infrastructure. The increase in the number of connected devices in industries has led to massive amounts of data generation over the network. Businesses have realized that they can use this data to optimize costs, deliver better services, and boost revenue. There is high demand and adoption of network technologies to improve the efficiency of the business and reduce the cyber threats.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is data privacy and security concerns. Data privacy and security concerns are key challenges in any organization, as devices are interconnected to the Internet and dependent on the use of private and public networks. As critical data is transferred through networks, a highly secured environment needs to be established. Moreover, the network includes multiple devices, which at times may cause interoperability issues.

Key vendors

Cisco Systems

Citrix Systems

Huawei Technologies

ZTE

