Global Network Security Firewall Market by Type, Component, Deployment Industry Size and Geography - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Security Firewall Market by Type (Unified Threat Management, Next-generation Firewall), Component (Solution, Services), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud) Industry Size (SME, Large Enterprises), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report carries out an impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The global network security firewall market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2019 to 2025 to reach $15.8 billion by 2025

The growth of the network security firewall market is driven by several factors, such as increased demand for network security & privacy, advancement of digital transformation in the telecommunication industry, real-time streaming analysis, and administrative regulations encouraging demand for network security firewalls. However, lack of preventive firewall maintenance infrastructure, and poor hardware and system compatibility are few of the major factors hindering the market growth.



The global network security firewall market is expected to register a steady growth during the forecast period.



Advancements of digital transformation in the telecommunication industry provides significant growth opportunities for network security firewall market. With the growing implementation of digital transformation strategy, all products, services, and systems are needed to be developed, without compromising on security. It is essential that the system is constantly tracked for vulnerabilities and should have protection that restricts access.



The rapid use of web applications, rapid adoption of cloud technologies, and the increasing demand for security services to mitigate the risk of cyberattacks are also driving the growth of the network security firewall market. In order to protect the data & information from security breaches and cyber-attacks, the implementation of network security firewalls is growing across various end-use enterprises; consequently, driving the growth of the overall network security firewalls market.



The network security firewall solutions segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2019.



This is mainly due to the continuous development in security practices by telecom service providers to detect and protect themselves and customers against the SS7 vulnerabilities, such as fraud, user location tracking, and Denial of Service (DoS). The demand for messaging firewall solutions has been witnessing strong growth across the telecom industry as different end-user sectors including government, healthcare, e-commerce, and BFSI are adopting A2P and P2A messaging firewall for secure communication channel on a considerable scale.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five regions which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America commanded the largest share of the global network security firewall market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific regions. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to its huge investments in data security owing to the significant rise in cyber-attacks. North America is anticipated to capture the largest share of the network security firewalls market in terms of revenue over the coming years as well, owing to rapid advancements in mobile security technologies in this region.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Analysis, by Type

3.3. Market Analysis, by Component

3.5. Market Analysis, by Deployment

3.6. Market Analysis, by Industry Size

3.7. Market Analysis, by Geography

3.8. Competitive Analysis



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Driver

4.2.1.1. Increasing Demand for Network Security and Privacy

4.2.1.2. Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing

4.2.1.3. Adoption of Digital Transformation in the Telecommunication Industry

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Lack of Preventive Firewall Maintenance

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Increased Adoption of Network Function Virtualization

4.2.3.2. Operator Investments for Dynamic Infrastructure

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Growing Grey Route Fraudulent Activities

4.2.5. Trends

4.2.5.1. Next-Generation Firewall Replace the Current Network Security Firewall



5. Network Security Firewall Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Unified Threat Management

5.3. Next-Generation Firewall



6. Network Security Firewall Market, by Component

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Solution

6.2.1. Signalling Firewall

6.2.1.1. SS7 Firewall

6.2.1.2. Diameter Firewall

6.2.2. SMS Firewall

6.2.2.1. A2P Messaging

6.2.2.2. P2A Messaging

6.3. Services

6.3.1. Professional Services

6.3.2. Managed Services



7. Network Security Firewall Market, by Deployment

7.1. Introduction

7.2. On-Premises

7.3. Cloud



8. Network Security Firewall Market, by Industry Size

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Small and Medium Enterprises

8.3. Large Enterprises



9. Network Security Firewall Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. U.K.

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. Japan

9.4.2. China

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East and Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Key Growth Strategies

10.2. Competitive Developments

10.2.1 New Product Launches

10.2.2. Merger and Acquisition

10.2.3. Partnership, Agreements and Collaboration

10.2.4. Expansion

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking

10.4. Market Share Analysis



11. Company Profiles

11.1. SAP SE

11.1.1. Business Overview

11.1.2. Financial Overview

11.1.3. Product Portfolio

11.1.4. Strategic Developments

11.2. Cisco System, Inc.

11.3. Mobileum Inc.

11.4. Anam Technologies

11.5. Fortinet Inc.

11.6. BICS S.A.

11.7. Route Mobile Limited

11.8. Amd Telecom S.A.

11.9. Cellusys

11.10. Netnumber Inc.

11.11. Openmind Networks

11.12. Juniper Networks, Inc.

11.13. WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

11.14. Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd.



