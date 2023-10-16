Global Network Services Industry Report 2023-2027: Burgeoning Opportunities in Expanded Security Features in the Platform, Strengthening Application Monitoring, & 5G and Smart Cities

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Network Services Industry, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes revenue and connections forecasts through 2027.

The report focuses on the top network service providers that offer a range of cloud, collaboration, and connectivity services and highlights growth areas such as professional services, application consulting, security, and the internet of things as operators seek to offset the declining revenues of traditional telecom services.

The global enterprise network services industry serves multinational corporations that operate in more than 50 countries. The top 12 providers have captured about 90% of the market. They consist of both network operators and system integrators, with a robust ecosystem of internet service providers and telecom partners around the world.



Services include network transport and those that run over the physical network. Communication services, such as unified communications, SD-WAN/SASE, contact center routing and intelligence, and traditional voice and data are at the heart of the network operator's portfolio.

The leaders in this space have additionally beefed up their security offerings and invested millions of development dollars in advanced, easy-to-use, API-driven online portals that help the customer and drive automation and innovation to the back office.

Key Topics Covered

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Expanded Security Features in the Platform

Growth Opportunity 2: Strengthen Application Monitoring

Growth Opportunity 3: 5G and Smart Cities

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Network Services Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Market Participants

Growth Environment Trends

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Connection Forecast

