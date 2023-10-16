Global Network Services Industry Report 2023-2027: Burgeoning Opportunities in Expanded Security Features in the Platform, Strengthening Application Monitoring, & 5G and Smart Cities

News provided by

Research and Markets

16 Oct, 2023, 14:00 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Network Services Industry, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes revenue and connections forecasts through 2027.

The report focuses on the top network service providers that offer a range of cloud, collaboration, and connectivity services and highlights growth areas such as professional services, application consulting, security, and the internet of things as operators seek to offset the declining revenues of traditional telecom services.

The global enterprise network services industry serves multinational corporations that operate in more than 50 countries. The top 12 providers have captured about 90% of the market. They consist of both network operators and system integrators, with a robust ecosystem of internet service providers and telecom partners around the world.

Services include network transport and those that run over the physical network. Communication services, such as unified communications, SD-WAN/SASE, contact center routing and intelligence, and traditional voice and data are at the heart of the network operator's portfolio.

The leaders in this space have additionally beefed up their security offerings and invested millions of development dollars in advanced, easy-to-use, API-driven online portals that help the customer and drive automation and innovation to the back office.

Key Topics Covered

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Expanded Security Features in the Platform
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Strengthen Application Monitoring
  • Growth Opportunity 3: 5G and Smart Cities

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Network Services Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
  • Market Participants
  • Growth Environment Trends

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Restraint Analysis
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Connection Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mcp2nf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Building Automation Sensors and Digital Technology Market Analysis Report 2023: The Need to Improve Indoor Air Quality, Occupancy Sensing, and AI and Digital Twin are Driving Growth

Global Building Automation Sensors and Digital Technology Market Analysis Report 2023: The Need to Improve Indoor Air Quality, Occupancy Sensing, and AI and Digital Twin are Driving Growth

The "Growth Opportunities and Impact of Sensors and Digital Technologies on Building Automation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
Global Agricultural Tractors Market Advancements Report 2023: Autonomous Tractors, Precision Agtech, and Business Model Transformation to Drive Growth through 2030

Global Agricultural Tractors Market Advancements Report 2023: Autonomous Tractors, Precision Agtech, and Business Model Transformation to Drive Growth through 2030

The "Growth Opportunities in Agricultural Tractors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global agricultural tractor...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Carriers and Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.