Global Neurological Biomarkers Market to Surpass USD 16 Billion Mark by 2030 | DelveInsight

The neurological biomarkers market is expanding as neurological disorders, including dementia and Parkinson's disease, become more prevalent with an aging global population. Innovations in biomarker discovery, particularly in genomics and imaging, are improving diagnostic precision and supporting personalized treatments. Moreover, increased investments in neuroscience research and collaborations between academia and industry are driving the development of novel biomarkers.

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global neurological biomarkers market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global neurological biomarkers market during the forecast period. In the application segment of the neurological biomarkers treatment market, the Alzheimer's disease category captured a significant revenue share in 2023.

Notable neurological biomarkers companies such as Abbott, Merck KGaA, Quanterix, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Banyan Biomarkers, Inc., Quanterix, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Fujirebio, Bio-Techne, ADx NeuroSciences NV, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BIOMÉRIEUX, Siemens Healthineers, Quibim, C₂N Diagnostics, and several others, are currently operating in the neurological biomarkers market.

In April 2024 Labcorp launched a first-of-its-kind test for glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP), a critical blood-based biomarker for the early detection of neurodegenerative diseases and neurological injuries. The new GFAP test offered physicians a more efficient pathway to assess the presence and progression of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, glioblastoma, and injuries like traumatic brain injury (TBI).

In March 2024, Merck, joined the observational LEARNS study to investigate the potential of digital biomarkers to evaluate and predict disease progression in Parkinson's disease patients.

joined the observational LEARNS study to investigate the potential of digital biomarkers to evaluate and predict disease progression in Parkinson's disease patients. In February 2024 , Abbott and Fujirebio announced that they are partnering to develop a research-use-only test for the neurofilament-light chain (NfL). The neurology biomarker assay will be available for use on Abbott's Alinity I instrument and will be offered to researchers conducting studies demonstrating the utility of the NfL biomarker, the companies said in a statement. The firms are aiming to make the test available by 2025, and it will be the first RUO assay for the Alinity I system, they added.

Neurological Biomarkers Overview

Neurological biomarkers are measurable indicators found in biological fluids, tissues, or images that reveal insights into the structure, function, or pathology of the nervous system. These biomarkers are essential for understanding the underlying mechanisms of neurological disorders, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, and traumatic brain injury. They are often used to identify disease onset, predict progression, and monitor responses to treatment. Types of neurological biomarkers include proteins like amyloid-beta and tau, genetic markers such as APOE ε4, neuroinflammation indicators like cytokines, and neuroimaging markers, such as brain volume and cortical thickness, visible on MRI scans. These biomarkers serve as critical tools for early diagnosis and provide a pathway for personalized treatments tailored to each patient's specific disease profile.

In recent years, advancements in biomarker research have enabled the development of minimally invasive tests, like blood-based assays and cerebrospinal fluid analysis, which are less burdensome compared to traditional brain imaging. These advancements have the potential to enhance early detection rates and facilitate timely therapeutic interventions, improving patient outcomes. Moreover, neurological biomarkers play a vital role in clinical trials by helping to identify suitable participants, monitor drug efficacy, and assess safety. Emerging research is focused on multi-modal biomarker approaches, which integrate different types of biomarkers to achieve a more comprehensive understanding of complex neurological diseases. This approach holds promise for improving diagnostic accuracy, understanding disease mechanisms, and guiding novel therapeutic strategies.

Neurological Biomarkers Market Insights

In 2023, North America dominated the neurological biomarkers market, driven by several critical factors such as the rising incidence of neurological disorders in the region. This growth is supported by an aging population, active research and development efforts, and a strong market for new product introductions and advancements.

Recent product launches and approvals also strengthen the neurological biomarkers market in North America. Notably, in July 2023, Quanterix Corporation launched LucentAD, a test aimed at helping assess patients with cognitive symptoms linked to early signs of Alzheimer's disease. Innovations like these in diagnostic tools are essential for enhancing early detection and management of neurological conditions.

As a result, the North American neurological biomarkers market is projected to experience steady growth from 2024 to 2030, driven by increased awareness of neurological disorders, technological advancements, and a focus on improving patient outcomes through enhanced diagnostics.

Neurological Biomarkers Market Dynamics

The neurological biomarkers market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological diseases, advancements in biomarker research, and the demand for early diagnosis and personalized medicine. Neurological disorders like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis, and stroke present significant healthcare challenges due to their complex pathology and often late-stage diagnosis. Biomarkers provide a valuable means of detecting these conditions early, tracking disease progression, and monitoring responses to treatment, which has boosted both research investment and commercial interest in this field. The expanding aging population worldwide, with a higher susceptibility to neurodegenerative conditions, further fuels this market's growth.

One of the primary market drivers is the rise in sophisticated technologies, including next-generation sequencing, proteomics, and metabolomics, which facilitate more accurate biomarker identification and validation. These tools enable researchers and clinicians to uncover molecular signatures of neurological diseases, leading to the development of biomarker-based diagnostic tests that offer enhanced sensitivity and specificity. Additionally, advancements in imaging biomarkers, such as PET and MRI, allow for more precise visualization and quantification of brain abnormalities. This integration of molecular and imaging biomarkers is shaping a more comprehensive approach to diagnosing and monitoring neurological diseases.

Pharmaceutical companies are also playing a significant role in this market by focusing on biomarker discovery and development as part of their drug development strategies. Biomarkers help identify target populations for clinical trials, thereby increasing trial efficiency and reducing development costs. For example, biomarkers for amyloid plaques and tau proteins are crucial for Alzheimer's drug development, as they allow for more targeted patient selection and outcome measurement. This collaboration between pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies to integrate biomarkers into clinical workflows is a driving factor for market expansion.

However, the neurological biomarkers market also faces challenges, primarily related to regulatory complexities and the high cost of biomarker validation. Biomarker-based diagnostics require rigorous regulatory approval, particularly from bodies like the FDA, which demands robust evidence of clinical efficacy. The process of validating biomarkers for clinical use is costly and time-consuming, involving extensive clinical trials to ensure safety and effectiveness. Additionally, the complexity of neurological diseases, often involving multiple pathways and biological processes, complicates the identification of reliable biomarkers, which can delay the translation of research findings into practical applications.

Looking ahead, the market is poised to grow as researchers address these challenges and technology continues to evolve. The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in biomarker research holds significant potential, as these tools can analyze vast datasets to identify new biomarker candidates and optimize predictive models for neurological diseases. Furthermore, the trend toward personalized medicine is likely to intensify the demand for neurological biomarkers, as tailored treatments require precise diagnostic and prognostic tools. As a result, the neurological biomarkers market is expected to see continued innovation and expansion, with a focus on delivering solutions that improve patient outcomes in the face of complex neurological conditions.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Neurological Biomarkers Market CAGR ~10% Neurological Biomarkers Market Size by 2030 ~USD 16 Billion Key Neurological Biomarkers Companies Abbott, Merck KGaA, Quanterix, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Banyan Biomarkers, Inc., Quanterix, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Fujirebio, Bio-Techne, ADx NeuroSciences NV, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BIOMÉRIEUX, Siemens Healthineers, Quibim, C₂N Diagnostics, among others

Neurological Biomarkers Market Assessment

Neurological Biomarkers Market Segmentation

Neurological Biomarkers Market Segmentation By Product Type: Genomic, Proteomic, Metabolomic, and Others

Genomic, Proteomic, Metabolomic, and Others

Neurological Biomarkers Market Segmentation By Application: Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Autism, and Others

Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Autism, and Others

Neurological Biomarkers Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Neurological Biomarkers Market Report Introduction 2 Neurological Biomarkers Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Neurological Biomarkers Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Neurological Biomarkers Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis 7 Neurological Biomarkers Market Layout 8 Neurological Biomarkers Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

