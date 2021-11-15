Global Neurological Therapies Market Research Report 2021: Opportunities in Strategies for Drug Delivery through the Blood-Brain Barrier & Therapies Preventing Protein Aggregate Formation

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Neurological Therapies Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research has identified novel approaches that are being developed to deliver drugs across blood-brain barrier. Also, strategic decisions being taken in the neuroscience industry are highlighted in the report. Patents for the technologies being developed to treat neurodegenerative disorders are discussed.

The competitive landscape and product pipeline analysis of companies focusing specifically on therapeutic interventions for neurodegenerative diseases are evaluated. Growth opportunities along with recommended actions for the companies involved in the global neurodegenerative therapy space are discussed in this research study.

Neurological diseases refer to disorders of the brain, nerves, and spinal cord that lead to structural, biochemical, or electrical complications in the body. Major causes of neurological disorders include brain, spinal cord, or nerve injury; genetic disorders; congenital abnormalities; infections; and lifestyle.

Neurological diseases include an extensive scope of disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), multiple sclerosis (MS), epilepsy, autism, neuromuscular disorders, brain tumors, and cerebral palsy. Some neurological disorders that are congenital emerge before birth.

Other diseases are caused by trauma, infections, tumors, neurodegeneration, or structural defects. The pharmaceutical industry is spending a huge amount on developing novel technologies as treatment for neurodegenerative diseases.

Among the hardest neurological disorders to cure and that have devastating outcomes are neurodegenerative diseases. Neurodegenerative diseases are a diverse group of disorders that involve progressive degeneration of the structure and function of the central or peripheral nervous system. Two of the most common neurodegenerative diseases are Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, which affect millions of people worldwide.

The complex nature of neurodegenerative disorders, minimal understanding of disease mechanisms, lack of disease modifying treatment solutions, and multiple disease pathologies are some of the main challenges discussed in this report. Moreover, manufacturing, logistics, and drug delivery across the blood-brain barrier are other challenges in developing potential drugs for neurodegenerative disorders.

Academic institutions, public and private organizations, and companies are developing novel technologies to cure neurodegenerative diseases. The publisher has identified technological advancements in the following established therapies: small molecules, advanced biologics, nucleic acid therapy, and cell therapy.

Key Points Addressed

Major neurodegenerative diseases and challenges in treating them

Emerging therapies for neurodegenerative diseases

Novel drug delivery systems and key advancements

Industry landscape and patent filing trends

Key growth opportunities for industry players

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Strategic Imperatives

1.1 Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

1.2 The Strategic Imperative

1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Technology Advances in Neurological Therapies Industry

1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.5 Research Methodology

2.0 Growth Environment

2.1 Neurological Diseases: An Overview

2.2 Neurodegenerative Diseases: A Global Health Crisis

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Need for Efficient and Cost-effective Solutions

2.5 Industry Addressing Key Challenges

2.6 Industry Targeting Early Intervention and Prevention of Neurodegenerative Diseases

3.0 Emerging Therapies for Treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases

3.1 Emerging Therapies in the Pipeline to Address Challenges

3.2 Research on Next-gen Small Molecule Therapies through Oral Administration

3.3 Small Molecule Therapies in Advanced Stages of Clinical Trials

3.4 Developments in Advanced Biologics Focus on Treating Alzheimer's

3.5 Misfolded Protein Aggregates as the Main Target of Antibodies in Pipeline

3.6 Nucleic Acid Therapy Considered a Sustainable Treatment Option

3.7 Nucleic Acid Therapy Focused on Parkinson's Disease and ALS

3.8 Stem Cells Considered a Potent Therapeutic to Overcome Neurodegeneration

3.9 Personalized Cell Therapies Researched to Address Neurodegeneration

3.10 Comparative Assessment of Emerging Therapies

4.0 Delivery Systems for Effective Drug Administration

4.1 Research on Emerging Delivery Approaches with Potential to Cross the BBB

4.2 Key Developments in Drug Delivery Systems

5.0 Industry Efforts and IP Landscape

5.1 Industry Focused on Overcoming Unmet Needs for Treating Neurodegenerative Diseases

5.2 Strategic Measures in Neuroscience Industry

5.3 Patent Landscape for Neurodegenerative Diseases

5.4 Patent Analysis Shows Steady Efforts towards Drug Development

6.0 Companies to Action

6.1 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

6.2 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.3 MediciNova Inc.

6.4 AB Science S.A.

6.5 Alzheon Inc.

6.6 Alector Inc.

6.7 Athira Pharma Inc.

6.8 Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

6.9 BioArctic AB

7.0 Growth Opportunity Universe

7.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Therapies Preventing Protein Aggregate Formation

7.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Accelerate Biomarker Discovery for Diagnostics and Novel Drug Discovery

7.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Strategies for Drug Delivery through the Blood-Brain Barrier

8.0 Appendix

8.1 Clinical Trials Related to Monoclonal Antibodies

8.2 Clinical Trials Focusing on Gene Therapies

