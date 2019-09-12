Global Neurology Market Research Overview 2019: Competitive Environment, Regulations, Epidemiology, M&As, Pipeline Drugs

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neurology Market: A Research Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is broad and covers therapeutics used in the treatment of neurological disorders.

The report highlights the current and future market potential of neurology medicines and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulations, epidemiology of neurological diseases, merger and acquisition, drivers, restraints, and pipeline drugs in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2024.

The increased government funding in neurology research and an ever-growing demand for research focused on drug discovery for development of novel therapies in neurological disorders are driving the growth of neurology market.The global market for psychotic disease is anticipated to grow at a slow rate during the forecast period.



The slow growth rate is attributed primarily to the loss of patent exclusivity of branded drugs and the emergence of generic drugs. Manufacturers of branded drugs are likely to experience a decline in sales revenue due to the penetration of low-cost generic drugs in the market, which is likely to impact the growth of the market for antipsychotic drugs.



Global neurology market comprises of various therapeutics used for the treatment of different neurological disorders. The novel pipeline, patent expiry of blockbuster drug and new drug approval have influenced the neurology market and it is expected to grow during the forecast period. The biopharmaceutical companies are investing significantly in the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of neurological disorders. Government organizations are funding research and development activities related to neurology research. These factors are impacting the neurology market positively coupled with the growing prevalence of neurological disorders.



New approaches for the treatment of neurology related indications were pursued by pharmaceutical companies. This new drug with a novel mechanism of action or improved delivery system will provide a powerful new option to currently prescribed neurology medicines.



The global neurology market is growing due to a rise in the aging population, growing awareness regarding mental and neurological illness, increasing health insurance reforms and constant research and development in neurology by pharmaceutical companies. These factors along with technological advances such as biomarkers, 3D printed drugs, mobile applications and wearable technologies used to monitor and treat patients diagnosed with neurological disorders are expected to drive the neurology drugs industry.



For market estimates, data is provided for 2018 as the base year, with forecasts for 2019 through 2024. Estimated values are based on drug manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Neurological Disorders: Overview

Disease Background

Parkinson Disease

Alzheimer Disease

Schizophrenia

Bipolar Disorders

Depression

Epileptic Disorders

Autism Spectrum Disorders

Neuroprotective Agents

Neuroprotective Strategies

Drug Development Regulations

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Asia-Pacific

ROW

Reimbursement Landscape

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Government and NGO Initiatives in Creating Awareness

Growing Geriatric Population with Neurological Disorders

Increasing Global Incidence of Neurological Disorders

Research Initiatives in Neurology

Accelerated Approvals for Drugs Used in Rare Diseases

Market Restraints

Patent Expirations of Branded Drugs and Emergence of Generics

Adverse Side Effects

High Cost of Drug Development

Chapter 5 Global Market for Neurology

Global Market for Neurology, by Disease Indication

Chapter 6 Global Market for Parkinson Disease

Anti-Parkinson's Drugs: Market Overview

Anti-Parkinson's Drugs Market, by Drug Class

Dopaminergic

Dopamine Agonists

Enzyme Inhibitors Market

Other Anti-Parkinson's Drugs

Anti-Parkinson's Drugs Market, by Region

Chapter 7 Global Market for Alzheimer Disease

Market Overview

Global Alzheimer Drugs Market, by Mechanism of Action

AChEIs

NMDA Drugs

Global Alzheimer Drugs Market, by Region

Impact of Generic AD Therapeutics

Chapter 8 Global Market for Psychotic Disorders

Market Overview

Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market, by Drug Class

D2 Antagonists

D2/5HT2A Antagonists

D2 Partial Agonists

Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market, by Region

Global Company Share Analysis

Impact of Generic Antipsychotic Drugs on the Market

Chapter 9 Global Market for Epileptic Disorders

Market Overview

Market Trends

Global Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, by Drug Class

First Generation Anti-Epileptic Drugs

Second Generation Anti-Epileptic Drugs

Third Generation Anti-Epileptic Drugs

Global Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market, by Region

Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Global Market for Autism Spectrum Disorders

Market Overview

Antipsychotics

Antidepressants

Stimulants

Anticonvulsants

Global ASD Therapeutics Market, by Label Information

Labeled ASD Pharmaceuticals

Off-label Pharmaceuticals

Global ASD Therapeutics Market, by Region

Global ASD Therapeutics Market Industry Structure

Chapter 11 Global Market for Brain Tumor Therapeutics

Market Overview

Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market, by Therapy Type

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Immunotherapeutic Agents

New Developments

Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market, by Region

Company Share Analysis

Chapter 12 Pipeline Analysis

Overview of the Drug Development Process

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Key Strategies Adopted by Market Players

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements and New Product Launches

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Abbvie

Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Alexza Pharmaceuticals

Alkermes Plc

Allergan Plc

Apotex, Inc.

Astrazeneca Plc

Aurobindo Pharma

Autism Therapeutics

Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Biogen

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

Dr. Reddy'S Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly And Co.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Gedeon Richter Plc

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Lannett Co., Inc.

H. Lundbeck A/S

Lupin Ltd.

Mallinckrodt

Merck & Co

Mylan Nv

Nextsource Biotechnology Llc

Novartis Ag

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Sun Pharma)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

United Therapeutics Corp.

UCB SA

