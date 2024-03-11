Global Neuromorphic Computing Market Forecast Report to 2028: Growing Potential of AI and Neuromorphic Computing in Medical Science and Medical Imaging

DUBLIN, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Neuromorphic Computing Market (2023-2028) Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Neuromorphic Computing Market was estimated to be USD 49.91 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 329.61 Billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 45.87%.

Several factors play pivotal roles in shaping the trajectory of the industry. These factors include drivers that fuel growth and innovation, such as the pressing need for enhanced Integrated Circuit Systems (ICS) performance. Furthermore, the escalating demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies across various sectors serves as a significant impetus for market expansion.

However, progress is hindered by various restraints. Chief among them is the inadequacy of Research and Development (R&D) investments, which slows down the translation of advancements into tangible real-world applications. Moreover, the complexity inherent in designing hardware for neuromorphic chips, compounded by a general lack of understanding about neuromorphic computing, presents formidable challenges.

Yet, within these challenges lie opportunities for growth and innovation. Emerging applications in automation and the adoption of neuromorphic computing for security purposes represent promising avenues for market penetration. Additionally, the intersection of AI and neuromorphic computing holds vast potential for transformative advancements in medical science and imaging technologies.

However, businesses must also confront significant challenges on their path to success. These challenges include the need for software compatibility in applications reliant on neural hardware and the formidable task of replicating human-like flexibility and adaptability, particularly in learning from unstructured stimuli data.

Market Segmentations

The Global Neuromorphic Computing Market is segmented based on Components, Deployment, Application, Industry, and Geography.

By Components, the market is classified into Hardware and Software.

By Deployment, the market is classified into Edge Computing and Cloud Computing.

By Application, the market is classified into Image Recognition, Signal Recognition, and Data Mining.

By Industry, the market is classified into Aerospace and Defense, IT and Telecom, Automotive, Medical, Industrial, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Applied Brain Research Inc, Aspinity Inc, Brainchip Holdings Ltd Ceryx Medical, etc.

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Neuromorphic Computing Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The publisher analyses the Global Neuromorphic Computing Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the publisher has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Need for Better-Performing ICS

4.1.2 Increase in Demand for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of R&D and Investments is Slowing Down Development of Real-World Applications

4.2.2 Complex Algorithms Increase Complexity of Designing Hardware of Neuromorphic Chips

4.2.3 Lack of Knowledge about Neuromorphic Computing

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Emerging Applications Pertaining to Automation

4.3.2 Adoption of Neuromorphic Computing for Security Purposes

4.3.3 Growing Potential of AI and Neuromorphic Computing in Medical Science and Medical Imaging

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Applications Dependent on Software Compatibility of Neural Hardware

4.4.2 Matching a Human's Flexibility and Ability to Learn from Unstructured Stimuli Data

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Neuromorphic Computing Market, By Components

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Software

7 Global Neuromorphic Computing Market, By Deployment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Edge Computing

7.3 Cloud Computing

8 Global Neuromorphic Computing Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Image Recognition

8.3 Signal Recognition

8.4 Data Mining

9 Global Neuromorphic Computing Market, By Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aerospace and Defense

9.3 IT and Telecom

9.4 Automotive

9.5 Medical

9.6 Industrial

9.7 Others

10 Americas' Global Neuromorphic Computing Market

11 Europe's Global Neuromorphic Computing Market

12 Middle East and Africa's Global Neuromorphic Computing Market

13 APAC's Global Neuromorphic Computing Market

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

Applied Brain Research

Aspinity

Brainchip Holdings

Ceryx Medical

Cognixion

General Vision

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HRL Laboratories

IBM

Innatera Nanosystem

Intel Corp

Koniku

Mindmaze

Natural Intelligence System

Neuropace

Numenta

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

Vicarious

