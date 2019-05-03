Global Neurophotonics Markets and Technologies Report 2019: 2017-2018 Data & CAGR Projections Through 2023

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neurophotonics: Global Markets and Technologies to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an updated review of neurophotonics technologies, including a description of various devices, and identifies current and emerging technologies used in different neurology fields.



This research delineates the current market status for these products, defines trends and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The neurophotonics market is based on four segments: system type, application, neurological disorder and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.



More specifically, the market analysis conducted for this report appears over five chapters.



Chapter 3 of the report introduces the topic and a historical review of neurophotonic technologies, including an outline of recent events. This chapter identifies the main neurological conditions that are currently being evaluated or treated using these systems.



Chapter 4 provides a technological review of various types of optical systems for neurophotonics, together with their primary features and uses. This chapter concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2016, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied. The chapter ends by listing the most active research organizations operating in this field and their activities.



Chapter 5 entails a global market analysis of neurophotonics technologies. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (system type, application, neurological condition and region), with actual data for 2016 and 2017 and estimates for 2018. Dollar figures refer to sales of these systems at the manufacturing level.



The analysis of current revenues for neurophotonics technologies is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for optical systems used in neurophotonics within each segment, together with forecast compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period of 2018 through 2023. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Chapter 6, which covers global industry structure, lists the leading manufacturers of neurophotonics systems, along with a description of their products. The analysis provides the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Company profiles of the top players are also provided.



Chapter 7 includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to fabrication processes, methods for using neurophotonic systems and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, system type and application.



The Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Identification of important technology and industry trends within each market segment

Information on new technological developments related to neurophotonic systems, while outlining current technical issues

Description of the most relevant R&D activities and examination of trends in recently issued U.S. patents

Company profiles of the leading market players, including Bruker Scientific, Carl Zeiss , Hitachi, Horiba, Leica Microsystems and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Market Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Definition and Study Focus

Neurons and the Nervous System

Light for Neurophotonics

Applications of Neurophotonics

Milestones in the History of Neurophotonics and Recent Events

Most Popular Current End Uses of Neurophotonics

Brain Development and Neurological Disorders in Infants and Young Children

Cerebral Ischemia and Stroke

Memory Disorders and Alzheimer's

Traumatic Brain Injury

Epilepsy

Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Pain

Stress

Motor Tasks and Exercise

Chapter 4 Technology

Introduction

Optical Technologies for Neurophotonics

Imaging Devices

Brain Stimulation and Therapeutic Devices

Techniques Based on Photosensitive Materials

Optical Microscopy

Raman Spectroscopy

Near-infrared Spectroscopy

Fast Optical Signal Imaging

Diffuse Correlation Spectroscopy

Optical Coherence Tomography

Photoacoustic Microscopy

Laser Speckle Flowmetry

Multimodal Imaging

Optogenetics

Bioluminescence Imaging

Infrared Neural Stimulation

Photobiomodulation

Optical Technologies, by Working Principle

Neural Activities Evaluated in Nanophotonics

Latest Technological Developments, 2016 to Present

Wearable Diffuse Optical Tomography for Super-Pixel Detection

Wireless Wearable Monitoring System for Brain Blood Oxygenation

Deep Brain Stimulation System Based on Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy

Brain-Machine Interface

Implantable Device for Optical Brain Stimulation

Other Relevant R&D Activities

Chapter 5 Global Markets

Analysis Outline

Global Market Summary

Current Market Status

Market, by Technology Type

Market, by Application

Market, by Neurological Condition

Market, by Region

Market Growth Trends

Mental Disorders

Research, Diagnosis and Therapy for Neurological Disorders

Technology Trends

Regional Trends

Market Forecast

Market, by Technology Type

Market, by Application

Market, by Neurological Condition

Market, by Region/Country

Chapter 6 Global Industry Structure and Company Profiles

Leading Manufacturers of Optical Technologies for Neurophotonics

Distribution of Leading Suppliers, by Technology Type and Region

Other Industry Players

Company Profiles

Artinis Medical Systems

Bruker Scientific

Cairn Research

Carl Zeiss

Femtonics

Fnir Devices

Hemophotonics

Hitachi

Horiba

Intelligent Imaging Innovations

ISS

Leica Microsystems

Nanoscope Technologies

Nikon

Nirx

Olympus

Perkinelmer

Scientifica

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vielight

Chapter 7 Patent Analysis

Introduction

Summary of Recently Awarded Patents

General Trends

Trends, by Country and Region

Trends, by Assignee

Trends, by Patent Category

Trends, by System Type

Trends, by Application



