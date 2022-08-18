Global Next-Gen Natural Fibers Markets, 2023-2033: Plant-derived Fibers, Cultivated Animal Fibers Cell Fibers, Microbe-derived Fibers

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Next-Gen Natural Fibers 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for next-gen natural fibers has grown significantly over the last two years, with investments of nearly $1 billion in 2021.

Bolt Threads raised a $253 million USD Series E at a $1.15 billion USD valuation, Ecovative raised a $60 million USD Series D, and Natural Fiber Welding received backing from BMWi Ventures and Allbirds, raising $15 million USD. Japan-based Spiber raised $313 million USD in funding.

Synthetic fibers are relatively expensive and require many harmful chemicals during production, which impact humans and the environment. Conversely, bio-based materials such as natural fibers have lower production costs and offer similar or better mechanical properties compared to traditional materials.

Next-gen natural fibers offer an environmentally friendly alternative to fossil based plastic, as they originate from renewable sources, and support industrial composting at the end of life. Demand for sustainability in, for example, the fashion industry is at an all-time high, and many brands are seeking to deliver more environmentally-friendly fibers and fabrics.

Fibers derived from bio-based sources such as plant-based (ligno) cellulosics and animal-based protein are termed natural fibers (NF). This includes natural cellulosic fibers such as cotton, jute, sisal, coir, flax, hemp, abaca, ramie, etc.) and protein-based fibers such as wool and silk.

Man-made cellulose fibers (e.g., viscose rayon, cellulose acetate and nanocellulose) that are produced with chemical procedures from pulped wood or other sources (cotton, bamboo, biomass) are also covered in this report under the natural fibers definition.

Report contents include:

Market drivers for next-gen natural fibers.

Market trends in next-gen natural fibers.

Global revenues for next-gen natural fibers 2023-2033, by fiber types, market and region.

Technology challenges.

Analysis of types of next-gen natural fibers including plant-derived fibers, cultivated animal fibers cell fibers, microbe-derived fibers etc.

Markets for next-gen natural fibers, including composites, aerospace, automotive, construction & building, sports & leisure, textiles, consumer products and packaging.

Profiles of 185 next-gen natural fiber companies. Companies profiled include Algaeing, Ananas Anam, BASF, Bast Fiber Technologies Inc., Blue Ocean Closures, Coastgrass ApS, Kelheim Fibres GmbH, BComp, Circular Systems, Evrnu, Natural Fiber Welding, Icytos and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 What are next-gen natural fibers?

1.2 Benefits of natural fibers over synthetic

1.3 Markets and applications for next-gen natural fibers

1.4 Recent commercial activity in next-gen natural fibers

1.5 Commercially available next-gen natural fiber products

1.6 Market drivers for next-gen natural fibers

1.7 Challenges

2 NATURAL FIBER TYPES

2.1 Manufacturing method, matrix materials and applications of natural fibers

2.2 Advantages of natural fibers

2.3 Plants (cellulose, lignocellulose)

2.3.1 Seed fibers

2.3.1.1 Cotton

2.3.1.2 Kapok

2.3.1.3 Luffa

2.3.2 Bast fibers

2.3.2.1 Jute

2.3.2.2 Hemp

2.3.2.3 Flax

2.3.2.4 Ramie

2.3.2.5 Kenaf

2.3.3 Leaf fibers

2.3.3.1 Sisal

2.3.3.2 Abaca

2.3.4 Fruit fibers

2.3.4.1 Coir

2.3.4.2 Banana

2.3.4.3 Pineapple

2.3.5 Stalk fibers from agricultural residues

2.3.5.1 Rice fiber

2.3.5.2 Corn

2.3.6 Cane, grasses and reed

2.3.6.1 Switch grass

2.3.6.2 Sugarcane (agricultural residues)

2.3.6.3 Bamboo

2.3.6.4 Fresh grass (green biorefinery)

2.3.7 Modified natural polymers

2.3.7.1 Mycelium

2.3.7.2 Chitosan

2.3.7.3 Alginate

2.4 Animal (fibrous protein)

2.4.1 Wool

2.4.2 Silk fiber

2.4.3 Leather

2.4.4 Fur

2.4.5 Down

2.5 Polysaccharides

2.5.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

2.5.2 Cellulose nanocrystals

2.5.3 Cellulose nanofibers

3 MARKETS FOR NEXT-GEN NATURAL FIBERS

3.1 Composites

3.1.1 Applications

3.1.2 Natural fiber injection moulding compounds

3.1.3 Non-woven natural fiber mat composites

3.1.4 Aligned natural fiber-reinforced composites

3.1.5 Natural fiber biobased polymer compounds

3.1.6 Natural fiber biobased polymer non-woven mats

3.1.6.1 Flax

3.1.6.2 Kenaf

3.1.7 Natural fiber thermoset bioresin composites

3.2 Aerospace

3.3 Automotive

3.4 Building/construction

3.5 Sports and leisure

3.6 Textiles

3.7 Packaging

4 GLOBAL NATURAL FIBERS MARKET

4.1 Overall global fibers market

4.2 Plant-based fiber production

4.3 Animal-based natural fiber production

5 NATURAL FIBER PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPER PROFILES (185 company profiles)

6 AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

7 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

8 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

