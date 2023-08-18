Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Projected to Reach $57.8 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics market, valued at US$6.7 billion in 2022, is anticipated to experience substantial expansion, reaching a projected size of US$57.8 billion by the year 2030.

This growth is expected to occur at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

The report highlights key segments within the market, with qPCR & Multiplexing projected to achieve a CAGR of 33% and reach a market value of US$25.5 billion by the end of the analysis period. Moreover, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the growth trajectory of the Next Generation Sequencing segment has been adjusted to a revised CAGR of 26.1% for the next eight years.

Regional Analysis

The United States is a prominent player in the Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics market, estimated at a value of US$2 billion in 2022. In contrast, China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to exhibit remarkable growth, projecting a market size of US$9.9 billion by the year 2030, driven by a robust CAGR of 30.1% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Other significant geographic markets include Japan and Canada, both predicted to witness growth rates of 27.9% and 26.3% respectively during the period from 2022 to 2030. Additionally, Germany, a key player within Europe, is expected to achieve a CAGR of approximately 21.5%.

Market Scope

The analysis encompasses a comprehensive evaluation of the global next-generation cancer diagnostics market, covering various geographic regions, technologies, and applications from 2014 to 2030.

The report provides insights into annual sales figures in US$ million, percentage CAGR, and market share for multiple technologies and applications, such as qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR, Other Technologies, Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis, Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer Screening, Risk Analysis, and Other Applications.

Market Overview

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics market, including insights into market trajectories, the impact of global events such as Covid-19 and economic trends, key competitor market shares, and competitiveness across multiple geographies.

Companies Mentioned include:



Abbott

Agilent Technologies

Almac Group

Cepheid

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GE Healthcare

Genomic Health

Hologic

Illumina

Janssen Global Services

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Myriad Genetics

Novartis AG

Opko Health

PerkinElmer

Qiagen

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Conclusion

With a projected CAGR of 31%, reaching a market value of US$57.8 billion by 2030, the global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics market presents significant growth opportunities.

Advances in diagnostic technologies and increased focus on personalized cancer treatment are expected to drive the demand for next-generation cancer diagnostics.

As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, the market is likely to witness continued innovation and advancements in diagnostic techniques, ultimately contributing to improved cancer detection and patient care.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k1y8wc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets