Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Projected to Reach $57.8 Billion by 2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

18 Aug, 2023, 19:45 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics market, valued at US$6.7 billion in 2022, is anticipated to experience substantial expansion, reaching a projected size of US$57.8 billion by the year 2030.

This growth is expected to occur at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

The report highlights key segments within the market, with qPCR & Multiplexing projected to achieve a CAGR of 33% and reach a market value of US$25.5 billion by the end of the analysis period. Moreover, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the growth trajectory of the Next Generation Sequencing segment has been adjusted to a revised CAGR of 26.1% for the next eight years.

Regional Analysis

The United States is a prominent player in the Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics market, estimated at a value of US$2 billion in 2022. In contrast, China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to exhibit remarkable growth, projecting a market size of US$9.9 billion by the year 2030, driven by a robust CAGR of 30.1% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Other significant geographic markets include Japan and Canada, both predicted to witness growth rates of 27.9% and 26.3% respectively during the period from 2022 to 2030. Additionally, Germany, a key player within Europe, is expected to achieve a CAGR of approximately 21.5%.

Market Scope

The analysis encompasses a comprehensive evaluation of the global next-generation cancer diagnostics market, covering various geographic regions, technologies, and applications from 2014 to 2030.

The report provides insights into annual sales figures in US$ million, percentage CAGR, and market share for multiple technologies and applications, such as qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR, Other Technologies, Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis, Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer Screening, Risk Analysis, and Other Applications.

Market Overview

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics market, including insights into market trajectories, the impact of global events such as Covid-19 and economic trends, key competitor market shares, and competitiveness across multiple geographies.

Companies Mentioned include:

  • Abbott
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Almac Group
  • Cepheid
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • GE Healthcare
  • Genomic Health
  • Hologic
  • Illumina
  • Janssen Global Services
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V
  • Myriad Genetics
  • Novartis AG
  • Opko Health
  • PerkinElmer
  • Qiagen
  • Sysmex Corporation
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Conclusion

With a projected CAGR of 31%, reaching a market value of US$57.8 billion by 2030, the global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics market presents significant growth opportunities.

Advances in diagnostic technologies and increased focus on personalized cancer treatment are expected to drive the demand for next-generation cancer diagnostics.

As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, the market is likely to witness continued innovation and advancements in diagnostic techniques, ultimately contributing to improved cancer detection and patient care.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k1y8wc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]  
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Data Center UPS Market Outlook 2023: A $7.94 Billion Market by 2028 from $5.44 Billion in 2022 - Increased Rack Power Density Spurs Innovations Amidst Growing Energy Demand

Europe Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Economic Impact and Innovations & Rising Awareness and Collaborations Fuels Adoption and Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.