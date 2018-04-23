Global Next Generation Data Storage Market 2018-2023 by Technology, Application and End-User

DUBLIN, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Next Generation Data Storage Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The next generation data storage market was valued at US $30.013 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 21.3% over the forecast period to reach US $95.595 billion by 2023.
Growth in cloud computing and smart technologies among others is the major driver of smart storage space. The huge chunk of data being generated needs to be accessed easily and analyzed for enhancing the user experience. These smart storage solutions assist in providing reliable, secure and scalable solutions. Enterprises across different industry verticals are increasingly investing in these technologies to gain competitive advantage while optimizing business process efficiency
This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.
The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.
Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.
Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Dell, IBM, HP Development Company, L.P, and Broadcom among others.
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1. Market Overview
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Scope of the Study
1.4. Currency
1.5. Assumptions
1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1. Research Design
2.2. Secondary Sources
3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4. MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1. Market Segmentation
4.2. Market Drivers
4.3. Market Restraints
4.4. Market Opportunities
4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot
4.7. Market Attractiveness
5. NEXT GENERATION DATA STORAGE MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY
5.1. All Flash Storage Arrays
5.2. Holographic Data Storage
5.3. Hybrid Arrays
5.4. Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording
6. NEXT GENERATION DATA STORAGE MARKET BY APPLICATION
6.1. Big Data storage
6.2. Enterprise Data Storage
6.3. Cloud Based Storage
7. NEXT GENERATION DATA STORAGE MARKET BY END-USER
7.1. Retail
7.2. Government
7.3. Communication
7.4. Manufacturing
7.5. BFSI
7.6. Healthcare
7.7. Others
8. NEXT GENERATION DATA STORAGE MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
8.1. North America
8.1.1. United States
8.1.2. Canada
8.1.3. Mexico
8.1.4. Others
8.2. South America
8.2.1. Brazil
8.2.2. Argentina
8.2.3. Others
8.3. Europe
8.3.1. Germany
8.3.2. France
8.3.3. Italy
8.3.4. United Kingdom
8.3.5. Others
8.4. Middle East and Africa
8.4.1. Israel
8.4.2. Saudi Arabia
8.4.3. South Africa
8.4.4. Others
8.5. Asia Pacific
8.5.1. Japan
8.5.2. China
8.5.3. India
8.5.4. Australia
8.5.5. Others
9. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE
9.1. Recent Deals and Investment
9.2. Strategies of Key Players
9.3. Investment Analysis
10. COMPANY PROFILES
10.1. IBM
10.1.1. Company Overview
10.1.2. Financials
10.1.3. Products and Services
10.1.4. Recent Developments
10.2. HP Development Company, L.P
10.2.1. Company Overview
10.2.2. Financials
10.2.3. Products and Services
10.2.4. Recent Developments
10.3. Dell
10.3.1. Company Overview
10.3.2. Financials
10.3.3. Products and Services
10.3.4. Recent Developments
10.4. Toshiba Corporation
10.4.1. Company Overview
10.4.2. Financials
10.4.3. Products and Services
10.4.4. Recent Developments
10.5. ScanDisk Corporation
10.5.1. Company Overview
10.5.2. Financials
10.5.3. Products and Services
10.5.4. Recent Developments
10.6. Hitachi, Ltd.
10.6.1. Company Overview
10.6.2. Financials
10.6.3. Products and Services
10.6.4. Recent Developments
10.7. Micron Technology, Inc.
10.7.1. Company Overview
10.7.2. Financials
10.7.3. Products and Services
10.7.4. Recent Developments
10.8. Tintri
10.8.1. Company Overview
10.8.2. Financials
10.8.3. Products and Services
10.8.4. Recent Developments
10.9. NetApp, Inc.
10.9.1. Company Overview
10.9.2. Financials
10.9.3. Products and Services
10.9.4. Recent Developments
10.10. Boradcom
10.10.1. Company Overview
10.10.2. Financials
10.10.3. Products and Services
10.10.4. Recent Developments
Share this article