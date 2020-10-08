Global Next-Generation Data Storage Markets Report 2020-2025: Opportunities in Growing Adoption of Cloud Storage and Solid-State Drives
DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Next-Generation Data Storage Market by Storage System (Direct-Attached, Network-Attached, Storage Area Network), Storage Architecture (File- & Object-Based, Block), Storage Medium (SSD, HDD, Tape), End-user and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global next-generation data storage market is estimated to grow from USD 53.9 billion by 2020 to USD 81 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5%.
The major drivers for this market include the massive growth in digital data volume; proliferated use of smartphones, laptops, and tablets; growth of the IoT market; and increasing penetration of high-end cloud computing. However, the breach in data security in cloud and server-based services, and less structured data are the major restraints for the growth of the next-generation data storage market.
Market for SSD to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period
SSD is expected to hold the largest share of the next-generation data storage market by 2025. The rapidly growing volumes of data being generated from various users are raising the storage demand on datacenters. In addition to the connected users, machines such as autonomous cars and connected planes generate a greater volume of content; this is also leading to the increased demand for storage capacity. In the past few years, SSD capacities have surpassed HDD capacities. Moreover, the price of SSDs has also declined to a great extent in these years, which has increased their adoption in various industries.
Enterprises to hold largest share of next-generation data storage market by 2025
Enterprises is expected to hold the largest share of the next-generation data storage market by 2025. The increased data transfer speeds offered by the advanced data storage devices help the companies manage heavy workloads with high reliability and efficiency. With the rise in Big Data and IoT, enterprises datacenters are growing rapidly to process and store more information; this is contributing to the next-generation data storage market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Storage Area Network to Hold Largest Size of Next-Generation Data Storage Market During Forecast Period
3.2 File- and Object-Based Storage to Register Higher CAGR in Market During Forecast Period
3.3SSD to Hold Largest Share of Market by 2025
3.4 Next-Generation Data Storage Market for Cloud Service Providers to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
3.5 North America to Hold Largest Share of Market in 2020
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Next-Generation Data Storage Market Opportunities
4.2 Market in North America, by Country and End-user
4.3 Market, by Storage System
4.4 Market, by Storage Architecture
4.5 Market, by Storage Medium
4.6 Market, by End-user
4.7 Next-Generation Data Storage Market, by Geography
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Massive Growth in Digital Data Volumes
5.2.1.2 Proliferated Use of Smartphones, Laptops, and Tablets
5.2.1.3 Growth of IoT Market
5.2.1.4 Increasing Penetration of High-End Cloud Computing
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Breach in Data Security in Cloud and Server-Based Services
5.2.2.2 Less Structured Data
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increased Need for Data Analytics
5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of Cloud Storage and Solid-State Drives
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Delivering Robust and High-Speed Data Storage
5.2.4.2 High Cost Associated With Cloud Storage
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Advantages of Next-Generation Data Storage Over Traditional Data Storage
6.4 Industry Trends
7 Next-Generation Data Storage Market, by Storage System
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Direct-Attached Storage
7.2.1 Direct-Attached Storage is Oldest and Convenient Data Storage Systems
7.3 Network-Attached Storage
7.3.1 Network-Attached Storage to Grow at Highest Rate
7.4 Storage Area Network
7.4.1 Storage Area Network Held Largest Share of Market in 2019
8 Next-Generation Data Storage Market, by Storage Medium
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hard Disk Drive
8.2.1 Hard Disk Drive Provides High Storage Capacities at Affordable Prices
8.3 Solid-State Drive
8.3.1 Solid-State Drive to Hold Largest Share of Market in 2025
8.3.1.1 All-Flash Arrays
8.3.1.2 Hybrid Flash Arrays
8.4 Tape
8.4.1 Tape Offers Long-Term Data Retention
9 Next-Generation Data Storage Market, by Storage Architecture
9.1 Introduction
9.2 File- and Object-Based Storage
9.2.1 File Storage
9.2.1.1 File-Level Storage is Usually Used in Nas Devices as It Offers Comparatively More Storage Space
9.2.2 Object Storage
9.2.2.1 Object Storage is Preferred by Cloud Storage Providers Due to Its Massive Scalability and Shared Tenancy Features
9.3 Block Storage
9.3.1 Server-Based Operating Systems Control and Format Each Block as Per Need in Block Storage
10 Next-Generation Data Storage Market, by End-user
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Enterprises
10.2.1 Bfsi
10.2.1.1 Bfsi Held the Largest Share of Market in Enterprises
10.2.2 Consumer Goods
10.2.2.1 Consumer Goods Sector Witnessed the High Adoption of Cloud Storage
10.2.3 Retail
10.2.3.1 Advent of Online Retailers is Boosting the Market
10.2.4 Healthcare
10.2.4.1 High-Powered Analytics, Distant Data Sharing, Advanced Medical Research, and Telemedicine Capabilities Are Driving the 10.2.5 Media and Entertainment
10.2.5.1 High-Powered Analytics, Distant Data Sharing, Advanced Medical Research, and Telemedicine Capabilities Are Driving the Market for the Healthcare Industry
10.2.6 Manufacturing
10.2.6.1 Advanced and Flexible Storage Solutions Help Manufactures Work Efficiently With the Available Data
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Next-Generation Data Storage Products Are Designed to Handle Major Security Challenges in Industries Such as Aerospace & Defense and Energy
10.2.7.2 Aerospace and Defense
10.2.7.3 Business and Consulting
10.2.7.4 Education and Research
10.2.7.5 Energy
10.3 Government Bodies
10.3.1 Government Bodies Worldwide Have Adopted Digitization and Data Analytics Technologies to Improve Their Strategic Planning
10.4 Telecom Companies
10.4.1 Data Science and Big Data Analytics Are the Major Emerging Opportunities in the Telecom Sector
10.5 Cloud Service Providers
10.5.1 Cloud Storage Solutions Offer Enterprises the Flexibility to Scale Up or Scale Down the Storage Capacity, Depending on the Business Requirements
10.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Major Industries
11 Geographic Analysis
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Market, 2019
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019
12.3.1 Visionary Leaders
12.3.2 Innovators
12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.3.4 Emerging Companies
12.4 Competitive Situations and Trends
12.4.1 Product Launches and Developments
12.4.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.4.3 Acquisitions
12.4.4 Agreements
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Dell
13.1.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company
13.1.3 IBM
13.1.4 Netapp
13.1.5 Hitachi
13.1.6 Toshiba
13.1.7 Pure Storage
13.1.8 Nutanix
13.1.9 Scality
13.1.10 Micron Technology
13.2 Other Key Players
13.2.1 Tintri
13.2.2 Cloudian
13.2.3 Drobo
13.2.4 Quantum
13.2.5 Western Digital
13.2.6 Samsung
13.2.7 Fujitsu
13.2.8 VMware
13.2.9 Nexenta Systems
13.2.10 Netgear
13.2.11 Inspur
