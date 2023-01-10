Global Next-Generation Lithography Materials Market Report to 2031 - Players Include Tokyo Ohka Kogyo, JSR, DuPont de Nemours and Shin-Etsu Chemical

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next-Generation Lithography Materials Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Material, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global next-generation lithography materials market is projected to reach $1,005.3 million by 2031 from $85.7 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 29.46% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

The next-generation lithography materials market is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate, owing to the growing demand for cutting-edge microchips and semiconductors in smartphones and wearable technology.

According to International Data Corporation, smartphone shipments increased by 7.7% in 2021 compared to 2020. Smartphone players are implementing several technologies to reduce the weight and increase the features of smartphones to gain a strong foothold in the industry, creating a demand for next-generation lithography materials and technologies.

In addition, technological advancements, and increased investment in nanotechnology and nanodevices are driving the demand for nanolithography by creating a need for making structures on the nanometre scale, which in turn is complementing next-generation lithography materials' demand.

Furthermore, the U.S. government is making effective investments in nanotechnology through the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI), a U.S. government R&D initiative that brings together federal departments and agencies with interests in nanomaterials research, development, and commercialization. Therefore, the aforementioned factors complement the NGL materials market growth.

Market Lifecycle Stage

Next-generation lithography is a process that transfers patterns from a photomask to a photoresist (light-sensitive chemical) on a substrate using light sources with wavelengths less than 193nm. The photoresist is either inherently sensitive to radiation or is formulated with a photosensitive compound that produces a reactive species when exposed to light.

Extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL), which uses a wavelength of 13.5 nm, is currently the most widely used next-generation lithography technique. Other next-generation lithography techniques include electron beam lithography, nanoimprint lithography, focused ion beam lithography, x-ray lithography, and others.

Next-generation lithography technologies are gaining popularity. However, the high cost of next-generation lithography scanners and materials is a major barrier to its widespread adoption in several countries. Currently, Advanced Semiconductor Materials Lithography (ASML) is the only company providing EUV lithography machinery. However, with additional players entering the ecosystem in the coming years, the next-generation lithography materials industry is expected to expand significantly.

With a greater global emphasis on digital technologies such as 5G networks, artificial intelligence, and IoT, the shift to miniaturization of devices and enhancement of features opens significant sales and financing opportunities. This shift was prominently experienced in regions such as North America, Europe, and some Asian countries.

Impact of COVID-19

In 2020, the global lockdown caused by COVID-19 epidemic caused disruptions in manufacturing activity and supply networks, as well as production halts. However, due to changing consumer habits fuelled by the rise in remote work and distance learning, the demand for semiconductors increased.

As a result of this, semiconductor fabricators resumed production lines, with ease in lowdown restriction, to meet the growing demand for chips used in consumer electronics such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Furthermore, as digitization expands into every facet of daily life, demand for semiconductors continues to surge far beyond the global capacity for supply. This creates a need for expanding production and improving features of semiconductors, thus influencing advanced semiconductor materials demand including next generation lithography materials.

Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunications

Others

In 2021, the consumer electronics sector segment dominated the overall next-generation lithography materials market in terms of value and volume, and it is expected to continue dominating the market till 2031.

Segmentation 2: by Material

Photoresist Material

Ancillary Material

The global next-generation lithography materials market is estimated to be led by photoresist material.

Segmentation 3: by Region

North America - U.S., Canada , and Mexico

- U.S., , and Europe - Germany , France , Sweden , Spain , and Rest-of- Europe

- , , , , and Rest-of- China

U.K.

Asia-Pacific and Japan - Japan , South Korea , Taiwan , India and Rest-of- Asia-Pacific

and - , , , and Rest-of- Rest-of-the-World

Asia Pacific and Japan led the next-generation lithography materials market in 2021 and is anticipated to uphold its dominance throughout the forecast period (2022-2031), owing to the presence of significant semiconductor players such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Global Next-Generation Lithography Materials Market

In August 2022 , JSR Corporation signed an investment agreement with the Lingang Special Area Government to establish a subsidiary in Shanghai . This is expected to expand JSR Group's business activities in the Chinese market relating to semiconductor materials. It is tentatively scheduled to begin operations in December 2022 .

, JSR Corporation signed an investment agreement with the Lingang Special Area Government to establish a subsidiary in . This is expected to expand JSR Group's business activities in the Chinese market relating to semiconductor materials. It is tentatively scheduled to begin operations in . In January 2021 , Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. established a semiconductor materials laboratory in Hsinchu, Taiwan . DuPont is expected to conduct semiconductor material research, development, and enhancement in collaboration with ITRI, as well as accelerate pilot testing and commercial viability to support DuPont's customers as they seek the next generation of semiconductors in Taiwan .

, Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. established a semiconductor materials laboratory in Hsinchu, . DuPont is expected to conduct semiconductor material research, development, and enhancement in collaboration with ITRI, as well as accelerate pilot testing and commercial viability to support DuPont's customers as they seek the next generation of semiconductors in . In October 2020 , Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. invested around $278 million (30 billion) in photoresist manufacturing facilities in Japan and Taiwan . Shin-Etsu is expected to continue making facility investments to meet the rising demand for photoresists, which are critical in cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing, as well as technological advancements.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



The following are the demand drivers for the next-generation lithography materials market:

Rising Proliferation of Feature Phones, and Tablets

Increasing R&D Activities on Next-Generation Lithography Materials

The market is expected to face some limitations due to the following challenges:

High Cost of Raw Materials

Limited Number of Players Offering Next-Generation Lithography Machinery

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the technology used in manufacturing next-generation lithography materials, including photoresist and ancillary material. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the next-generation lithography materials market by different application sectors (automotive, consumer electronics, IT & telecommunications, and others).

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global next-generation lithography materials market has seen development by key players operating in the market, such as product launches, business expansion, partnership, collaboration, acquisition, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been expansion and collaboration to strengthen their position in the next-generation lithography materials market.

For instance, in February 2021, JSR Corporation joined Inpria Corporation's Series C funding round to support the company's initiatives for commercializing EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet) photoresists.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global next-generation lithography materials market analyzed and profiled in the study involve next-generation lithography materials manufacturers and the overall ecosystem.

Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global next-generation lithography materials market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd (TOK)

JSR Corporation

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

Fujifilm Corporation.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Allresist GmbH

micro resist technology GmbH

Merck KGaA

Dongjin Semichem Co. Ltd.

Brewer Science, Inc.

SACHEM, INC.

Kayaku Advanced Materials, Inc.

Avantor Performance Materials Inc.

Irresistible Materials Ltd

Weifang Startech Microelectronic Materials Co., Ltd.

KemLab Inc.

Jiangsu Nanda Photoelectric Materials Co., Ltd

Shenzhen Didao Microelectronics Technology Co., Ltd

