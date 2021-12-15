Global Next Generation Memory Market Research Report 2021-2026 Featuring Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, KIOXIA, Intel SK Hynix and Western Digital

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next Generation Memory: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for next-generation memory should grow from $5.4 billion in 2021 to $14.8 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5% for the period of 2021-2026.

The enterprise storage next-generation memory market should grow from $1.5 billion in 2021 to $4.3 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7% for the period of 2021-2026.

The consumer electronics next-generation memory market should grow from $1.3 billion in 2021 to $3.7 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1% for the period of 2021-2026.

Estimation of the market size and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022, 2024, with a projection of CAGR through 2026

Report Scope

This report provides an overview of the global market for next-generation memory and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period from 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on technology, wafer size, application, and region.

The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the competitive landscape. It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the major players and the strategies they adopt to enhance their market presence. The report estimates the size of the global next-generation memory market in 2020 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2026.

The increasing demand from data centers and enterprise storage applications, the growing need for universal memory devices and the demand from emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT) and big data, are major driving factors for market growth.

The rising implementation of wearable devices and the adoption of connected cars are fueling the demand for next-generation memories. The growing adoption of sensor technology in wearable and AI-enabled devices has boosted demand for fast data transfers and high storage density. This in turn creates tremendous growth opportunities within the global next-generation memory market.

In this report, the global next-generation memory market has been segmented by technology, wafer size, applications and region. Based on technology, the market is segmented into non-volatile memory and volatile memory.

The nonvolatile memory segment is further categorized into magneto-resistive random access memory (MRAM), ferroelectric random access memory (FRAM), resistive random access memory (RRAM), 3D XPoint and nano random access memory (NRAM). The volatile memory segment is further categorized into hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM).

Company profiles of major players in the market, including Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Micron Technology Inc., KIOXIA Holdings Corp. (formerly Toshiba Memory Corp.), Intel Corp., SK Hynix Inc. and Western Digital Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview and Background

Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Challenges

Value Chain Analysis

Research and Development

Raw Material Suppliers

System Integrators

Suppliers and Distributors

End Users

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology

Introduction

Non-volatile Memory

Magneto-resistive Random-Access Memory

Ferroelectric Random-Access Memory

Resistive Random-Access Memory

Three-Dimensional XPoint

Nano Random Access Memory

Others

Volatile Memory

High-Bandwidth Memory

Hybrid Memory Cube

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Wafer Size

Introduction

200 Millimeters

300 Millimeters

450 Millimeters

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Consumer Electronics

Enterprise Storage

Industrial

Telecommunications

Automotive and Transportation

Military and Aerospace

Healthcare

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Market Competition

Strategic Analysis

Product and Technology Launches and Developments

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Acquisitions, Expansions, and Investment

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Major Players

4DS Memory Ltd.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Avalanche Technologies Inc.

Crossbar Inc.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (Adesto Technologies Corp.)

Everspin Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies Ag (Cypress Semiconductor Corp.)

Intel Corp.

Kioxia Holdings Corp.

Micron Technology Inc.

Nantero Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sanmina Corp. (Viking Technology)

SK Hynix Inc.

Spin Memory Inc.

Synopsys Inc.

Weebit Nano Ltd.

Western Digital Corp.

Semiconductor Fab Companies

DB Hitek

Globalfoundries

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

United Microelectronics Corp.

Chapter 10 Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis

Patents Granted on Memory Technology (2016-2021)

Magneto-Resistive Random Access Memory (MRAM)

Resistive Random Access Memory (RRAM)

Phase Change Memory/Phase-Change RAM (PCM/PCRAM)

Ferroelectric Random Access Memory (FRAM)

Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC)

Hybrid Bandwidth Memory (HBM)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fk97

