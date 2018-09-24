Global Next Generation Network OSS and BSS Market 2018-2023 - Consolidate Operational Support and Billing / Prepare for Next Generation IP Based Networks and Services
The "Next Generation Network OSS and BSS Market Outlook and Forecasts 2018 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Next Generation Network OSS BSS market provides capabilities that have become an absolute requirement for Communication Service Providers (CSP) of all types including integrated legacy carriers (fixed, wireless, and cable/Internet), Multiple System Operators (MSO) and Over-the-Top (OTT) providers.
When the publisher first began coverage of the Next Generation Network OSS BSS market in 2007, it was driven largely by two things: (1) The need to consolidate operational support and billing as well as (2) Prepare for next generation IP based networks and services. While these are still two very important reasons for CSPs to leverage NGN OSS BSS platforms, there are now many more reasons:
Fifth Generation (5G) Cellular: Requirements for Next Generation Network OSS BSS market support for Network Slicing in 5G, both in terms of administration of slice allocations (including SLA) as well as billing for slices and usage. CSPs will also require Next Gen OSS BSS for support of massive IoT systems enabled by 5G.
Internet of Things (IoT): Presenting many issues and opportunities, IoT will require operational support for intermediation between networks and systems. In addition, IoT Billing and Settlement represents a significant near-term growth area for the Next Generation OSS BSS market. Longer-term, IoT Authentication and Authorization and the use of Blockchain will also emerge as a key area reliant upon NGN OSS.
Next Generation Apps and Services: As a result of 5G in particular, there will be many next generation services, many of which will be highly immersive such as the Virtual Reality market. New business models will emerge for VR and other next gen apps that will require Next Generation Network OSS BSS support. For example, CSPs will need to support virtual identity as well as bridge the virtual and real worlds with Mixed Reality offerings. These areas will all require operational support.
The report Next Generation Network OSS and BSS Market Outlook and Forecasts 2018 - 2023 provides the most comprehensive coverage of NGN OSS/BSS including opportunities driven by 5G, Data Analytics, and IoT. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the drivers and issues related to the technical and business aspects of the next generation OSS BSS market, deployments and operations issues, and quantitative analysis with forecasts for anticipated growth through 2023 including the following emerging areas:
- IoT Platforms
- IoT OSS and Billing
- IoT Data Management
The report includes specific recommendations for Next Generation Network OSS BSS vendors, CSPs, Enterprise, and IoT companies. All purchases of the publisher's reports includes time with an expert analyst who will help you link key findings in the report to the business issues you're addressing. This needs to be used within three months of purchasing the report.
Questions answered in the report include:
- What changes will take place in OSS/BSS vendor landscape?
- What is driving business growth in the NGN OSS/BSS market?
- How will NGN affect current OSS/BSS architecture and modules?
- How will emerging technologies impact the legacy OSS/BSS systems?
- How will NGN OSS/BSS systems need to support the Internet of Things (IoT)?
- What kind of transformation will take place in legacy OSS/BSS to next generation?
- What will be the implications of NGN on operating and managing telecom business?
- What are the impacts on managed and cloud services from social media, BI and analytics?
Report Benefits:
Key Topics Covered:
- Technical evaluation of OSS and BSS in next generation networks
- Identify market potential by service components of OSS/BSS functions
- Understand the market dynamics regarding legacy vs. next generation
- Understand the drivers and timing for evolution to next generation OSS/BSS
- Understand opportunities for NGN OSS/BSS in support of IoT networks and data
- Identify companies and their services, products, and solutions for next generation OSS/BSS
- Identify emerging technologies, third networks, and standards supporting solutions for next generation OSS/BSS
- Recognize the opportunities for next generation OSS across many different service, solution and product categories
- Detailed market forecasts for OSS/BSS including IoT Billing, Settlement, Authentication, and Authorization 2018 to 2023
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Introduction
What is Next Generation Network?
What is NGN OSS BSS?
NGN OSS BSS Market Drivers
NGN OSS BSS Market Challenges
3.0 Legacy vs. Next Generation OSS and BSS
NGN OSS BSS
NGN OSS BSS Stakeholder Roles
NGN OSS BSS Managed Service Model
NGN OSS Architecture
Legacy OSS Architecture
Frameworx
Core Framework
Service Oriented Architecture (SOA)
4.0 Important Technology Considerations for NGN OSS/BSS
Fifth Generation (5G) Cellular
Artificial Intelligence
Big Data and Telecom Analytics
Computing Evolution
Datacenter Evolution
Device Evolution
Digital Transformation of Smart Infrastructure
Immersive Technologies
Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M)
Network Operator Infrastructure Evolution
Service Delivery Evolution
Solutions for Enterprise and Industrial Segments
Technology Convergence
5.0 NGN OSS/BSS Value Chain Analysis
Legacy OSS BSS Solutions: A Multi-Vendor Market
NGN OSS Market: Plug N Play
NGN ISS BSS M&A Analysis
NGN OSS BSS Solutions and Offerings
Legacy OSS to NGN OSS BSS Transformation
6.0 NGN OSS/BSS Company and Solution Analysis
7.0 NGN OSS BSS Market Forecast 2018 - 2025
Global NGN OSS BSS Market Forecast 2018 - 2025
Regional NGN OSS BSS Market Forecast 2018 - 2025
8.0 Conclusions and Recommendations
Advertisers and Media Companies
Artificial Intelligence Providers
Automotive Companies
Broadband Infrastructure Providers
Communication Service Providers
Computing Companies
Data Analytics Providers
Equipment (AR, VR, and MR) Providers
Networking Equipment Providers
Networking Security Providers
Semiconductor Companies
IoT Suppliers and Service Providers
Software Providers
OSS BSS Vendors
Smart City System Integrators
Automation System Providers
Social Media Companies
Workplace Solution Providers
Enterprises and Governments
9.0 Appendix One: 5G Network Slicing Market Analysis and Forecasts
Global Market Forecast 2018 - 2023
Regional Market Forecast 2018 - 2023
10.0 Appendix Two: 5G IoT Market Analysis and Forecasts
5G IoT Market 2020 - 2025
The 5G Infrastructure Market
5G R&D Investment
The 5G Edge Computing Market in IoT
11.0 Appendix Three: IoT Billing & Settlement Market Analysis and Forecasts
Global Market Forecast 2018 - 2023
Regional Market Forecast 2018 - 2023
