Global Next Generation Non Volatile Memory Industry Analysis Report 2023-2030 - High-Performance Computing (HPC) Offers Broad-based Opportunities for Market Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next Generation Non Volatile Memory - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Next Generation Non Volatile Memory Market to Reach $37.3 Billion by 2030
The global market for Next Generation Non Volatile Memory estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The semiconductor trends for specific end-use categories are explored, with a focus on how falling consumer confidence affected sales in the automotive and consumer electronics sectors.
MRAM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 24.8% CAGR and reach US$20.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the PCM segment is estimated at 21.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the semiconductor industry, exposing vulnerabilities in the value chain's modularity. This report highlights the challenges faced by the semiconductor industry during the pandemic, emphasizing the need for new strategies to ensure its resilience and sustainability.
The report also delves into the COVID-19 impact on the Next Generation Non-volatile Memory Market, shedding light on how the pandemic influenced this segment. Competition in this market is evaluated, with insights into the Global Key Competitors' Percentage Market Share in 2022 and their Competitive Market Presence categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial.
Before delving into the non-volatile memories, the report provides a prelude to this technology. It also offers an insight into Next-Generation Volatile Memory (NVM) to provide context for the discussion. Global market analysis and prospects for next-generation non-volatile memory are discussed, highlighting the market's potential for burgeoning growth. The MRAM (Magnetoresistive Random-Access Memory) segment is identified as the leading one, with advancements in MRAM technology playing a key role in its development.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.1% CAGR
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the next-generation non-volatile memory market, reflecting the region's prominence in the semiconductor industry.
The Next Generation Non Volatile Memory market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.3% and 20.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.4% CAGR.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Use of Flash Memories in Consumer Electronics Drives the World NVM Market
- Rising Computing Needs of Consumer Electronic Devices: Opportunity for NVM Market
- Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones, Tablets, and Laptops (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Embedded Non-volatile Memory Market to Gain Traction
- Technologies for Next-Generation Volatile Memory Designs
- Pushing the Limits using Floating Gate Technology
- 3D and Charge Trap NAND
- RRAM
- PCRAM
- MRAM
- Tremendous Growth in Demand for Enterprise Storage Applications Drives Market Growth
- Rising Penetration of IoT devices and Propensity for AI-Powered Applications: A Major Market Opportunity
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
- World IoT Semiconductors Market by Function (2018 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communications, Processing, and Sensing
- Increasing Growth Prospects of Wearable Electronics to Offer Significant Market Gains
- Critical Role of Non-volatile Memory in Smart City Applications
- Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022
- High-Performance Computing (HPC) Offers Broad-based Opportunities for Market Growth
- Global High Performance Computing Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Digitalization Wave & Parallel Rise in Demand for Datacenters to Spur Growth of NVM
- Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023
- Beyond COVID-19 Lies a New Normal With New Opportunities for Datacenters
- This Means Increased Demand for Datacenter Memory & Storage Solutions
- Data Center IP Traffic Growth Worldwide: Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
- Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
- Rise of In-Memory Computing Bodes Well for Growth of PCM
- Embedded MRAM Emerges as a Promising Technology for IoT Devices, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
- MRAM Opportunity in IoT Space: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Growing Need for Energy-Efficient Storage Solutions Gives Impetus to NVM Market
- Installed Base of Data Storage Capacity (in Zettabytes) for 2019, 2020, and 2024
- Edge Computing to Drive Demand for MRAM
- Automobile Electronification Trends Widen the Addressable Market
- Breakdown of the Total Cost of Electronics in an Automobile (in %) for the Years 1970, 1980, 2000, 2017, 2020 and 2030
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
