Global Next Generation Packaging Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Amcor, WestRock, Sonoco Products and Stora Enso Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next Generation Packaging Market, by Packaging Type, by Application, by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Next-generation packaging are the effective technologies which maintains the quality of food products or any other easily perishable products by modifying the atmosphere which surrounds the product within the packaging. Due to this, the shelf-stability of the product is enhanced to longer periods of time, freshness of the product remains intact and product worth is increases due to convenient packaging.



Market Dynamics



The global next-generation packaging market has witnessed significant growth in recent past years, owing to the rising growth of food & beverages and pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies, which in turn has resulted the rise in demand for innovative packaging solutions. This is expected to foster the demand for next-generation packaging in the next few years.



Major players in the global next-generation packaging market are increasing their investment on innovative product launchings, research & development and marketing & promotional activities to capitalize on emerging trends in various end-use industries such as chemical, food & beverages, electrical & electronics, pharmaceuticals, and others. This scenario is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.



Next generation packaging is employed across end-use applications in various sectors such as health care and pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, logistics and supply chain, personal care, and others including automotive and industry. In order to increase the shelf life of perishable food products, next generation packaging is in high demand across the food and beverages industry.

The global next generation packaging market is witnessing significant demand from the health care and pharmaceuticals sector. The market also holds considerable potential for growth with the rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector, where next generation packaging is widely deployed in logistics.

Company Profiles

Amcor Limited

Future Plans

WestRock Company

Sonoco Products Company

Sealed Air Corporation

Stora Enso Oyj

Bemis Company, Inc.

MULTIVAC

WS Packaging Group, Inc.

Active Packaging Ltd.

ULMA Packaging,

Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of global next generation packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global next generation packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future products launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global next generation packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, next generation packaging manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global next generation packaging market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Next Generation Packaging Market, By Packaging Type:

Active Packaging

Intelligent Packaging

Global Next Generation Packaging Market, By Application:

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Logistics & Supply Chain

Global Next Generation Packaging Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wnrpoc-generation?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets