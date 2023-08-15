Global Next Generation Sequencing in Agrigenomics Industry Analysis Report 2023-2028: United States Emerges as Key Player - Expanding Tools and Techniques

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next Generation Sequencing in Agrigenomics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global next-generation sequencing (NGS) in the agrigenomics market is poised for remarkable growth during the forecast period from 2023 to 2027.

With a particularly promising landscape, the United States stands out as a lucrative market due to the continuous advancements in tools and techniques within the country.

The market's expansion is underpinned by several significant factors, including the mounting global pressure on food production, the increasing demand for improved livestock and crops, and the ongoing technological strides made in the realm of genomics and agriculture.

Agrigenomics, the application of genomics in the agricultural sector, plays a pivotal role in enhancing livestock and crop productivity and sustainability. This approach involves the comprehensive exploration of complex crop and livestock genomes. Leveraging next-generation sequencing (NGS), breeders, farmers, and researchers can accurately detect genetic sequences, enabling more informed breeding decisions.

Beyond these factors, the growth of the NGS in agrigenomics market is further bolstered by heightened government investments in research and development, a rising global population, a growing preference for organic food products, increased demand for genomic databases by livestock breeders, a surge in the quest for enhanced crop quality, and the expanding footprint of the biotechnological industry.

Growing Food Demand, Livestock, and Crops



The surge in demand for food among people across the globe is propelling the growth of the market. Owing to the increase in population, urbanization, and increasing incomes of people and others, the demand for food is growing, which impels the growth of the market.

Many factors, such as water scarcity, climate change, rising global temperatures, and shrinkage in lands, are making it challenging for farmers to produce enough food. Therefore, farmers are opting for agrigenomics as it helps to develop new and specific varieties of crops, which in turn improve productivity and various other food problems.

As per the United Nations report, in 2020, approximately one in three people in the world did not have access to sufficient food, which is an increase of roughly 320 million people in just one year. Growing demand for genome sequencing in livestock and crops are bolstering the growth of the market.

This is attributed to the use of sequencing as it helps to revolutionize food security and sustainable farming, including food safety, animal, and plant health, eliminating the risk of spreading diseases, and others. According to the UN report, in 2021, global hunger numbers rose to as many as 828 million.



Increasing Technological Advancements



Continuous technological advancements in NGS, such as DNA/RNA sequencing, marker-assisted selection (MAS), agritype targeted genotyping by sequencing is, positively impacting the agricultural sector by solving food problems, nutrition, and others which in turn augments the growth of the market, globally.

The growing demand for environmentally friendly and innovative production techniques, modernization in the agriculture sector, and higher yields have found the need for new opportunities in agrigenomics technology. Also, the availability of cost-effective sequencing methods is fueling the growth of the market.

For instance, in 2018, 10x Genomics, Inc., a company that emphasized accelerating genomic discovery, introduced a new version of their 'de novo assembly solution.' The de novo solution's aim is to provide the fastest and most cost-effective solution for creating high-quality de novo assemblies on a large scale for animals and plants.

The de novo assembly solution encourages high-throughput crop health, breeding, and other studies in the agrigenomics sector.

Company Profiles

10x Genomics, Inc.

AgriGenome Labs Pvt. Ltd

Agrigenomics Inc.

Daicel Arbor Biosciences

Biogenetic Services Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

GALSEQ S.r.l.

Illumina, Inc.

Genome Life Sciences Private Limited

NuGen Technologies Inc.

Report Scope:



Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) in Agrigenomics Market, By Product:

Kits & Consumables

Sequencing Kits

Isolation & Extraction Kits

Others

Instruments

Others

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) in Agrigenomics Market, By Technique:

DNA Extraction & Purification

DNA/RNA Sequencing

Genotyping

Marker Assistance Selection

Others

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) in Agrigenomics Market, By Application:

Crops

Livestock

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) in Agrigenomics Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt

