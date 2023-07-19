Global Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Report 2023: Democratization of NGS Technology Drives Demand for Informatics Solutions - Forecasts to 2027

19 Jul, 2023, 21:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics, Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study will help providers understand the key trends emerging in the global market for various application domains across each region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).
It presents the current state of the market and estimates its growth for the next 5 years, highlighting opportunities globally and in each region. The analysis provides information on market concentration and its evolution in recent years, the main providers of NGS IT solutions, and their application areas, spanning 2022-2027.
With the democratization of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology and the continual decline in sequencing costs, its application areas have expanded, leading to increased demand for NGS informatics solutions in different environments.
The advances in NGS technology are leading to market growth and will likely boost its demand with the incorporation of new tools such as cloud-based NGS informatics platforms, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI).
These tools improve workflow, facilitate and automate tasks, and make better use of workspaces in every area of the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Informatics Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Universe
- End-to-end Fully Integrated Informatics Solution
- Informatics Platform to Support Precision Medicine
- Expansion of NGS Knowledge for Improved Interpretation
- Implementation of LIMS in Clinical Environments
- Development Opportunities in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Trends
- Growth Metrics
Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Key Companies to Watch
- Company Solutions for Clinical Applications
- NGS Informatics - M&As
Revenue Forecast by Customer Segment
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Customer Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Academic and Research Institutes
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Diagnostics Laboratories
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Biopharmaceutical Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Hospitals and Clinics
Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - North America
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Europe
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Asia-Pacific
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Rest of the World
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sjbhnm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article