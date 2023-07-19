Global Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics Market Report 2023: Democratization of NGS Technology Drives Demand for Informatics Solutions - Forecasts to 2027

News provided by

Research and Markets

19 Jul, 2023, 21:30 ET

DUBLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics, Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study will help providers understand the key trends emerging in the global market for various application domains across each region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

It presents the current state of the market and estimates its growth for the next 5 years, highlighting opportunities globally and in each region. The analysis provides information on market concentration and its evolution in recent years, the main providers of NGS IT solutions, and their application areas, spanning 2022-2027.

With the democratization of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology and the continual decline in sequencing costs, its application areas have expanded, leading to increased demand for NGS informatics solutions in different environments.

The advances in NGS technology are leading to market growth and will likely boost its demand with the incorporation of new tools such as cloud-based NGS informatics platforms, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI).

These tools improve workflow, facilitate and automate tasks, and make better use of workspaces in every area of the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Informatics Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • End-to-end Fully Integrated Informatics Solution
  • Informatics Platform to Support Precision Medicine
  • Expansion of NGS Knowledge for Improved Interpretation
  • Implementation of LIMS in Clinical Environments
  • Development Opportunities in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Trends
  • Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis
  • Key Companies to Watch
  • Company Solutions for Clinical Applications
  • NGS Informatics - M&As

Revenue Forecast by Customer Segment

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Customer Segment
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Segment
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - Academic and Research Institutes
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - Diagnostics Laboratories
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - Biopharmaceutical Industry
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - Hospitals and Clinics

Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - North America
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - Europe
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - Asia-Pacific
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis - Rest of the World

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sjbhnm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

 
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market to Reach $89.2 Billion by 2030: Comprehensive Analysis of Key Segments and Leading Players

Global Visitor Management Systems Market to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Demand for Software Solutions and Services

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.