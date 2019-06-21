Global Next-Generation Transistors Market 2019-2024: Cost of Maintaining Moore's Law is Getting Higher with Low Returns

DUBLIN, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next-Generation Transistors Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Transistors have always played a central role in many electronic circuits, where they usually function either as a switch or an amplifier. With current silicon-based transistors topping up at around 14 nm, the semiconductor industry is currently on the search for new materials that can prolong Moore's law at smaller scales.

The last two decades have experienced the scaling of silicon transistor dimensions that have powered the electronics revolution, with transistors reaching nanometre sizes. As CMOS continues to scale down beyond a certain point, reliability issues have scaled up. To exceed the limits of silicon, new channel materials with high carrier velocities are being developed to support the Next-Generation of Transistors. For instance, he finFET according to Intel is scalable to 14nm and Intel has already started working on solutions for 10nm and below fabrications using advanced technologies.

According to Moore's law, the number of transistors on a one-inch computer will double every year, while the costs halve. That period has now gone up to 18 months, and it's getting longer due to the topping-out of silicon. The computing devices of the future will need to be both more powerful and agile as the growing number of applications will require increased speed, reduced latency, and light detection. This has led the industry to invest itself in finding out next-generation materials for transistors with higher carrier velocities as compared to Silicon. For instance, with much higher electron mobility than silicon, group III-V semiconductor materials can be fit into smaller and faster transistors.

Technological Advancements to Drive the Demand for Increasing Device Densities

Manufacturers have to find suitable replacements for existing products to accommodate the consumer needs. Moore's law has been in place for decades reducing the size of the wafer, while increasing the device density, this has been the way to cater to growing need for faster processing.

The Tri-Gate transistor design released by Intel Corporation has laid the foundation for the development of better 3D-structured transistors that are capable of enhanced performance. This introduction of 3D to the design has led to vast improvements over the planar transistor structure.

These advantages quantify themselves in the form of improved performance, reduced leakage current, huge increase in the device density, and a reduction in susceptibility of the transistor to charged particle single-event upsets.

This decrease in size has led to an increase in the device density and upgraded the functional capacity of the chip. The ability to increase the number of devices in the chip influences performance of the complete system, while reducing the cost of each wafer.

Asia-Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth Rate

The developing economies of the region such as China and Japan have huge manufacturing bases for electronics and hence, hold the potential to become major players in the transistors market.

, however, has lagged behind , and in chip development. , in order to change this scenario, has made the development of its own semiconductor sector a core part of its Made in 2025 plan. China hopes to bolster its share of the electronics market, while having domestic production reach 80% of domestic demand for chips to power the myriad of smartphones, computers and other devices its 1.4 billion people use on a daily basis. All these factors are expected to contribute to the market growth.

The next-generation transistors market is a highly competitive market. The semiconductor industry itself is going through a phase of specialization. Historically, the industry has concentrated on producing computer chips that could perform several generalized functions. These chips were related to each other to some extent. But today the applications of the semiconductors are more nuanced and differentiated leading to the proliferation of a number of niche players with specialized expertise across various verticals.



Moreover, in this industry, a lot of players do outsource their functionalities except a few major players like Intel who do design, fabrication, and manufacturing of semiconductor products. This makes the industry deeply connected to global supply chains and have made this industry both fiercely competitive as well as deeply collaborative.



The factors mentioned above make the next-generation transistors market a fragmented market with the presence of a large number of players. Some of the significant players are Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors N.V. Some of the recent developments in this industry are as follows:-

May 2019 - Samsung announced plans to begin production of one of two 3-nm GAA processes that it plans to offer by the second half of 2020, with mass production expected in 2021. The company plans to begin production of the next 3-nm GAA process in 2021, with mass production expected in 2022. Samsung started to volume production on its 7-nm FinFET process, the first to make use of next-generation extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography.

- Samsung announced plans to begin production of one of two 3-nm GAA processes that it plans to offer by the second half of 2020, with mass production expected in 2021. The company plans to begin production of the next 3-nm GAA process in 2021, with mass production expected in 2022. Samsung started to volume production on its 7-nm FinFET process, the first to make use of next-generation extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography. September 2018 - NXP Semiconductors N.V. announced the launch of new RF power transistors designed for smart industrial applications, featuring the groundbreaking 65 V laterally diffused metal oxide semiconductor (LDMOS) silicon technology that targets industrial, scientific and medical applications such as laser generation, plasma processing, magnetic-resonance imaging, skin treatment and diathermy as well as the growing segment of RF Energy where transistors.

