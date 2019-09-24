Global Next Wave Technology Disruptors Report 2018-2019
The "Global Next Wave Technology Disruptors, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In H1 2018, the author's ICT team conducted a small-scale survey of thought leaders from around the world to seek opinion on the technologies that will have a profound transformative impact on existing industry dynamics, value chains, and business models across multiple vertical markets in the next 10 years.
Survey respondents came from two sources:
- Independent experts, focused on innovation, strategy, technology, and similar functions, engaged in and connected to the author's thought leadership communities from a broad variety of industries.
- The author's own global industry research teams, spanning Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and a broad range of vertical markets (including automotive, manufacturing, energy and utilities, healthcare, and several others).
- The online survey received input from 112 ICT and industry-focused thought leaders. The insight, thus, provides the benefit of the aggregated expertise of the author's engaged global thought leader community to identify perceptions toward a number of emerging technologies that are either already gaining commercial traction or are attracting noteworthy Research & Development (R&D) focus.
Research Highlights
In addition to providing quantitative insight driven by the thought leader survey, the study also provides a snapshot of 8 emerging technologies. It provides:
- An introductory overview of the technology that encompasses related progress to date and a summary of the challenges that may impact deployment and commercialization.
- A summary of noteworthy developments across the technology ecosystem in 2017-18, spanning progress in terms of new product and service launches, technology evolution, and the development of industry consortia, to name but a few
- A brief assessment of the most significant use cases enabled by the technology, spanning both vertical market potential and the ability to enhance horizontal processes such as asset tracking and automation
The emerging technologies covered in this study include:
- 5G Technology
- Artificial Intelligence
- Blockchain and Distributed Ledger
- Human Brain-Computer Interface
- Human Intelligence Augmentation
- Internet of Things
- Natural Language Interface
- Quantum Computing
- Key Features
The key objectives of this initiative are three-fold:
- To uncover the next wave of technologies that will deliver new growth opportunities and support industry transformation
- To provide a succinct overview of the most transformative technologies, spanning market progress and potential use cases
- To shape the direction of the author's future emerging technology research agenda
Key Issues Addressed
- Technology awareness: What level of understanding do respondents have on the listed technologies?
- Relative impact and timelines: Which technologies will have the most transformative potential and within what timeframe?
- Transformation focus: Specifically, what impacts will the technology have and in what industry sectors?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Research Objectives and Methodology
2. A Thought Leader Perspective
- A Thought Leader Perspective - Introduction
- Improving the Customer Experience is Essential When it Comes to Technology Adoption
- Technology Awareness
- Game-Changing Potential of Technologies
- Most Game-changing Technologies
- Most Game-Changing Technologies Across Industries
- Expected Adoption of Technology
- Potentially Disruptive Technologies
- Expected Impact of Disruptive Technologies
- Expected Impact of Specific Disruptive Technologies
- Potential of Blockchain
- Artificial Intelligence
- Disruptive Potential of Technologies
- Impact of Emerging Technologies
3. Next-wave Technology Disruptors
- Next-wave Technology Disruptors
4. Artificial Intelligence
- Overview - Artificial Intelligence
- Ecosystem Development
- Use Cases
- Three Big Predictions in Artificial Intelligence
5. Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology
- Overview - Blockchain
- Ecosystem Development
- Use Cases
- Three Big Predictions in Blockchain
6. Internet of Things
- Overview - Internet of Things
- Ecosystem Development
- Use Cases
- Three Big Predictions in the Internet of Things
7. Quantum Computing
- Overview - Quantum Computing
- Ecosystem Development
- Use Cases
- Three Big Predictions in Quantum Computing
8. Natural Language Interface
- Overview - Natural Language Interface
- Ecosystem Development
- Use Cases
- Three Big Predictions in NLIs
9. Human Brain-Computer Interface
- Overview - Human Brain-Computer Interface
- Ecosystem Development
- Use Cases
- Three Big Predictions in Human Brain-Computer Interface
10. 5G Technology
- Overview - 5G Technology
- Ecosystem Development
- Use Cases
- Three Big Predictions in 5G Technology
11. Human Intelligence Augmentation
- Overview - Human Intelligence Augmentation
- Ecosystem Development
- Use Cases
- Three Big Predictions in Human Intelligence Augmentation
12. Top 3 Recommendations
- Top 3 Recommendations
- Legal Disclaimer
13. Appendix
- Existing and Planned Research Deliverables
- Definitions
- Survey Respondents by Industry
- Survey Respondents by Business Line
- Survey Respondents by Involvement in Internal Decision Making
- Survey Respondents by Involvement in Client's Decision Making
- List of Exhibits
