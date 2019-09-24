Global Next Wave Technology Disruptors Report 2018-2019

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Next Wave Technology Disruptors, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In H1 2018, the author's ICT team conducted a small-scale survey of thought leaders from around the world to seek opinion on the technologies that will have a profound transformative impact on existing industry dynamics, value chains, and business models across multiple vertical markets in the next 10 years.



Survey respondents came from two sources:

Independent experts, focused on innovation, strategy, technology, and similar functions, engaged in and connected to the author's thought leadership communities from a broad variety of industries.

The author's own global industry research teams, spanning Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and a broad range of vertical markets (including automotive, manufacturing, energy and utilities, healthcare, and several others).

The online survey received input from 112 ICT and industry-focused thought leaders. The insight, thus, provides the benefit of the aggregated expertise of the author's engaged global thought leader community to identify perceptions toward a number of emerging technologies that are either already gaining commercial traction or are attracting noteworthy Research & Development (R&D) focus.

Research Highlights



In addition to providing quantitative insight driven by the thought leader survey, the study also provides a snapshot of 8 emerging technologies. It provides:

An introductory overview of the technology that encompasses related progress to date and a summary of the challenges that may impact deployment and commercialization.

A summary of noteworthy developments across the technology ecosystem in 2017-18, spanning progress in terms of new product and service launches, technology evolution, and the development of industry consortia, to name but a few

A brief assessment of the most significant use cases enabled by the technology, spanning both vertical market potential and the ability to enhance horizontal processes such as asset tracking and automation

The emerging technologies covered in this study include:

5G Technology

Artificial Intelligence

Blockchain and Distributed Ledger

Human Brain-Computer Interface

Human Intelligence Augmentation

Internet of Things

Natural Language Interface

Quantum Computing

Key Features

The key objectives of this initiative are three-fold:

To uncover the next wave of technologies that will deliver new growth opportunities and support industry transformation

To provide a succinct overview of the most transformative technologies, spanning market progress and potential use cases

To shape the direction of the author's future emerging technology research agenda

Key Issues Addressed

Technology awareness: What level of understanding do respondents have on the listed technologies?

Relative impact and timelines: Which technologies will have the most transformative potential and within what timeframe?

Transformation focus: Specifically, what impacts will the technology have and in what industry sectors?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Research Objectives and Methodology

2. A Thought Leader Perspective

A Thought Leader Perspective - Introduction

Improving the Customer Experience is Essential When it Comes to Technology Adoption

Technology Awareness

Game-Changing Potential of Technologies

Most Game-changing Technologies

Most Game-Changing Technologies Across Industries

Expected Adoption of Technology

Potentially Disruptive Technologies

Expected Impact of Disruptive Technologies

Expected Impact of Specific Disruptive Technologies

Potential of Blockchain

Artificial Intelligence

Disruptive Potential of Technologies

Impact of Emerging Technologies

3. Next-wave Technology Disruptors

Next-wave Technology Disruptors

4. Artificial Intelligence

Overview - Artificial Intelligence

Ecosystem Development

Use Cases

Three Big Predictions in Artificial Intelligence

5. Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology

Overview - Blockchain

Ecosystem Development

Use Cases

Three Big Predictions in Blockchain

6. Internet of Things

Overview - Internet of Things

Ecosystem Development

Use Cases

Three Big Predictions in the Internet of Things

7. Quantum Computing

Overview - Quantum Computing

Ecosystem Development

Use Cases

Three Big Predictions in Quantum Computing

8. Natural Language Interface

Overview - Natural Language Interface

Ecosystem Development

Use Cases

Three Big Predictions in NLIs

9. Human Brain-Computer Interface

Overview - Human Brain-Computer Interface

Ecosystem Development

Use Cases

Three Big Predictions in Human Brain-Computer Interface

10. 5G Technology

Overview - 5G Technology

Ecosystem Development

Use Cases

Three Big Predictions in 5G Technology

11. Human Intelligence Augmentation

Overview - Human Intelligence Augmentation

Ecosystem Development

Use Cases

Three Big Predictions in Human Intelligence Augmentation

12. Top 3 Recommendations

Top 3 Recommendations

Legal Disclaimer

13. Appendix

Existing and Planned Research Deliverables

Definitions

Survey Respondents by Industry

Survey Respondents by Business Line

Survey Respondents by Involvement in Internal Decision Making

Survey Respondents by Involvement in Client's Decision Making

List of Exhibits



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1q3zxi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

