Global NGS-Based Monitoring and Diagnostic Test Market 2019-2028: Increase in Adoption of Personalized Medicine Shifting the Paradigm from Reaction to Prevention on a Global Level

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global NGS-Based Monitoring and Diagnostic Test Market: Focus on Application, Method, Type, End User, Country Data (17 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The NGS based monitoring and diagnostic test Industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 18.08% during the forecast period, 2019-2028. The NGS based monitoring and diagnostic test market generated $3,354.8 million revenue in 2018, in terms of value.



The NGS based monitoring and diagnostic test market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as the increasing prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases, rising number of test-based diagnostics for NGS based monitoring and diagnostic tests, steady investment and consolidation in the market and favorable regulatory environment. However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth. These challenges include the high cost of treatments and the complexity of the treatments.



Expert Quote



The development field has achieved huge success over the past year with regulatory approval of test in the U.S., Europe, Japan and Australia proving the potential these tests have to successfully cure patients around the globe.



Scope of the Market Intelligence on NGS Based Monitoring and Diagnostic Test Market



The NGS based monitoring and diagnostic test research provide a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and manufacturers allied with the diagnostic market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, the growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global NGS based monitoring and d9iganostic test market.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global NGS based monitoring and diagnostic test market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global NGS based monitoring and diagnostic test market?

How is each segment of the global NGS based monitoring and diagnostic test market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the estimated revenue to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2028?

What is the expected compound growth rate to be witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2019-2028?

What are the key applications in the global NGS based monitoring and diagnostic test market? What are the major segments of these applications?

Who are the key manufacturers the global NGS based monitoring and diagnostic test, and what are their contributions?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Data Sources

1.4 Assumptions and Limitations

1.5 Data and Prediction Modeling



2 Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 NGS Technologies and Applications

2.3 NGS Approaches in Clinical Diagnostics

2.4 NGS Technology Trends

2.5 Regulations and Compliances



3 Global NGS-Based Tests (Addressable Market Size and Growth Potential)

3.1 NGS Industry

3.2 Addressable Market and Growth Potential, 2019 and 2028

3.2.1 North America

3.2.2 Europe

3.2.3 Asia-Pacific

3.2.4 Latin America

3.2.5 Rest-of-the-World



4 Industry Insights

4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

4.2 Product Launches and Developments

4.3 Synergistic Activities

4.4 Business Expansion Activities and Others

4.5 Patent Analysis

4.5.1 Overview



5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Overview

5.2 Impact Analysis

5.3 Market Drivers

5.3.1 Growing Demand for Non-Invasive Diagnosis

5.3.2 Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Various Types of Cancer, Globally

5.3.3 Increase in Adoption of Personalized Medicine Shifting the Paradigm from Reaction to Prevention on a Global Level

5.3.4 Technological Advancements in the Field of Computational Biology

5.4 Market Restraints

5.4.1 Lack of Use of Available Data for Drug Development Initiatives

5.4.2 Lack of High Complexity Testing Centers

5.4.3 Expensive Sequencing Procedures and Their Applications in Medical Treatments

5.4.4 High Capital Requirement Hampering the Expansion of Global Reach

5.5 Market Opportunities

5.5.1 Massive Scope for Adoption of NGS-Based Monitoring and Diagnostic Test in Emerging Nations

5.5.2 Technological Advancements in Molecular Techniques and Diagnostic Tests

5.5.3 Hybridization of Technologies

5.5.4 Rise of Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Testing Services



6 Global NGS-Based Tests Market, By Application

6.1 Overview

6.2 Reproductive Health

6.2.1 Non-Invasive Prenatal Tests

6.2.2 Newborn Screening

6.2.3 IVF

6.2.3.1 Primary Benefits of NGS Used in IVF

6.3 Oncology

6.4 Rare Disease Diagnostics

6.5 Cardiovascular

6.6 Other Applications



7 Global NGS-Based Monitoring and Diagnostic Test Market, By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Commercial Assays/Tests

7.3 Laboratory Developed Tests

7.4 Direct to Consumer Test

7.5 Pre-Commercial Tests



8 Global NGS-Based Monitoring and Diagnostic Test Market, By Method

8.1 Overview

8.2 Single Read Sequencing

8.3 Whole Exome Sequencing

8.4 Whole Genome Sequencing

8.5 Other Sequencing Methods



9 Global NGS-Based Monitoring and Diagnostic Test Market, By End-User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Out-Patient Clinics/General Practitioners

9.3 Diagnostic Centers

9.4 Hospitals

9.5 Other End Users



10 Global NGS-Based Monitoring and Diagnostic Test Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Share Analysis

11.2 Growth Share Analysis



12 Company Profiles



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Ancestry.com LLC

ArcherDX, Inc.

Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

CENTOGENE AG

Cancer Genetics, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GenePath Dx

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Siemens Healthineers, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vela Diagnostics Pte. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a399af



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

