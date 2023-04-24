Global Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD) Market Size Projected to be Worth USD 1,722.11 Million By 2032, at 12.41% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Grade (Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, and Others); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) market size/share was valued at USD 535.53 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1,722.11 Million By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.41% during the forecast period."

What is Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD)? How Big is Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD) Market?

Overview

Emanating from single-cell organisms such as bacteria to revolutionary multicellular ones such as primates, nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide is the most copious and critical molecule. The rapidly rising demand for the nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide market can be attributed to it assisting in transforming food into energy and participating in keeping an important role in sustaining DNA coherence and confirming appropriate cell function to safeguard the bodies from illness and aging.

The critical pyridine nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide is needed for many crucial cellular procedures involving DNA overhaul, epigenetically controlled gene manifestation, intracellular calcium signaling, and immunological operation. It also behaves as a crucial assortment and substrate for these procedures. One of the most conventional NAD additives in the latest biological research is NADH, a mitochondrial hormone that elongates a cell's life cycle.

Request Sample Copy of Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD) Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/nicotinamide-adenine-dinucleotide-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)\

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends.

Includes Updated List of table & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Bontac Bio-engineering

Jubilant Life Sciences

Koninklijke DSM.

Lasons India

Resonance Specialties

TCI Chemcials

Vertellus Holdings

Novo Nordisk

Catalent

Lonza Group

Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology

Otto Chemie

Himedia Laboratories

NutriScience Innovations

For Additional Information on Key Players, Request to Download Sample Pages Here: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/nicotinamide-adenine-dinucleotide-market/request-for-sample

Key Data Covered in The Market Report

Recognize the market by product type, application, producers, and geographical regions

The research report provides a dynamic market examination, such as market improvement requirements and market-driving variables

The major goal of this examination is to provide a perception of the market's future and potential

The purpose of this report is to offer competitive developments such as new product launches, agreements, expansions, and investment in the market

The scope is recognized to track developing regions and countries

Key Factors Driving Market Growth

Growing demand for age-defying commodities to push the market

The market is essentially propelled by growing customer demand for age-defying commodities and increasing information on NAD's benefits in improvising metabolism. Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide market size is expanding as spearheading scientific probes in the estimates of human well-being are motivating commodity probability. The market is also growing because of increasing pharmaceutical utilization and demand.

Additionally, the commodity acquisition rate is also impacted by continuing R&D projects to improvise the influence of NADH or NAD+ on metabolism to offer remedial mediation in inflammatory diseases. Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide market sales are soaring as stringent government prescription regulations to circumvent detrimental health impacts are anticipated to restrict industry growth. The regulatory concerns of several countries have only delegated NAD and OTC due to the prescription and procedure of treatment influencing how effective it is.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/nicotinamide-adenine-dinucleotide-market/request-for-customization

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Several health advantages, such as improvising athletic presentation to drive the market

NAD is accomplishing affirmative observation because of its several health advantages, such as enhancing athletic presentation, lessening dreadful weariness syndrome, handling excessive cholesterol, nursing depression, regulating high blood pressure, assisting in anti-aging, sustaining the impacts of spirits on the liver, and more.

NAD is utilized to create chemical reactions that are needed to both initiate energy and assemble and restore the molecules that concoct our bodies that influence the market demand and affirmatively raise the growth.

Segmentation Assessment

Food grade segment accounted for a significant market share

Based on grade, the food grade segment accounted for a significant market share. Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide market demand is on the rise as there are countless advantages of NAD augmentation, such as greater energy and resilience, improvised memory, and reduced blood pressure and cholesterol.

The dietary supplements segment dominated the global market

Based on application, the dietary supplements segment dominated the global market. Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide market trends include growing acceptance of the commodity as an impactful optional form of B3 vitamin. They are being excessively obtained through amalgamation in the human body as the dietary wellspring and supplements.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/nicotinamide-adenine-dinucleotide-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD) Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 1,722.11 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 600.92 Million Expected CAGR Growth 12.41% from 2023– 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Bontac Bio-engineering Co. Ltd., Jubilant Life Sciences, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lasons India Pvt. LTd., Resonance Specialties Limited, TCI Chemcials Pvt. Ltd., Vertellus Holdings LLC, Novo Nordisk A/S, Catalent Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Himedia Laboratories, and NutriScience Innovations. Segments Covered By Grade, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Due to the broad relevance of NAD manufacturing to propel the Asia Pacific region

Asia Pacific held the largest nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide market share due to the broad relevance of NAD in manufacturing augmentation and subsistence and the increasing acceptance of the commodity in the pharma sector. The growing reach of improvising immunization frightful illnesses and constant growth in the consumer disbursing potential, particularly in emerging nations involving South Korea, China, India, and Malaysia, together with an upswing in the number of health willed people who are foraging progressive skincare and pharmaceutical clarifications that is further likely to fuel the regional market growth.

North America spearheaded the industry market with a significant market share. This is because of the strong prevalence of NAD dependent commodity making amenities and the growing pervasiveness of cardiovascular diseases in countries such as the US and Canada.

Browse the Detail Report "Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Grade (Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, and Others); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/nicotinamide-adenine-dinucleotide-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Recent developments

In February 2022 , ChromaDex, announced a new US continuation patent, adding to their global patent portfolio for NAD and NR. The new patent will allow the company to protect the process of developing NR and its several forms that can be leveraged through future innovations and significantly reinforce ChromaDex's intellectual property position.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide market report based on grade, application, and region:

By Grade Outlook

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

By Application Outlook

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Anti-aging Products

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | twitter

Blog: https://polarismarketresearch.medium.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316207/Polaris_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Polaris Market Research