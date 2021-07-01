Global Nicotine Gum Markets Report 2021-2026 Featuring BAT, GSK, Pfizer, Takeda, Novartis & Cambrex

DUBLIN, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nicotine Gum Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nicotine gum market reached a value of US$ 5.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market to exhibit stable growth during the next five years.

Nicotine gum is an over the counter (OTC) smoking cessation product. It aims to assist individuals suffering from tobacco dependence in minimizing their consumption of cigarettes and eventually quit smoking. Nicotine is released when the gum is chewed and is absorbed into the bloodstream through the lining of the mouth.

This aids in gradually curbing nicotine cravings and reducing the withdrawal symptoms and urge to smoke. It is commonly available in three variants: 2mg, 4mg and 6mg based on the nicotine content and is used by the individuals based on the number of cigarettes consumed by them on a daily basis.



The rising instances of lung cancer and other respiratory disorders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Smoking is known to cause various chronic diseases, such as coronary heart disease (CHD), stroke, oropharyngeal cancer, esophageal cancer, tuberculosis, rheumatoid arthritis and various immunity-related ailments. The rising awareness regarding these ailments, along with the increasing health consciousness, is contributing to the market growth.

Additionally, widespread adoption of smoking cessation therapies is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Various government and non-government organizations (NGOs) across both the developed and emerging nations are promoting the usage of smoking cessation products, such as nicotine gums, to assist individuals, especially the youth, with tobacco addiction.

Other factors, including various product innovations such as the development of nicotine lozenges, rapid urbanization and extensive research and development activities, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global nicotine gum market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global nicotine gum market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global nicotine gum market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being

British American Tobacco

Cambrex Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline

ITC Limited

Johnson & Johnson Services

Novartis

Perrigo

Pfizer

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Nicotine Gum Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 2 Mg Nicotine Gum

6.2 4 Mg Nicotine Gum

6.3 6 Mg Nicotine Gum



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Withdrawal Clinics

7.2 Medical Practice

7.3 Individual Smokers



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Retail Pharmacies

8.2 Specialty Stores

8.3 Online Stores



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



