Global Nitric Oxide Therapy Systems (Portable & Fixed) Market 2017-2026 - Market is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 5.19%

The global nitric oxide therapy systems market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.19% from 2017 to 2026.



Durability and lightweight are the meritorious features that increase the demand for portable nitric oxide therapy systems. Relatively low cost, versatility and easy fabrication of the auxiliary holding devices with the main ventilation unit makes fixed nitric oxide therapy systems a lucrative option in the ambulatory care and hospitals.



Hospitals and clinics widely utilize the nitric oxide inhalation therapy in the neonate and intensive care unit to address ailments related to pulmonary disorders and increasing demand for pediatric cardiopulmonary bypass surgery procedures for treating cardiopulmonary ailments. Homecare settings finds huge application of nitric oxide therapy systems for the rehabilitation of geriatric patients suffering with acute respiratory distress syndrome.



North America is the market leader in nitric oxide therapy systems due to the rising prevalence of acute respiratory distress syndrome in the adult population and the presence of key players actively engaged in the manufacturing of nitric oxide therapy systems. Asia Pacific will dominate the market in the near future on account of the rising prevalence of neonate pulmonary hypertension. Competitive market formed due to the emergence of local providers of nitric oxide therapy systems contribute to the growth of Asia Pacific market.



Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of neonatal pulmonary hypertension and acute respiratory distress syndrome

Recent technical advancements in the manufacturing of nitric oxide therapy systems will contribute to its market growth

Supportive regulatory environment for nitric oxide therapy systems

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Nitric Oxide Therapy Systems Market Portraiture

2.1.1. Global Nitric Oxide Therapy Systems Market, by Type, 2016

2.1.2. Global Nitric Oxide Therapy Systems Market, by End Users, 2016

2.1.3. Global Nitric Oxide Therapy Systems Market, by Geography, 2016



Chapter 3. Nitric Oxide Therapy Systems Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography

3.7. Top 3 Countries: Global Nitric Oxide Therapy Systems Market, 2015-2025 (US$ Mn)

3.8. Competitive Landscape: Global Nitric Oxide Therapy Systems Market, by Key Players, 2015-2025 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 4. Global Nitric Oxide Therapy Systems Market, by Type, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Portable Nitric Oxide Therapy Systems

4.3. Fixed Nitric Oxide Therapy Systems



Chapter 5. Global Nitric Oxide Therapy Systems Market, by End Users, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Hospitals

5.3. Homecare Settings

5.4. Clinics



Chapter 6. Global Nitric Oxide Therapy Systems Market, by Geography, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



Bellerophon Therapeutics

BOC Healthcare

Dan Hammer Health Ltd.

EKU Elektronik GmbH

GeNO, LLC

International Biomedical

SLE

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Praxair, Inc.

Vapotherm

