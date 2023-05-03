Global Noble Gas Market Report 2023: Growing Application Areas in the Healthcare and Industrial Sectors Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Noble Gas Market by Product (Argon, Helium, Krypton), Application (Aerospace, Construction, Electronics) - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Noble Gas Market size was estimated at USD 2,491.33 million in 2022, USD 2,662.48 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.32% to reach USD 4,386.10 million by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Application Areas in the Healthcare and Industrial Sectors

Favorable Government Policies

Rising Penetration of Helium Gas

Restraints

High Cost of Storage and Transportation

Opportunities

Significant Potential in Cryogenics and Analytical Applications

Expanding Electronic Industry

Challenges

Adverse Health Effects Associated With Noble Gas

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Argon, Helium, Krypton, Neon, and Xenon.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Aerospace, Construction, Electronics, Energy & Power, and Healthcare.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , Thailand , and Vietnam . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark , Egypt , Finland , France , Germany , Israel , Italy , Netherlands , Nigeria , Norway , Poland , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , Turkey , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Noble Gas Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Noble Gas Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Noble Gas Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:



The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various strategies for business growth adopted by the vendors. The news in this section covers valuable insights at various stages while keeping up with the business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate. The Global Noble Gas Market Competitive Scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected helps vendors understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strengths and weaknesses, providing insights to enhance products and services.



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Noble Gas Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Noble Gas Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Noble Gas Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Noble Gas Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Noble Gas Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Noble Gas Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Noble Gas Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Noble Gas Market, by Product



7. Noble Gas Market, by Application



8. Americas Noble Gas Market



9. Asia-Pacific Noble Gas Market



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Noble Gas Market



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Usability Profiles

13. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

BASF SE

Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories

Cryoin Engineering Ltd.

Gulf Cryo

Iwatani Corporation

Linde PLC

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

MESA Specialty Gases & Equipment

Messer Group GmbH

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation

Norco Inc.

RasGas Company Limited

Shell PLC

Showa Denko K. K.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y4tzo0

