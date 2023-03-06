Global Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Report 2023: Major Players Include MatTek, Cyprotex, Emulate, BioIVT, Bio-Rad Laboratories and GE Healthcare

DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global non-animal alternative testing market is expected to grow from $1.63 billion in 2021 to $1.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.08%. The non-animal alternative testing market is expected to reach $2.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.83%.

Major players in the non-animal alternatives testing are MatTek Corporation, Cyprotex, Emulate Inc, BioIVT, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, SGS SA, BioIVT, Abbott Laboratories and Gentronix Limited.



The non-animal alternatives testing market consists of revenue earned by that perform organs-on-chips (OOCs) technology, and 3D bio-printing of tissues among others . The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The non-animal alternatives testing is testing products and services that do not involve testing on animals to determine the safety and efficacy of products and ingredients used in any industry sector. Non-animal alternative testing technologies include: in-vitro human cell and tissue cultures; organs-on-chips (OOCs); computer simulations and modelling (silico models); 3D bio-printing of tissues; and synthetic skin substitutes; as well as studies with human volunteers. These technologies replace animal testing in end-use industries including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, chemicals and pesticides, food, and others.



North America was the largest region in the non-animal alternatives testing in 2022. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the non-animal alternatives testing market. The regions covered in the non-animal alternatives testing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main methods of non-animal alternative testing are cellular assay, biochemical assay, in silico, and ex-vivo. A biochemical assay is an in vitro analytical process used to detect, quantify, and/or investigate the binding or activity of a biological molecule, such as an enzyme. The various technologies used include cell culture technology, high throughput technology, molecular imaging, omics technology, and other technologies. These are utilized by industries such as the pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics and household products, diagnostics, the chemical industry, and the food industry.



The support from the government and non-governmental organizations boosts the growth of the non-animal testing market. The government organizations enforce laws and regulations, raise funds to support non-animal testing methods such as tests on human volunteers, and advanced computer-modeling techniques, and also fund studies with human volunteers.

In order to support non-animal testing, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, in 2022, announced a grant of 7 lakh rupees in order to advance animal-free methods for toxicology testing. Similar research programs to promote non-animal testing procedures are also initiated by countries such as Denmark, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, Australia, China, and Korea. The constant support from the government drives the growth of the non-animal testing market.



Stringent regulations related to safety, efficacy, and quality are projected to act as a major challenge for players operating in the non-animal alternative testing market. All medicines and treatments go through stringent testing in the lab (pre-clinical research) and in small groups of patients (clinical research).

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are the two main bodies regulating these novel therapies while getting them to market. Health Canada uses mAb specific guidelines from EMA or USFDA when necessary. The SAHPRA (South African Health Products Authority) biosimilar guideline has an annex on mAbs which focuses on non-clinical and clinical aspects. The Russian Federation has issued general product registration guidelines with very brief information about mAbs. Since it is a time-consuming process, it is considered one of the major hindering factors for the non-animal alternative testing market.



OOCs (organs-on-chips) tool for testing is a major trend in the non-animal alternatives testing market. Organs-on-a-chips (OOCs) are miniature tissues and organs grown in-vitro that enable the modelling of human physiology and disease. OOCs are now being explored worldwide as tools for developing disease models and accurately predicting drug efficacies and toxicities. The advantages of OOCs over cell culture, animal models, and human clinical trials have captured the attention of both the medical and pharmaceutical communities, focusing on developing targeted therapies.

The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

