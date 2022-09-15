Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Markets Report 2022-2026 & 2031 Featuring Amphenol, Honeywell International, Senseair, & Dynament

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Non-Dispersive Infrared (Ndir) Market Report 2022, by Gas Type, by Application, by End-user" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market is expected to grow from $339.40 million in 2021 to $381.02 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%.

Major players in the non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market are Amphenol, Honeywell International Inc, Senseair AB, Dynament, Mipex Technology, Gas Sensing Solutions Ltd., Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co. Ltd, ELT Sensor Corp., Alphasense, Bacharach Inc., and Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co. Ltd.

The market is expected to reach $524.40 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.3%.



The non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market consists of sales of non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) sensors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are simple spectroscopic sensors often used as a gas detector. An NDIR sensor is used in gas analysis to evaluate the concentration of gases such as carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons, and carbon monoxide. It detects the type of gas measuring the amount of absorbed infrared at the necessary frequency.



The main types of gasses involved in the non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market include carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, and others. A carbon dioxide sensor monitors the amount of infrared (IR) radiation absorbed by carbon dioxide molecules to determine gaseous carbon dioxide levels.

Automobiles utilize CO2 sensors with non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) technology to monitor cabin air quality, CO2 concentration in vehicle exhaust, and refrigerant levels. It is used in HVAC, monitoring, detection, and analysis and is implemented in various verticals such as automotive and transportation, chemicals, oil and gas, medical, industrial and manufacturing, environmental, food processing and storage, other end-users.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in the non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing need for wastewater treatment is expected to fuel the growth of the non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market over the coming years. The process of eliminating contaminants from wastewater or sewage and converting them to an effluent that may be fed to the water supply with little environmental impact is known as wastewater treatment.

The non-dispersive infrared sensor is used to track nitrate, nitrite, and ammonia levels in municipal wastewater treatment plants and onsite wastewater treatment systems in real-time. According to a report published in 2019 by the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment, and Health, around 52% of wastewater is treated globally. Therefore, the increasing need for wastewater treatment drives the growth of the non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market.



The growing technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market. Major companies operating in the non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) sector are focused on developing technological solutions for non-dispersive infrared (NDIR). For instance, in April 2020, a UK-based company that designs and manufactures fast low power and tough CO2 sensors launched ultra-high-speed CO? sensor SprintIR-R. The SprintIR-R sensor helps the consumer to accurately calculate CO2 levels in real-time.

This capability allows designers to incorporate CO2 measurement capabilities into new generations of equipment; healthcare professionals can track CO2 levels in patients' breath in real-time while using respiratory machines, and food packaging manufacturers can measure CO2 levels on a manufacturing line where the gas is used. The SprintIR-R is based on patented solid-state non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) LED technology, which analyzes the amount of light absorbed by CO2 gas to determine concentration levels.



In February 2021, Inpixon, a US-based company that specializes in indoor data and intelligence partnered with Unitonic. Through this transaction, Unitronic aims to use INpixons carbon dioxide (CO2) sensor modules to estimate indoor air quality, which is an essential indicator of SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogen transmission risks.

Unitronic plans to offer Inpixon's CO2 sensor modules and other Inpixon products to their current base of system integrators, solution providers, and OEMs under the terms of the agreement. The integrator-ready modules include a modern, low-power, non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) sensor with automatic measurement and a range of gas readings rather than just above- or below-threshold readings. Unitronic is a Germany-based company that manufactures non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) sensors.



The countries covered in the non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

