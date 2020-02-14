Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Industry Forecasts, 2020 to 2027 - Untapped Emerging Markets Present Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market by Product and Solution (Consumables, Systems, Software), Method (Ultrasound Screening, Cell Free DNA Test), Application (Trisomy, Microdeletions, Monosomy), and End-user (Diagnostic Labs) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2019 to 2027 to reach $13.1 billion by 2027.



The growth in the non-invasive prenatal testing market is mainly attributed to the shifting trend towards childbirth at an advanced maternal age, rising occurrences of chromosomal abnormalities, availability of reimbursement for NIPT, and development of advanced and new technologies for non-invasive parenteral testing. In addition, rising awareness regarding non-invasive prenatal testing and untapped emergence of new markets will further provide significant opportunities for the various stakeholders in this market. However, the high cost of the non-invasive prenatal screening techniques is likely to hinder the market growth.



On the basis of product type, the kits/consumables segment commanded the largest share of the overall non-invasive prenatal testing market in 2019. The largest share was attributed to the increasing incidences of chromosomal abnormalities, rise in the number of tests and products for NIPT, and the improvement of approvals or licenses for assays.



On the basis of application, the trisomies segment commanded the largest share of the overall non-invasive prenatal testing market in 2019 and is poised to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising incidences of trisomy due to increasing maternal age and higher accuracy and lower cost of the NIPT methods to detect trisomy as compared to other invasive methods are the major factors driving the growth of trisomies application market.

Based on end user, the diagnostic laboratories segment commanded the largest share of the overall NIPT market in 2019, primarily due to the availability of the well-equipped facility and trained/skilled technicians. Moreover, significant investments by government agencies to improve healthcare infrastructure also depicted the largest share of the diagnostic laboratories in the overall market.



An in-depth analysis of the geographic scenario of the NIPT market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America commanded the largest share of the global NIPT market in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



The key players operating in the global NIPT market are Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) (China), Eurofins LifeCodexx (Germany), Natera, Inc. (U.S.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), Igenomix S.L (Spain), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), and Yourgene Health plc (U.K.) among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increase in Progressive Maternal Age

4.2.2. Rise in Occurrences of Chromosomal Aneuploidies Among Fetus

4.2.3. Development of Advanced Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Products

4.3. Restraint

4.3.1. High Cost of Non-Invasive Prenatal Screening Services

4.4. Opportunity

4.4.1. Untapped Emerging Markets

4.5. Challenge

4.5.1. Reliability of the NIPT Tests



5. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Product and Solutions

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Test Kits/Consumables

5.3. Systems

5.3.1. Nuchal Translucency Ultrasound Devices

5.3.2. Next-Generation Sequencing Systems

5.3.3. Polymerase Chain Reaction Instruments

5.3.4. Microarrays

5.4. Software



6. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Method

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cell-Free DNA Screening

6.3. Ultrasound Screening



7. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Trisomy Detection

7.3. Sex Chromosomal Abnormalities

7.4. Microdeletion Syndrome

7.5. Other Applications



8. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Diagnostic Laboratories

8.3. Hospitals

8.4. Academic and Research Institutes



9. Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. U.K.

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East and Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking

10.4. Market Share Analysis (2018)



11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

11.1. Illumina, Inc.

11.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.3. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.4. GE Healthcare

11.5. PerkinElmer, Inc.

11.6. Beijing Genomics Institute

11.7. Eurofins LifeCodexx (Subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific SE)

11.8. Natera, Inc.

11.9. Igenomix, S.L.

11.10. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

11.11. F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

11.12. Yourgene Health plc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ra495r

