Global Non-Optical Magnetometer Market Report 2019: Focus on Communication, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Manufacturing

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Non-Optical Magnetometer Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-optical Magnetometer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% between 2018 to 2024

Magnetometers or a magnetic sensor is a device used to measure magnetism. It is used to measure the strength and directions of magnetic field. The demand for magnetometer will increase owing to the rising demand of smartphones, and other communication devices. Furthermore, the demand for magnetometers will also increase owing to the growing usage of electronics for navigation and directional purposes in consumer and industrial electronics.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations being implemented by the relevant agencies. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are STMicroelectronics, TE Connectivity, Emerson Electric Co., and Robert Bosch GmbH, among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope Of The Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, And Forecast Years Timeline

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics



4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat Of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry In The Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. Global Non-Optical Magnetometer Market By End-User Industries

5.1. Communication

5.2. Consumer Electronics

5.3. Automotive

5.4. Manufacturing

6. Global Non-Optical Magnetometer Market By Geography

6.1. Americas

6.1.1. USA

6.1.2. Canada

6.1.3. Brazil

6.1.4. Others

6.2. Europe Middle East And Africa

6.2.1. Germany

6.2.2. France

6.2.3. United Kingdom

6.2.4. Italy

6.2.5. Others

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. Japan

6.3.3. India

6.3.4. Taiwan

6.3.5. Others

7. Competitive Intelligence

7.1. Competitive Benchmarking And Analysis

7.2. Recent Investment And Deals

7.3. Strategies Of Key Players

8. Company Profiles

8.1. Honeywell International, Inc.

8.2. Infineon Technologies Ag

8.3. Bartington Instruments Ltd.

8.4. Lockheed Martin Corporation

8.5. Cryogenic Limited

8.6. Institut Dr. Foerster Gmbh & Co. Kg

8.7. Stmicroelectronics N.V.

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qdyoqa

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

