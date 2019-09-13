Global Non-Renewable Inverter Market 2019-2025: Growth Opportunities in Geographic Expansion, Value-add Services, Partnerships
The "Global Non-Renewable Inverter Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The sustained growth of the telecommunications sector, as well as the increasing incorporation of electronic appliances in automobiles, has boosted the growth of the global non-renewable inverter market.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) holds the largest share of the global non-renewable inverter market and is closely followed by North America. The growing need for efficient and reliable power supply fueled by the rapid expansion of the telecommunications, data processing, and industrial end-users perpetuates the demand for non-renewable inverters in the region. The increasing frequency of natural disasters such as hurricanes and storms in North America has created awareness among end users regarding the importance of backup power systems, consequently fueling the growth of the non-renewable inverter market.
The introduction of non-renewable bi-directional inverters/chargers where the battery storage portion can also accommodate renewable power sources will strengthen the growth of this segment in the near future. Most players in the non-renewable inverters space manufacture products with similar features and basic functionalities.
This leads the market to become extremely competitive and price sensitive, eventually resulting in low growth. With the advent of 5G networks, telecommunication entities have been looking at innovative products with advanced capabilities for developing the related network infrastructure. Thus, companies that can develop inverters with enhanced performance capabilities and unique features are bound to register higher revenues.
The non-renewable inverter market is highly fragmented with manufacturers relying on distributors and OEMs to get their products to end users. Companies should collaborate with local players in order to establish their presence in new markets and strengthen their brand image. Power management companies can merge with or acquire smaller players in this space and utilize their existing technical expertise to produce integrated and complete power solutions which will ensure increased product uptake.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Market Distribution Channels
DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS-TOTAL NON-RENEWABLE INVERTER MARKET
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
FORECASTS AND TRENDS-TOTAL NON-RENEWABLE INVERTER MARKET
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Regional Trends
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Technology
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Voltage
- Revenue Forecast by Voltage
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Voltage
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
MARKET SHARE AND COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS-TOTAL NON-RENEWABLE INVERTER MARKET
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION
- Growth Opportunity 1-Geographic Expansion
- Growth Opportunity 2-Value-add Services
- Growth Opportunity 3-Partnerships
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
NON-RENEWABLE POWER INVERTER SEGMENT ANALYSIS
- Non-Renewable Power Inverter Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
NON-RENEWABLE INVERTER/CHARGER SEGMENT ANALYSIS
- Non-Renewable Inverter/Charger Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
