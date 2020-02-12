Global Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market Outlook, 2020-2025 - Increasing Adoption of NVMe Technologies in SSDS, Servers, and Storage Appliances

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market by Product (SSDs, Servers, All-flash Arrays, Adapters), Deployment Location (On-premise, Remote, Hybrid), Communication Standard (Ethernet, Fibre Channel, InfiniBand), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global NVMe market size is projected to grow from USD 44.6 billion in 2020 to USD 163.5 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.7% from 2020 to 2025.



Growing adoption of NVMe in big data, IoT, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and end-to-end NVMe-over-Fabrics present growth opportunities for the NVMe industry. However, performance problems associated with storage software inhibit the growth of the market. Furthermore, issues related to data integrity and data protection, and the high cost of NVMe act as challenges for the growth of the market.



The SSDs segment is expected to account for the largest size of the NVMe industry during the forecast period



NVMe SSDs hold the largest market because they are widely adopted as a storage solution in most of the verticals. This widespread adoption is mainly due to the benefits provided by NVMe SSDs. SSDs were introduced into the market as a storage device that provides faster read/write operations and reduced latency compared with HDDs.

NVMe is an interface that was specifically designed for SSDs, and NVMe SSDs were introduced to provide better data storage and processing operations, and the lowest latency possible when compared with HDDs and traditional SSDs (SATA and SAS). Due to these benefits, SSDs hold the largest market share in the NVMe market.



The Ethernet segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025



Ethernet is widely accepted because it is a popular communication standard and is made available by several enterprise storage vendors. Enterprise and data centers that use applications involving systems and storage in a network to communicate and exchange data prefer Ethernet for the benefits it provides. Therefore, this segment will grow at the highest rate.



The BFSI segment held the largest size of the NVMe market in 2019



The BFSI vertical mainly offer customer-centric services. The adoption of digital platforms in this vertical is growing, which is expected to create huge amounts of digital data. Also, this vertical requires high security and should adhere to regulatory compliances.



NVMe-based products such as SSDs, storage arrays, compatible servers, and other storage solutions are gaining traction in this vertical. This is majorly due to the reliable performance and features such as rapid data processing in terms of storage and retrieval with very low latency. Such features and benefits are increasing the adoption of NVMe in BFSI.



Reasons to Buy the Report

This report includes statistics pertaining to the NVMe market based on the product, communication standard, deployment location, vertical, and region.

This report includes detailed information on major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the NVMe market.

The report includes illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for the NVMe market based on its segments and subsegments.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in NVMe Market

4.2 NVMe Market for SSDS, By Vertical, 2017-2025 (USD Million)

4.3 APAC NVMe Market, By Vertical and Country

4.4 NVMe Market for BFSI, By Region, 2017-2025 (USD Billion)

4.5 APAC NVMe Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of NVMe Technologies in SSDS, Servers, and Storage Appliances

5.2.1.2 Exponential Rise in Data Generation and Evolving Demand for Data Storage and Processing Infrastructure

5.2.1.3 Significant Performance Advancements Offered by NVMe

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Performance Problems Associated With Storage Software

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Adoption of NVMe for Big Data, IoT, Artificial Intelligence, and Blockchain

5.2.3.2 End-To-End NVMe Over Fabrics (NVMe-Of)

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Issues Related to Data Integrity and Data Protection

5.2.4.2 High Cost of NVMe

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 NVM Express Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solid-State Drives (SSDS)

6.2.1 NVMe SSDS Projected to Hold Largest Share in NVMe Market

6.2.1.1 2.5

6.2.1.2 M.2

6.2.1.3 U.2 (SFF 8639)

6.2.1.4 FHHL and HHHL

6.3 Adapters

6.3.1 Growth of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure is Expected to Lead to Increase in Adoption of NVMe Adapters

6.4 All-Flash Arrays

6.4.1 All-Flash Arrays to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

6.5 Servers

6.5.1 Increased Enterprise, Data Center, and Hci Applications of NVMe Servers to Drive Growth of Servers Segment

6.6 Others (I/O Accelerator Blocks, Switches, and Controllers)

6.6.1 Other Products Segment to Grow Steadily Due to Increased Adoption of NVMe-Based Servers and Storage Solutions



7 NVM Express Market, By Communication Standard

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ethernet

7.2.1 Ethernet to Hold Largest Market Size During Forecast Period

7.3 Fibre Channel

7.3.1 NVMe Over Fibre Channel Expected to Grow Steadily During Forecast Period

7.4 Infiniband

7.4.1 Infiniband Expected to Grow at Second-Highest CAGR



8 NVM Express Market, By Deployment Location

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premise

8.2.1 On-Premise Deployment to Hold Largest Share of NVMe Market During Forecast Period

8.3 Remote

8.3.1 Remote NVMe Deployments are Expected to Grow Steadily During Forecast Period

8.4 Hybrid

8.4.1 Hybrid Deployments are Expected to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period



9 NVM Express Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

9.2.1 BFSI Held Largest Share in NVMe Market in 2019

9.3 Consumer Goods & Retail

9.3.1 Emergence of E-Commerce and Online Retail is Leading to Increasing Adoption of NVMe Solutions

9.4 Telecommunications & ITES

9.4.1 Emerging Opportunities in Data Science and Analytics Leading to Growth of NVMe in the Telecommunications & ITES Vertical

9.5 Healthcare

9.5.1 Healthcare Vertical to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

9.6 Energy

9.6.1 Increasing Adoption of Real-Time Analytics Leading to NVMe Market Growth in Energy Vertical

9.7 Government

9.7.1 Increasing Investments to Adopt Digitization and Analytics are Driving Adoption of NVMe

9.8 Education & Research

9.8.1 E-Learning is Driving NVMe Market Growth in Education & Research Vertical

9.9 Media & Entertainment

9.9.1 Increasing Adoption of NVMe Solutions By Media & Entertainment Firms Drives NVMe Market Growth in This Vertical

9.10 Manufacturing

9.10.1 Emergence of IIoT and Industry 4.0 Driving NVMe Market Growth in Manufacturing Vertical

9.11 Business & Consulting

9.11.1 Need for Efficient Data Management and High-Performance Computing to Drive NVMe Market in Business & Consulting Vertical

9.12 Others



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 US Projected to Account for Largest Size of NVMe Market in North America

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 NVMe Market in Canada Projected to Grow Due to Increasing Need for Efficient Data Management

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 NVMe Market in Mexico Projected to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.1.1 UK Held Largest Share of European NVMe Market in 2019

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Increasing Use of Connected Devices and Requirement of Managing Large Datasets to Drive NVMe Demand in Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 France Expected to Be the Fastest-Growing NVMe Market in Europe

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 APAC

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China LED NVMe Market in APAC in 2019

10.4.2 Australia

10.4.2.1 Australian NVMe Market Expected to Grow at Highest Rate Among APAC Countries During Forecast Period

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.3.1 Increased Adoption of Next-Generation Technologies Expected to Contribute to Growth of NVMe Market in Japan

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.4.1 Flourishing Consumer Electronics Industry and Presence of Key Manufacturers of NVMe Fuel NVMe Market Growth in South Korea

10.4.5 India

10.4.5.1 Big Data, IoT, and Other Digital and Virtualized Platforms to Trigger Adoption of NVMe in India

10.4.6 Rest of APAC

10.5 RoW

10.5.1 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1.1 Established Market of Advanced Storage in UAE Drives NVMe Demand in Middle East & Africa

10.5.2 South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Product Launches and Developments

11.3.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

11.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.4.1 Visionary Leaders

11.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.4.3 Innovators

11.4.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Companies

12.1.1 Intel

12.1.2 Western Digital

12.1.3 Samsung

12.1.4 Dell EMC

12.1.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

12.1.6 Broadcom

12.1.7 Micron Technology

12.1.8 Cisco

12.1.9 Toshiba

12.1.10 Netapp

12.2 Right-To-Win

12.3 Other Key Companies

12.3.1 IBM

12.3.2 Microchip Technology

12.3.3 Marvell

12.3.4 Seagate Technology

12.3.5 SK Hynix

12.3.6 Renesas Electronics

12.3.7 Mellanox

12.3.8 Pure Storage

12.3.9 Supermicro

12.3.10 Huawei



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f6qh9w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

