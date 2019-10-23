Global Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Pipeline Report 2019: Therapeutic Candidates in Discovery and Preclinical, Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 Stage
DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections - Pipeline Insight, 2019" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections - Pipeline Insight, 2019 report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication.
Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Pipeline Development Activities
The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in discovery and preclinical, phase 1, phase 2, and phase 3 stage. Drugs under development as a monotherapy or combination therapy are also included. It also analyses key players involved in Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects with the appropriate reasons if available. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections pipeline report covers 6+ companies. Some of the key players include Savara Inc (Molgradex) Vertex Pharmaceuticals (SPR 720) etc.
Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Analytical Perspective
In-depth Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Commercial Assessment of products
This report provides an in-depth Commercial Assessment of therapeutic drugs have been included which comprises of collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which includes Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering), Company-Academia Collaborations, and Acquisition analysis in both Graphical and tabulated form.
Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Clinical Assessment of products
The report comprises of comparative clinical assessment of products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type across this indication.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Introduction
2. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections
2.1. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Disease Overview
2.2. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections History
2.3. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Symptoms
2.4. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Causes
2.5. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Pathophysiology
2.6. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Diagnosis
2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines
3. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Current Treatment Patterns
3.1. Treatment Guidelines
4. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections- An Analytical Perspective
4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment
4.1.1. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends
4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary
4.1.2. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Collaboration Deals
4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
4.1.2.2. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Acquisition Analysis
4.2. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs
4.2.1. Assessment by Phase of Development
4.2.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono/Combination)
4.2.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type
4.2.3. Assessment by Route of Administration
4.2.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
4.2.4. Assessment by Molecule Type
4.2.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
4.2.5. Assessment by MOA
4.2.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA
5. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Pipeline Therapeutics
5.1. Late Stage Products (Phase-III)
5.1.1. Comparative Analysis
5.2. Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)
5.3. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
5.4. Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products
5.5. Inactive Products
6. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections-Products Analysis
6.1. Product Profiles
6.1.1. Molgradex- Savara Inc
6.1.1.1. Product Description
6.1.1.1.1. Product Overview
6.1.1.1.2. Mechanism of Action
6.1.1.2. Research and Development
6.1.1.2.1. Clinical Studies
6.1.1.2.1.1. Detailed Study Description
6.1.1.2.1.2. Study Results
6.1.1.2.1.3. Clinical Trials: Tabular View
6.1.1.3. Product Development Activities
6.1.1.3.1. Tabulated Product Summary
6.1.1.3.1.1. General Description Table
6.1.2. SPR 720- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
7. Recent Technologies
8. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Key Companies
8.1. Savara Pharmaceuticals
8.2. Vertex Pharmaceuticals
8.3. Matinas BioPharma
8.4. Beyond Air
8.5. Hsiri Therapeutics
8.6. RedHill Biopharma
9. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Key Products
9.1. Molgramostim
9.2. SPR 720
9.3. Encochleated amikacin
9.4. Nitric oxide inhalation
9.5. Research programme: mycobacterial disease therapeutics
9.6. Clarithromycin/clofazimine/rifabutin
10. Dormant and Discontinued Products
10.1. Dormant Products
10.1.1. Reasons for being dormant
10.2. Discontinued Products
10.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation
11. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections- Unmet Needs
12. Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections- Future Perspectives
13. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Savara Pharmaceuticals
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Insmed
- Merck & Co
- Matinas BioPharma
- Beyond Air
- Hsiri Therapeutics
- Pfizer
- RedHill Biopharma
