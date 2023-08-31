Global NSCLC Market Propelled by 11.6% CAGR Growth: Battling Lung Cancer's Impact Through Innovative Therapeutics

The "Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Market is predicted to reach a value of US$ 59.77 billion by the year 2030.

NSCLC constitutes a group of lung cancers, encompassing subtypes like squamous cell carcinoma and adenocarcinoma. Treatment options for NSCLC include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy.

Accounting for 80%-85% of all lung cancer cases globally, NSCLC has driven key market players to focus on continuous innovation and efficacy enhancement in therapeutics. This prominence is due to lung cancer's status as one of the most common cancers worldwide, contributing to a significant number of global deaths.

The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market is expected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.64% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. T

The increasing number of NSCLC patients globally is a key driver of market growth. Factors such as smoking, tobacco and alcohol consumption, high supplement doses, sedentary lifestyles, and rising air pollution levels contribute to this trend. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) data from February 2022, 2.2 million lung cancer patients were diagnosed in 2020, with NSCLC accounting for approximately 85% of all lung cancer cases. This high patient base and the growing number of NSCLC patients have led to a substantial demand for effective treatments.

The NSCLC market's growth is primarily driven by factors like increased tobacco consumption among younger populations, heightened air pollution, and unhealthy lifestyles. Exposure to air with trace amounts of metals such as asbestos and arsenic is a major cause of adenocarcinoma. Furthermore, the rise in smoking and unhealthy lifestyles contributes significantly to NSCLC cases. Adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and large cell carcinoma are the main subtypes of NSCLC. Among these, adenocarcinoma holds the major market share due to its unique characteristics and genetic profiles.

Chemotherapy is emerging as the fastest-growing revenue segment in the NSCLC market, owing to its effectiveness in targeting rapidly dividing cells and preventing their growth. Ongoing research and development activities by key players are also propelling market growth. Kinase inhibitors dominate the NSCLC market's drug class segment due to their precision in targeting specific molecular pathways driving tumor growth.

Specialty hospitals are experiencing rapid growth in the NSCLC treatment realm, catering specifically to the complex needs of lung cancer patients. They provide a conducive environment for diagnostics, targeted therapies, surgical interventions, and post-treatment support.

Key Players:

  • Bayar Healthcare
  • Eli Lilly
  • Biogen Inc.
  • Merck & Co.
  • AbbVie Inc.
  • AstraZeneca
  • Novartis
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Avid Bioservices, Inc.
  • Blueprint Medicines Company
  • Astellas Pharma

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research& Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges

5. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment (NSCLC) Market

6. Market Share - Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment (NSCLC)

7. Type - Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment (NSCLC) Market

8. Treatment - Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment (NSCLC) Market

9. Drug Class - Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment (NSCLC) Market

10. End User - Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment (NSCLC) Market

11. Country - Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment (NSCLC) Market

12. Porters Five Forces - Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment (NSCLC) Market

13. SWOT Analysis - Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment (NSCLC) Market

14. Key Players

