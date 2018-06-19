Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2018-2023: Major Players are Cardinal Health, GE Healthcare, and Curium

The nuclear medicine market is projected to reach USD 5.26 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 3.95 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.9%.



The major influencing factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing incidence and prevalence of target conditions and initiatives to lessen the demand-supply gap of Mo-99.



By type, the global nuclear medicine market is segmented diagnostic and therapeutic nuclear medicine. The diagnostic segment is further segmented into SPECT and PET radiopharmaceuticals. The SPECT radiopharmaceuticals include Tc-99m, Tl-201, Ga-67, I-123, and others. The PET radiopharmaceuticals include F-18, Ru-82, and others. The therapeutic segment is further segmented into beta emitters, alpha emitters, and brachytherapy. The diagnostic segment accounted for the largest share of the nuclear medicine market, primarily due to the use of the diagnostic radiopharmaceutical Tc-99m which is used in a majority of nuclear medicine procedures.



Based on applications, the nuclear medicine market is segmented into diagnostic and therapeutic applications. The diagnostic applications are further segmented into SPECT applications and PET applications. Whereas the therapeutic applications are further segmented into thyroid, bone metastasis, lymphoma, endocrine tumors, and others (breast cancer, cervical cancer, GI tumors, and renal tumors). The SPECT application segment accounted for the largest share of the diagnostic nuclear medicine market by applications owing to the rising demand for cardiac imaging.



Based on procedural volume, the nuclear medicine market is segmented into volumes for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. The diagnostic procedures market is segmented into procedural volumes of SPECT and PET radiopharmaceuticals. The therapeutic procedures market is segmented into procedural volumes beta emitters, alpha emitters, and brachytherapy isotopes. Tc-99m accounted for the largest number of procedures performed in the nuclear medicine market as it has a longer half-life and is easy to transport as compared to other radiopharmaceuticals.



By region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth can be attributed to the research initiatives in Japan, rising installations of PET scanners in India and China owing to technological advancement, and initiatives taken by the Australian government.



Factors such as short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals, hospital budget cuts, and high equipment prices are expected to limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Nuclear Medicine: Market Overview

4.2 Geographic Analysis: Nuclear Medicine Market for Pet Applications, By Type (2017)

4.3 Nuclear Medicine Market Share, By Type, 2018 vs 2023

4.4 Geographical Snapshot of the Nuclear Medicine Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.2 Market Dynamics

5.1.3 Drivers

5.1.3.1 Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Target Conditions

5.1.3.2 Alpha Radioimmunotherapy-Based Targeted Cancer Treatment

5.1.3.3 Initiatives to Lessen the Demand-Supply Gap of Mo-99

5.1.4 Restraints

5.1.4.1 Short Half-Life of Radiopharmaceuticals

5.1.5 Opportunities

5.1.5.1 Use of Radiopharmaceuticals in Neurological Applications

5.1.6 Challenges

5.1.6.1 Hospital Budget Cuts and High Equipment Prices



6 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine

6.2.1 Spect Radiopharmaceuticals

6.2.1.1 Tc-99m

6.2.1.2 Tl-201

6.2.1.3 Ga-67

6.2.1.4 I-123

6.2.1.5 Other Spect Isotopes

6.2.2 Pet Radiopharmaceuticals

6.2.2.1 F-18

6.2.2.2 Ru-82

6.2.2.3 Other Pet Isotopes

6.3 Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine

6.3.1 Alpha Emitters

6.3.1.1 Ra-223

6.3.2 Beta Emitters

6.3.2.1 I-131

6.3.2.2 Y-90

6.3.2.3 Sm-153

6.3.2.4 Re-186

6.3.2.5 Lu-177

6.3.2.6 Other Beta Emitters

6.3.3 Brachytherapy Isotopes

6.3.3.1 I-125

6.3.3.2 Ir-192

6.3.3.3 Pd-103

6.3.3.4 Cs-131

6.3.3.5 Other Brachytherapy Isotopes



7 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Diagnostic Applications

7.2.1 Spect Applications

7.2.1.1 Cardiology

7.2.1.2 Lymphoma

7.2.1.3 Neurology

7.2.1.4 Thyroid

7.2.1.5 Other Spect Applications

7.2.2 Pet Applications

7.2.2.1 Oncology

7.2.2.2 Cardiology

7.2.2.3 Neurology

7.2.2.4 Other Pet Applications

7.3 Therapeutic Applications

7.3.1 Thyroid

7.3.2 Bone Metastasis

7.3.3 Lymphoma

7.3.4 Endocrine Tumors

7.3.5 Other Therapeutic Applications



8 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market, By Procedural Volume

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Diagnostic Procedures

8.2.1 Spect Radiopharmaceuticals

8.2.2 Pet Radiopharmaceuticals

8.3 Therapeutic Procedures

8.3.1 Beta Emitters

8.3.2 Alpha Emitters

8.3.3 Brachytherapy Isotopes



9 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 UK

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 RoE

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Agreements, Partnerships, and Contracts

10.3.2 Product Approvals

10.3.3 Funding

10.3.4 Acquisitions

10.3.5 Expansions

10.3.6 Other Developments



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Cardinal Health

11.2 GE Healthcare (A Fully-Owned Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

11.3 Curium

11.4 Lantheus Medical Imaging

11.5 Bayer

11.6 Bracco Imaging

11.7 Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products

11.8 Nordion (A Subsidiary of Sterigenics International)

11.9 Advanced Accelerator Applications (Aaa, Acquired By Novartis)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/78c8zl/global_nuclear?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-nuclear-medicineradiopharmaceuticals-market-2018-2023-major-players-are-cardinal-health-ge-healthcare-and-curium-300668583.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

