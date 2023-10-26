Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Report 2023: A $19.2 Billion Market by 2030 with Abbott Laboratories, Illumina, & Bio-Rad Laboratories Dominating

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (PCR, INAAT), By Application (Infectious Disease Testing, Oncology Testing), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nucleic acid amplification testing market size is expected to reach USD 19.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2030

Rising awareness regarding early detection of chronic and infectious diseases, and emerging technological advancements in PCR technology are the factors expected to significantly drive the market growth.

In addition, the global rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases such as influenza, hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections is anticipated to increase the demand for nucleic acid amplification testing and positively affect market growth.



Nucleic acid amplification testing has witnessed a high amount of investment in recent years due to its applicability to diagnose a variety of disease conditions, including life-threatening conditions such as cancer. For instance, the development of Cepheid's Gene Xpert technology involved a total public investment of over USD 252.0 million, including grants of more than USD 56.0 million from the National Institutes of Health, and around USD 73.0 million from other U.S. government departments.



Moreover, the high efficiency and accuracy of nucleic acid amplification testing have led to an increasing preference for the technique over traditional diagnostic options, such as culture-based identification. These attributes are boosting the growth of nucleic acid amplification testing technologies.



COVID-19 has increased demand for rapid and accurate testing methods, including nucleic acid amplification testing, for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Key players involved in the market have developed new product offerings, such as isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology-based tests, to meet the high demand for rapid and point-of-care testing.



For instance, in March 2020, Abbott Laboratories received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test which can deliver positive results within five minutes and negative results within 13 minutes. Such strategic initiatives fueled by the pandemic are expected to boost market growth in the near future.



Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Report Highlights

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests held the largest share of 66.7% in 2022 as the testing type allows for the high accuracy and multiplexing capabilities for the detection of a broad range of pathogens

By application, infectious diseases accounted for the largest share of 46.4% in 2022. The rising prevalence of the infectious disease globally and efficient testing alternatives offered by nucleic acid amplification techniques are driving the segment

North America held the largest share of 37.1% in 2022, due to the presence of an established healthcare sector and key players such as Abbott Laboratories; Illumina, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and others in the region

Central and reference laboratories end-use segment dominated the market in 2022 with a market share of 41.9% in 2022 due to the increasing healthcare investments and rising adoption of nucleic acid amplification tests for early disease diagnosis

Company Profiles

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Danaher Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Illumina, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Biomerieux Sa

Novartis AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Seegene Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4. Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests

4.4. Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Tests

4.5. Ligase Chain Reaction (LCR) Tests



Chapter 5. Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Infectious Disease Testing

5.3.1. Infectious disease testing market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Covid-19 Testing

5.3.3. Mosquito Borne Disease Testing

5.3.4. Influenza Testing

5.3.5. Sexually Transmitted Infectious Testing

5.3.6. Hepatitis Testing

5.3.7. Tuberculosis Testing

5.4. Oncology Testing

5.5. Genetic & Mitochondrial Disease Testing



Chapter 6. Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Hospitals

6.4. Central and Reference Laboratories



Chapter 7. Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Outlook

7.2. Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market by Region: Key Takeaways



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Market Participant Categorization

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Financial performance

8.2.3. Product benchmarking

8.2.4. Strategic initiatives



