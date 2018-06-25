Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification (Genomic DNA, Plasmid, miRNA) Market 2018-2023

The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is expected to reach USD 4.38 billion by 2023 from USD 2.77 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.6%.

The major factors driving the growth of the market include increasing public-private funding for life science research, technological advancements, and increasing automation. However, the high cost of automated instruments is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

This report segments the nucleic acid isolation and purification market into product, method, type, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into instruments, kits, and reagents. In 2018, the kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to their low cost and ease of use in applications such as gene sequencing, molecular diagnostics, and gene cloning.

On the basis of application, the nucleic acid isolation and purification market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery and development, personalized medicine, agriculture and animal research, and other applications. In 2018, the diagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of global nucleic acid isolation and purification market and it is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Its large share can be attributed to the increasing awareness of genomic diagnostics among the patient population and increasing efficiency of fgenomic sequencing in the diagnosis of diseases.

On the basis of end user, the nucleic acid isolation and purification market is segmented into academic & government research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, hospitals & diagnostic centers, and other end users. In 2018, academic and government research institutes are expected to account for the largest share of the nucleic acid isolation and purification due to increasing research activities and the use of nucleic acid tests in molecular diagnostics.

In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Significant R&D spending in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, technological advancements, and government support are the key factors driving the growth of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in North America. However, the Asian market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as lower manufacturing costs, growing presence of market players in emerging economies, and favorable government investments in the life sciences sector are driving the market in this region.

The nucleic acid isolation and purification market is highly consolidated with a few major companies holding a dominant share of the market. In 2018, QIAGEN (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and Roche (Switzerland) is projected to be market leaders.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Data

2.2 Primary Data

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification: Market Overview

4.2 Geographic Analysis: Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, By Method (2018)

4.3 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, By Product, 2018-2023

4.4 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, By Method, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)

4.5 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, By Type, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)

4.6 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, By Application, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)

4.7 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, By End User, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)

4.8 Geographical Snapshot of the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Public-Private Funding for Life Science Research

5.1.1.2 Technological Advancements and Increasing Automation

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High Cost of Automated Instruments

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Emerging Economies

5.1.4 Trends

5.1.4.1 Molecular Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine



6 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Kits

6.3 Reagents

6.4 Instruments



7 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, By Method

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Column-Based Isolation and Purification

7.3 Reagent-Based Isolation and Purification

7.4 Magnetic Bead-Based Isolation and Purification

7.5 Other Methods



8 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Plasmid Dna Isolation and Purification

8.3 Total Rna Isolation and Purification

8.4 Genomic Dna Isolation and Purification

8.5 Messenger Rna Isolation and Purification

8.6 Microrna Isolation and Purification

8.7 Circulating Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification

8.8 PCR Cleanup

8.9 Other Types



9 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Diagnostics

9.3 Drug Discovery & Development

9.4 Precision Medicine

9.5 Agriculture and Animal Research

9.6 Other Applications



10 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Academic and Government Research Institutes

10.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

10.4 Contract Research Organizations

10.5 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

10.6 Other End Users



11 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

13.2 Qiagen N.V.

13.3 Promega Corporation

13.4 F. Hoffman-La Roche

13.5 Agilent Technologies

13.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories

13.7 Danaher Corporation

13.8 Ge Healthcare

13.9 Illumina

13.10 Merk KGaA

13.11 Takara Bio, Inc.

13.12 New England Biolabs



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9sq3mp/global_nucleic?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-genomic-dna-plasmid-mirna-market-2018-2023-300671616.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

