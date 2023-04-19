Global Nucleic Acid Isolation, Quantitation, and Purification Market Report 2023: Increase in Demand of Sequencing Platforms in Clinical Diagnostics Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nucleic Acid Isolation, Quantitation, and Purification Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nucleic acid isolation, quantitation, and purification market are expected to register a CAGR of over 11.3% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies

Illumina, Inc

QIAGEN

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corporation ( Beckman Coulter )

) General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Takara Holdings

Promega Corporation

PerkinElmer

BioVision Inc.

Nucleic Acid Isolation, Quantitation, and Purification Market Trends

DNA Quantitation Kits Segment is Anticipated to Witness a Growth Over the Forecast Period

The DNA quantitation kits segment is expected to witness growth in the nucleic acid isolation, quantitation, and purification market, owing to the factors such as a rise in DNA quantitation kit product launches, an increase in genomic research, and a surge in funding for research involving nucleic acid quantitation and isolations. DNA quantitation kits provide a comprehensive assessment of the quantity and quality of the isolated DNA sample.

This is helpful in making the correct decisions regarding downstream processing, therefore, improving room for success with each sample. This makes DNA quantitation kits a lucrative option in forensic laboratories and labs, where high sample volume is generally low and there is minimal room for error.



Furthermore, the benefits of DNA quantitation kits include improved specificity, robust and reproducible products with a high dynamic range, low noise in the results, etc.

The rise in research activities demonstrating the importance and advantages of DNA quantitation is anticipated to increase segment growth over the forecast period.

For instance, as per the article published in September 2022 in ScienceDirect, the study analyzed DNA concentration measurement which resulted in the basis of markers of the Quantifiler Trio DNA Quantification Kit and Investigator Quantiplex Pro RGQ Kit. Depending on the measurement kit used, based on measuring the concentration of DNA of the short autosomal fragment, 12 out of 80 (Quantifiler Trio DNA Quantification Kit) or 11 out of 80 (Investigator Quantiplex Pro RGQ) achieved the STR amplification kit manufacturer's required amount of DNA in the reaction mixture. Hence, such studies involving DNA quantitation kits are expected to drive segment growth over the forecast period.



Moreover, research funding for the studies associated with DNA quantitation is anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period.

For instance, in November 2022, a research scholar at the University of Florida College of Medicine was awarded a USD 1.8 million grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences to study the repair mechanism of DNA. Additionally, the DNA quantitation product launches by the key players are anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period.

For instance, in July 2022, Qiagen added new biopharma products to its QIAcuity digital PCR portfolio and launched its Expert Custom Assay Design Service. Thirteen new kits and assays allow for the quantification of AAV viral titer and residual host cell DNA in cell and gene therapy. Three new QIAcuity Residual DNA Quantification Kits are available for checking the carryover of the host cell DNA.



Hence, due to the rise in product launches and increased research activities, the DNA quantitation kit segment is anticipated to witness growth in the nucleic acid isolation, quantitation, and purification market over the forecast period.

North America Anticipated to Hold a Significant Share in the Market Over the Forecast Period

North America is expected to witness growth in the nucleic acid isolation quantitation and purification market owing to the factors such as a rise in research and development in the genomic field that requires nucleic acid isolation, quantitation, and purification procedures, an increase in demand for sequencing platforms in clinical diagnostics, and growth in funding for research and development in molecular biology.

For instance, in December 2022, McMaster collaborated with partners in the field of nuclear science on a range of projects, from small modular reactor research and development to improving access to medical isotopes and advancing neutron beam science in Canada.



In addition, in May 2022, QIAGEN launched its therascreen EGFR Plus RGQ PCR Kit, a new in-vitro diagnostic test for sensitive EGFR mutation analysis, detecting all currently known activating and resistance EGFR mutations. The real-time qPCR test builds on the established therascreen EGFR RGQ PCR Kit. It provides improved detection limits, quicker turnaround times, automated sample extraction options, and automated results analysis.

Such developments in nucleic acid detection and purification are anticipated to drive market growth. Furthermore, in September 2021, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences launched the EMnetik System to semi-automate workflows while reducing the time required for a PCR cleanup.

Built using electromagnets, EMnetik 24 and the accompanying EMnetik PCR Cleanup Kit and EMnetik Plasmid Purification Kit use magnetic bead-based technology to clean nucleic acids in a stationary device. The benchtop instrument can run 1-24 samples at a time. The streamlined cleanup process and semi-automation also helped eliminate potential errors.



Thus, due to the rise in research and development in the genomic field that requires nucleic acid isolation, quantitation, and purification procedures, along with the surge in product launches, North America is anticipated to witness a growth in the nucleic acid isolation and purification market over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Demand of Sequencing Platforms in Clinical Diagnostics

4.2.2 Rise in Genomics Research

4.2.3 Growth in Funding for Research and Development in Molecular Biology

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Price of the Instruments and Reagents

4.3.2 Low Penetration in Emerging Markets

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION (Market Size by Value - USD Million)

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Column-based Purification

5.1.2 Magnetic Bead-based Purification

5.1.3 Reagent-based Purification

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 Kits and Reagents

5.2.1.1 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification

5.2.1.2 Nucleic Acid Quantitation

5.2.1.2.1 DNA Quantitation Kits

5.2.1.2.2 RNA Quantitation Kits

5.2.2 Equipments

5.2.2.1 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification

5.2.2.2 Nucleic Acid Quantitation

5.2.2.2.1 Spectrophotometer

5.2.2.2.2 Fluorometer

5.2.3 Other Products

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Total RNA Isolation and Purification

5.3.2 mRNA Isolation and Purification

5.3.3 microRNA Isolation and Purification

5.3.4 Plasmid DNA Isolation and Purification

5.3.5 Genomic DNA Isolation and Purification

5.3.6 Blood DNA Isolation and Purification

5.3.7 PCR Clean-up

5.3.8 Biobanking

5.3.9 Clinical Research

5.3.10 Forensics

5.3.11 Drug Development

5.3.12 Others

5.4 By End-user

5.4.1 Hospitals

5.4.2 Academia

5.4.3 Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Industry

5.4.4 CRO

5.5 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

