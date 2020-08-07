Global Nurse Call Systems Market to Reach $2.78 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nurse Call Systems Market by Type (Button, Integrated Communication System, Intercom, Mobile System), Technology (Wired, Wireless), Application (Alarm & Communication, Workflow Optimization, Fall detector), End User - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nurse call systems market is projected to reach USD 2,780.6 million by 2025 from USD 1,774.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2025.



The growth of the market is driven primarily by factors such as ease of communication, diverse applications of nurse call systems, and technological advancements in nurse call systems. Increasing incidence of Alzheimer's disease and a growing number of assisted living centers are other key drivers of the market. Developing economies are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.



Wired communication accounted for a significant share of the market in 2019



By technology, the nurse call system market is segmented into wired and wireless communication. Wireless communication systems are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment due to rapid advancements in wireless communication technologies. They have better integration capabilities compared to other technologies.



Alarms & communications segment accounted for the largest share of the nurse call system market in 2019



Based on application, the nurse call system market is segmented into alarms & communications, workflow optimization, wanderer control, and fall detection & prevention. Of these, the alarms & communications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the nurse call system industry due to their significant role in streamlining the communication between nurses, patients, and other caregivers and higher patient safety.



Hospitals: The fastest-growing segment of nurse call systems market, by end-users



Based on end-user, the nurse call system market is segmented into hospitals, long-term care facilities, and clinics & physician offices. Of all these end-user segments, hospitals accounted for the largest share of the nurse call system market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the optimal patient safety, streamlined communication between patients & clinicians, enhanced patient satisfaction, improved quality of care, and increased productivity of caregivers, among others.



North America dominated the nurse call system market in 2019



North America, which includes the US, Canada & Mexico, accounted for the largest share of the nurse call system market. The growing awareness and demand for nurse call systems, strict regulatory norms, improving healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of major manufacturers in the region, is expected to drive the market demand.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Nurse Call Systems Market Overview

4.2 Nurse Call Systems Market, By Type, 2020 vs. 2025 (USD Million)

4.3 Nurse Call Systems Market, By End-user, 2020 vs. 2025 (USD Million)

4.4 Nurse Call Systems Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Ease of Communication and Diverse Applications of Nurse Call Systems

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in Nurse Call Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Costs Involved in the Implementation of Nurse Call Systems

5.2.2.2 Unfavorable Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Integration and Interoperability of Nurse Call Systems

5.2.5 Trends

5.2.5.1 Interoperable Designs With Data Representation for Improved Workflows

5.3 COVID-19 Impact on the Nurse Call Systems Market

5.4 Adjacent Markets to the Nurse Call Systems Market



6 Nurse Call Systems Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Button-Based Systems

6.3 Integrated Communication Systems

6.4 Mobile Systems

6.5 Intercom Systems



7 Nurse Call Systems Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Market, by Technology

7.3 Wired Nurse Call Systems

7.4 Wireless Nurse Call Systems



8 Nurse Call Systems Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Alarms & Communications

8.3 Workflow Optimization

8.4 Wanderer Control

8.5 Fall Detection & Prevention



9 Nurse Call Systems Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.3 Long-Term Care Facilities

9.4 Clinics & Physician Offices



10 Nurse Call Systems Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis, 2019

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

11.3.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

11.3.2 Vendor Dive

11.3.3 Visionary Leaders

11.3.4 Innovators

11.3.5 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.6 Emerging Players

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 Product Launches

11.4.2 Partnerships

11.4.3 Agreements

11.4.4 Acquisitions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Rauland-Borg Corporation

12.2 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

12.3 Ascom

12.4 Johnson Controls International plc

12.5 Ackermann (by Honeywell)

12.6 Siemens AG

12.7 Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc.

12.8 Azure Healthcare Limited

12.9 Schrack Seconet AG

12.10 Intercall Systems, Inc.

12.11 Tektone Sound & Signal Mfg. Inc.

12.12 Cornell Communications

12.13 Stanley Healthcare

12.14 Courtney Throne

12.15 Tunstall Group

12.16 West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc.

12.17 Critical Alert

12.18 IgeaCare Solutions Inc.

12.19 BEC Integrated Solutions, Llc

12.20 CSinc

12.21 Systems Technologies

12.22 Siddhant Medical Engineering

12.23 Alpha Communications

12.24 Fujian Huanyutong Technology Co. Ltd.

12.25 Wireless Nursecall Systems, Inc.



