Global Nutraceutical Giant Implements SaaS-based ValGenesis VLMS to Digitize Corporate Validation Across Multiple Sites

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., a market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management solutions, today announced that a tier 1 global nutraceutical manufacturer has gone live with ValGenesis's 100% paperless Validation Lifecycle Management System (VLMS) to digitize and standardize its equipment qualification and computer system validation (CSV) lifecycle processes across the organization. Operating in more than 90 countries, this nutraceutical giant has been changing lives through high-quality, science-backed nutrition supplements and other personal care products.

With the ValGenesis VLMS providing a holistic view of equipment qualification and CSV lifecycle processes across their organization, process inconsistencies and digressions are now a thing of the past. The ValGenesis VLMS provides real-time validation status of the company's equipment and GxP systems and processes across its sites and is helping them easily create and maintain traceability matrices during the CSV process. This provides significant efficiency gains that greatly reduce validation cycle time, enforce data integrity governance and improve regulatory compliance. The ValGenesis Cloud is hosted in the most advanced infrastructure available. Accessing the ValGenesis VLMS through this enterprise ready validated Cloud is enabling companies like this nutraceutical giant to implement and deploy the system more rapidly, and with less investment.

"Our client is versatile in its innovations in the nutraceutical industry and focuses on quality as a key driver for success which is determined by the customers who benefit from its products. With the ValGenesis VLMS powering their validation processes, they will be able to get their innovative products and solutions to market more quickly, while meeting stringent and ever-evolving validation requirements in the nutraceutical industry. We are pleased to partner with this global organization and develop more advanced digital validation solutions for the nutraceutical industry," says Narayan Raj, Sr. Vice President of Global Sales & Operations at ValGenesis, Inc.

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as the foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in Life Science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. As the first fully paperless solution for managing validation execution and approval 100% electronically, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. The solution is also fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements.

