Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market 2020-2026: Increased Consumer Awareness Driving Growth

The Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market size was estimated at USD 164.34 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 176.96 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.01% reaching USD 261.04 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The analyst's ongoing research amplifies their research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, including ADM, Ajinomoto, Amway, Arla Foods, Associated British Foods, Balchem Corporation, BASF, Bi Nutraceuticals, Biothera, Cargill, Chr. Hansen, Danone, Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Dow Dupont, DSM, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Glanbia Plc, Hospira Incorporated, Ingredion, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Kerry Group, Kyowa Kirin Group, Nestle, Pfizer Incorporated, Pronova Biopharma, Sydler India Pvt. Ltd., and Tate & Lyle.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increased life expectancy and health awareness among consumers

5.2.2. Increase in the incidence of chronic diseases and ailments

5.2.3. Government enforcement for food fortification

5.2.4. Increase in applications of nutraceutical ingredients

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Low awareness about nutraceuticals and higher costs of fortified and enriched products

5.3.2. Regulatory guidelines undefined

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Government initiative to promote healthy diets

5.4.2. Demand in emerging economies

5.4.3. Diverse applications in sports nutrition and cosmeceutical

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. High R&D cost and inaccurate labeling of food products

5.5.2. Varying regulatory standards in different countries



6. Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by Form



7. Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by Health Benefits



8. Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by Type



9. Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by Application



10. Americas Nutraceutical Ingredients Market



11. Asia-Pacific Nutraceutical Ingredients Market



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

13. Competitive Landscape



14. Company Usability Profiles



Companies Mentioned

ADM

Ajinomoto

Amway

Arla Foods

Associated British Foods

Balchem Corporation

BASF

Bi Nutraceuticals

Biothera

Cargill

Chr. Hansen

Danone

Divi's Laboratories Ltd.

Dow Dupont

DSM

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

Glanbia Plc

Hospira Incorporated

Ingredion

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Kerry Group

Kyowa Kirin Group

Nestle

Pfizer Incorporated

Pronova Biopharma

Sydler India Pvt. Ltd.

Tate & Lyle

