Global Nutraceuticals Market Report 2021-2026 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto, BASF, Cargill, Nestle, Omega Protein Corp, Pharma Marine, Zymes

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2022 The "Nutraceuticals: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nutraceutical market should grow from $289.8 billion in 2021 to $438.9 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The functional beverages as a product of the nutraceutical market should grow from $104.3 billion in 2021 to $162.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The functional food as a product of the nutraceutical market should grow from $94.2 billion in 2021 to $144.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0% for the period of 2021-2026.
Report Scope
This report provides market insights into the global market for nutraceuticals, with specific focus on the U.S., Europe and India and the top ingredients in those countries. It provides an array of information including market size, expected growth rates, market drivers and restraints, as well as other trends and developments in the market.
The global nutraceutical market has expanded rapidly in recent years, and this trend is projected to continue. Rising health concerns, an aging population and rising per capita income in developing nations such as China, India and Brazil are driving the industry.
The worldwide nutraceutical market is confronted with a number of obstacles, including high nutraceutical product pricing and a lack of awareness regarding nutraceuticals. There are numerous potential chances to enter the global nutraceutical business due to its exponential growth. There is also room for contract makers of nutraceutical products to optimize product manufacturing and delivery time.
Furthermore, increased industry regulation globally, new product launches, and an increase in acquisitions are boosting global nutraceutical market growth.
Increasing consumer demand for nutraceutical products is also helping market players to position themselves globally by launching a variety of new and innovative products. Currently, changes due to technology and innovation allow manufacturers to produce nutraceuticals and functional foods targeted for both specific and general health issues.
Regulatory authorities in different countries are taking the initiative to set standards and regulations for the promotion of safe and healthy nutraceuticals. This report is designed to cover aspects of nutraceutical types, demand trends and market opportunities. It also examines the overall global nutraceutical market and the market penetration of nutraceuticals in different regions and countries.
The Report Includes
- Estimation of market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the market potential for nutraceutical market based on key product segments (such as functional foods, functional beverages, and dietary supplements), ingredient, application, distribution channel, and region
- Information on recent developments, alliances, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions in the global nutraceutical market and discussion on regulatory, environmental, and legislative issues impacting the global market
- Coverage of international nutraceutical regulations; details of notification and registration-based systems for nutraceutical product such as Codex Alimentarius (food code), and FOSHU labelling regulation; and information on the international alliance of dietary food supplement associations
- Profiles of major market players and their core competencies in the nutraceutical market including Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., BASF, Cargill Inc., Nestle, Omega Protein Corp. (OPC), Pharma Marine, Zymes
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Nutraceutical Packaging Trends
- United States
- European Union
- China
- South America
- India
- Japan
Chapter 3 Overview of the Global Nutraceutical Industry
- Introduction
- Emerging Needs for Nutraceutical Products
- Nutraceutical Classification Based on Various Parameters
- Nutraceutical Industry Overview
- Research Needs of Nutraceutical Industry
- Rising Doubts about Benefits of Nutraceutical Products
- Market Strategies
- Increasingly Aging Populations
- Rising Healthcare Costs
- Consumer Inclination Towards Self-Medication
- Use of Modern Technologies for More Efficacy
- Presence of Fewer Contract Manufacturers in the Industry
- Key Players Investing in New Product Development
- Market Entry Requirements
- Use of Modern Technologies
Chapter 4 Market Drivers and Barriers
- Market Drivers for Functional Foods
- Consumer Concern for Well-Being
- Functional Food Acceptability
- Taste Drives the Functional Food Market
- Product Innovation
- Product Innovation and Health Claims
- Market Drivers for Key Players in the Market
- Barriers to Nutraceuticals
- Consumer Attitudes Toward Nutraceutical Products
- Finding Perfect Raw Ingredients
- Stiff Competition in the Market
- Stringent International Legislations
- Consumer Perception
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
- Future Consumers
- Holistic Care
- Information, Safety and Effectiveness
- Global Supply Chains
- Ripe For Innovation
- Supporting the Health and Wellness of Future Global Consumers
- Marketing and Business Strategies in the Global Nutraceutical Market
- Aging Population and Impact on Sales
- Product Pricing Affecting Market Revenue
Chapter 6 International Regulations for Nutraceutical Products
- Overview of International Nutraceutical Regulations
- Notification and Registration-Based Systems for Nutraceutical Products
- Codex Alimentarius (Food Code)
- FOSHU Labeling Regulation
- International Alliance of Dietary Food Supplement Associations
- Notification-Based System
- Registration-Based System
- Notification and Registration-Based System Status in Various Regions
- International Regulation of Claims Pertaining to Nutraceuticals
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product
- Functional Food
- Confectionery
- Bakery
- Snacks
- Non-Drinkable Dairy
- Meat
- Grain and Flour
- Frozen Fruits and Vegetables
- Other Functional Foods
- Functional Beverages
- Non-Carbonated Drinks
- Dairy Drinkable
- Frozen Juices
- Tea and Coffee
- Others Functional Beverages
- Dietary Supplements
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Ingredients
- Vitamins and Minerals
- Probiotics
- Fiber
- Whole Grains
- High-Fiber Food
- Beta-Glucan
- Omega-3
- Protein and Peptides
- Protein Types
- Soy Protein
- Whey
- Amino Acids
- Phytochemicals
- Plant Sterols
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application
- Sports and Energy
- General Wellness
- Weight Management
- Functional Breakfast
- Satiety Products
- Heart Health
- GI and Digestive Health
- Beauty and Anti-Aging
- Type 2 Diabetes
- Memory and Mental Health
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets
- Pharmacies
- Retail Stores
- E-Commerce
- Direct Selling
Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region
- Nutraceutical Market by Country
- Market Estimation by Segment
Chapter 12 Market Analysis
- PESTLE Analysis
- SWOT Analysis of Nutraceutical Market
Chapter 13 Supply and Value Chain Analysis
- Role of Supply Chain in the Nutraceutical Industry
- Supply Chain Becoming Part of Nutraceutical Company Strategy
- Nutraceutical Industry: Supply Chain Strategy
- Distribution of Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods
- Nutraceutical Value Chain
- Nutraceutical Sales Channels
Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 15 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories Inc.
- Advanced Orthomolecular Research Inc.
- Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
- Arista Industries
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- BASF SE
- Baxter International Inc.
- Beneo-Orafti S.A.
- B. Braun Meisungen Ag
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Cargill Inc.
- Cosucra Groupe Warcoing Sa.
- Croda International Plc
- Danisco Als
- Groupe Danone S.A.
- Hospira
- Inovobiologic Inc.
- Martek Biosciences Corp.
- Mead Johnson Nutritional Group
- Nanton Nutraceuticals Ltd.
- Nestle Nutrition
- Nordic Naturals
- Ocean Nutrition Canada Ltd.
- Omega Protein Corp.
- Pharma Marine As
- Qeva Velvet Products Corp.
- Zymes LLC
Chapter 16 International Nutraceutical Patents Analysis
- Nutraceutical Patent Publications Trend
- Patent Information
