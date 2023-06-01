Global Nutraceuticals Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $650.5 Billion by 2030 at a 3.49% CAGR

01 Jun, 2023, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nutraceuticals Market Size, Trends, By Type, By Form, and By Sales Channel, By Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Nutraceuticals Market was valued at US$ 494.0 Bn in 2022, estimated to reach US$ 650.5 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.49% from 2023-2030.
Nutraceuticals are substances that are classified as foods but also have medical applications. They are also known as "bioceuticals" because they are made from food and food extracts. Products used in nutraceuticals come in a vast variety and serve a variety of functions. Because they are regarded as supplements or food additives, these products are often unregulated throughout the world.
Market Drivers
Preventive healthcare, a rise in illnesses linked to a sedentary lifestyle, and a growing interest in health-promoting foods among consumers are the main reasons fueling market expansion.
Additionally, it is anticipated that rising consumer spending power in high-growth economies will support the rising demand for nutraceutical goods.
The movement in consumer preferences towards self-directed care in the treatment of lifestyle illnesses like cardiovascular diseases and malnutrition is another factor contributing to the increase in demand for dietary supplements and nutraceuticals.
Market Restraints
The challenges producers encounter during the manufacturing process are a hindrance to the nutraceuticals market. In many cases, the extraction of the materials needed to manufacture nutraceuticals is challenging and only yields a very small amount of the substance, leading to a very expensive cost.
Market Segmentation
The scope of the Global Nutraceuticals Market covers segmentation based on Type, Form, Sales Channel, and Region.
Based on Type, the market is divided into Functional Beverage, Functional Food, and Dietary Supplements.
Based on Form, the market is segmented into Capsules and Tablets, Liquid, Powder, and Others.
Based on Sales Channel, the market is classified into Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Pharmacies, and Online Channels.
Key Developments
New protein snack bars from Kellogg's Special K with 6 grams of protein and 90 calories were introduced in June 2022. The snack bar offers a convenient on-the-go protein grab without sacrificing flavor and is available in two exquisite flavors: sweet Berry Vanilla and rich, chocolaty Brownie Sundae.
Rockstar Energy, a PepsiCo brand, debuted a beverage with hemp flavoring in February 2022. The "Rockstar Unplugged" energy drink includes hemp seed oil, B vitamins, spearmint, and lemon balm. Only 80 mg of caffeine is present in the beverage, which is significantly less than what is present in the majority of Rockstar Energy drinks. There will be three flavors of the hemp-infused beverage to choose from blueberry, passion fruit, and raspberry cucumber. It has no sugar or calories.
Market Taxonomy
By Type
- Functional Beverage
- Functional Food
- Dietary Supplements
By Form
- Capsules and Tablets
- Liquid
- Powder
- Others
By Sales Channel
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Pharmacies
- Online Channels
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Peru
- Chile
- Venezuela
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Russia
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Global Bonsai Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2023 to 2030?
- Which segment/region will have highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Nutraceuticals Market Outlook
5 Global Nutraceuticals Market, By Type
6 Global Nutraceuticals Market, By Form
7 Global Nutraceuticals Market, By Sales Channel
8 Global Nutraceuticals Market, By Region
9 North America Nutraceuticals Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
10 Europe Nutraceuticals Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
11 Asia Pacific Nutraceuticals Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
12 Latin America Nutraceuticals Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
13 Middle East Nutraceuticals Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
14 Competitive Analysis
15 Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- BASF SE
- Cargill Inc.
- Danone
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- General Mills Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.
- Nestle S.A.
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wc9xtu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article