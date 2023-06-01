Global Nutraceuticals Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $650.5 Billion by 2030 at a 3.49% CAGR

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nutraceuticals Market Size, Trends, By Type, By Form, and By Sales Channel, By Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Nutraceuticals Market was valued at US$ 494.0 Bn in 2022, estimated to reach US$ 650.5 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.49% from 2023-2030.



Nutraceuticals are substances that are classified as foods but also have medical applications. They are also known as "bioceuticals" because they are made from food and food extracts. Products used in nutraceuticals come in a vast variety and serve a variety of functions. Because they are regarded as supplements or food additives, these products are often unregulated throughout the world.



Market Drivers



Preventive healthcare, a rise in illnesses linked to a sedentary lifestyle, and a growing interest in health-promoting foods among consumers are the main reasons fueling market expansion.

Additionally, it is anticipated that rising consumer spending power in high-growth economies will support the rising demand for nutraceutical goods.



The movement in consumer preferences towards self-directed care in the treatment of lifestyle illnesses like cardiovascular diseases and malnutrition is another factor contributing to the increase in demand for dietary supplements and nutraceuticals.



Market Restraints



The challenges producers encounter during the manufacturing process are a hindrance to the nutraceuticals market. In many cases, the extraction of the materials needed to manufacture nutraceuticals is challenging and only yields a very small amount of the substance, leading to a very expensive cost.



Market Segmentation



The scope of the Global Nutraceuticals Market covers segmentation based on Type, Form, Sales Channel, and Region.



Based on Type, the market is divided into Functional Beverage, Functional Food, and Dietary Supplements.



Based on Form, the market is segmented into Capsules and Tablets, Liquid, Powder, and Others.



Based on Sales Channel, the market is classified into Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Pharmacies, and Online Channels.



Key Developments



New protein snack bars from Kellogg's Special K with 6 grams of protein and 90 calories were introduced in June 2022. The snack bar offers a convenient on-the-go protein grab without sacrificing flavor and is available in two exquisite flavors: sweet Berry Vanilla and rich, chocolaty Brownie Sundae.



Rockstar Energy, a PepsiCo brand, debuted a beverage with hemp flavoring in February 2022. The "Rockstar Unplugged" energy drink includes hemp seed oil, B vitamins, spearmint, and lemon balm. Only 80 mg of caffeine is present in the beverage, which is significantly less than what is present in the majority of Rockstar Energy drinks. There will be three flavors of the hemp-infused beverage to choose from blueberry, passion fruit, and raspberry cucumber. It has no sugar or calories.



Market Taxonomy

By Type

Functional Beverage

Functional Food

Dietary Supplements

By Form

Capsules and Tablets

Liquid

Powder

Others

By Sales Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies

Online Channels

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Bonsai Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2023 to 2030?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Nutraceuticals Market Outlook



5 Global Nutraceuticals Market, By Type



6 Global Nutraceuticals Market, By Form



7 Global Nutraceuticals Market, By Sales Channel



8 Global Nutraceuticals Market, By Region



9 North America Nutraceuticals Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



10 Europe Nutraceuticals Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



11 Asia Pacific Nutraceuticals Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



12 Latin America Nutraceuticals Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



13 Middle East Nutraceuticals Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



14 Competitive Analysis



15 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

Danone

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

General Mills Inc .

. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Nestle S.A.

PepsiCo Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

