Global Nutraceuticals Markets 2016-2024: Pharmaceutical and Food Companies Join the Bandwagon

The "Nutraceuticals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nutraceuticals in US$ Million by the following Product Groups/Segments:
- Dietary Supplements (Vitamins, Minerals, Herbals, Non-Herbals, & Others)
- Functional Foods & Beverages.
The report profiles 282 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abbott Nutrition (USA)
- Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
- Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc. (USA)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- CytoSport, Inc. (USA)
- Daflorn Ltd. (Bulgaria)
- Danone SA (France)
- DMV International BV (Netherlands)
- Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (USA)
- Dymatize Enterprises, LLC (USA)
- E.I.D.- Parry (India) Limited
- Parry Nutraceuticals Limited (India)
- U.S. Nutraceuticals, LLC (USA)
- Garden of Life LLC (USA)
- Glanbia Plc (Ireland)
- Glanbia Nutritionals Limited (UK)
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK)
- MaxiNutrition (UK)
- GNC Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Meiji Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (USA)
- Natural Products, Inc. (USA)
- Nutraceutical International Corporation (USA)
- PepsiCo Inc. (USA)
- Perrigo Company plc (Ireland)
- Perrigo Company (USA)
- Renew Life Formulas, Inc. (USA)
- Rockstar Inc. (USA)
- Seven Seas Ltd. (UK)
- TC Pharmaceutical Industries Co., Ltd. (Thailand)
- Red Bull GmbH (Austria)
- The Coca-Cola Co. (USA)
- Monster Beverage Corporation (USA)
- The Nature's Bounty Co. (USA)
- Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Nutraceuticals: Functional Foods and Dietary Supplements for Today's Active, A, Aging, and Connected Consumers
Global Nutraceuticals Market: Fast Facts
Global Trends across the Nutraceuticals Ecosystem
Personalization and Fragmentation
Focus on Digestive Health and Wellness
Rising Interest in Fermented Foods
Sports Nutrition Goes Mainstream
Protein-Fortified Products Rise in Demand
Plant-Based Protein Products Gain Momentum
Vegetables Offered in a Convenient Format Foster Interest in Plant-Based Products
Naturally Functional Products Enjoy Rising Popularity
Elderly and Infants: The Most Coveted Consumer Group
Demand for Clean Labels
Innovative Delivery Methods
Influence of Health Technology
Cross-Market Appeal
Meat Substitutes: A Dicey Proposition
Other Notable Food and Nutrition Trends
Global Market Outlook
Developed Countries Dominate Market Demand
Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth
China: A Leading Producer and Consumer of Nutraceuticals Worldwide
2. COMPETITION
Nutraceuticals: A Highly Fragmented Market
Major Nutraceuticals Companies Worldwide Summarized
Key Factors Determining Success in the Marketplace
Major Target Areas for Pipeline Nutraceutical Products
An Insight into Nutraceuticals Manufacturing Trends across the World
Tremendous Growth Potential Give Way to Consolidation Activity
Pharmaceutical and Food Companies Join the Bandwagon
Pharma Companies Strive for Success in the Nutrition Business
Collaboration Holds Key to Success
Differentiation between Long-Term Trends and Momentary Fads: Need of the Hour
Cultural Customization: Vital for Penetration in Regional Markets
Contract Manufacturing Scores High
Manufacturers Innovate on Delivery Formats to Attract New Consumers
The Importance of Capsule format for Nutraceuticals
Liquid-filled Capsules for Nutraceuticals: Major Benefits
Liquid Nutraceuticals
Strong Research Backup and Media Publicity: Key Product Differentiators
Major Ingredients for a Successful Marketing Campaign
Digital Marketing Opens up New Avenues of Growth for Market Participants
E-Commerce Emerge as a Key Distribution Channel for Nutraceuticals
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Millennials Focus on Health, Fitness, Nutrition, and Convenience Drive Robust Demand for Nutraceuticals
Millennials: The Generation with the Highest Health Consciousness
Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators
Growing Efficacy of Functional Foods and their Active Ingredients in Enabling Life without Drugs Drive Market Growth
Major Health Benefits of Functional Foods
Major Functional Food, Functional Components, and Health Benefits
Gut Health
Bone Health
Boosting Immunity Levels
Joint and Eye Health
Oral/Dental Health
Physical Performance Enhancers
Mental Performance Enhancers
Other Noteworthy Areas of Application
The Natural' Quotient in Functional Foods Drive their Popularity over Dietary Supplements
Increasing Number of Health and Fitness Clubs Drive Dominance of Sports and Energy Drinks in Functional Foods and Beverages
Increasing Interest of Old and Young Population in Combating Various Diet-Related Health Issues Drive Demand for Dietary Supplements
Demand Drivers Summarized
Sports Nutrition Supplements Gain Immense Popularity
Social Media: Motivating Younger Demography to Stay Fit and Healthy through Supplementation
Unabated Consumer Interest in Supplementing Vitamins and Minerals Deficiencies
Growing Realization of Benefits Offered by Supplements in Enhancing Health and Well-being
Personalization and E-Commerce Trend Gain Prominence in the VDS Market
Emergence of Nutritional Psychiatry Signal Opportunities for Mineral Supplements
Ineffectiveness of Antibiotics Shifts Consumer Attention to Dietary Supplements
Multivitamin Products Witness Strong Demand
Minerals Continue to Gain Significance
Rising Uptake of Amino Acid Based Dietary Supplements
Demand for Rapid Response Dietary Supplements Grows
Other Noteworthy Trends in Dietary Supplements
Use of Innovative Ingredients
Delivery Formats
Supplement Categories Go Mainstream
Innovative Encapsulation Options to Improve Efficacy of Dietary Supplements
Plant-Based Materials
Delayed Release of Active Ingredients
Nutraceutical Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Market Growth
Hyper-Functional Beverages
Evidence-based Nutraceuticals
Instavit Supplements in Spray Format
Personalization and Semi-Personalization of Nutrition and Supplements: The Next Big Thing in Nutraceuticals
Rising Cognitive Function, Mobility, and Cardiovascular or Gastrointestinal Health Needs of the Expanding Aging Population: A Weighty Growth Driver
Omega-3 Supplementation Essential for Maintaining Cognitive Function in Older People
Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Offering Huge Market Potential
Probiotics: A Step in the Right Direction towards Better Nutraceuticals
Improvement of Human Gut Health and Addressing Intestinal Complaints
Microbial Function
Gut Flora Composition
Dairy Products: The Most Popular Probiotic Delivery Vehicle
Probiotic Supplements: The Fastest Growing Nutritional Supplements Category
Table 10: Global Market for Dietary Supplements by Category (2017): Percentage Breakdown for Conventional and Pro/Pre-Biotic Categories (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Digital Eyestrain and Other Vision Related Concerns Underline Significance of Eye Health Nutraceuticals
Focus of Women on Healthy Living Due to Increasing Spending Power and Delayed Motherhood Benefit Market Expansion
Large Number of Women Adopt Fitness, Nutraceuticals, and Wearable Technology
Growing Acceptance of Nutraceuticals Among Women
Women: Major Consumer Group for Dietary Supplements
Widespread Incidence of Chronic Diseases Boost Demand for Nutraceuticals
Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)
Role of Nutraceuticals in Cholesterol Control
Nutraceutical Manufacturers Turn Focus towards Triglycerides
Other Natural Products that Facilitate Heart Health
Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Diabetes Prevalence
Popular Functional Foods with Bioactive Compounds for Diabetics
Increasing Cancer Incidence
Increasing Healthcare Costs and the Resulting Need for Preventive Medication Lends Traction to Market Growth
Evolution of Omega-3 and Other Marine Bioactive Molecules Drive Demand for Marine Nutraceuticals
Major Marine Bioactive Molecules: Brief Details of Sources, Applications and Health Benefits
Health Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Drive Demand in Supplements and Functional Foods
Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods & Beverages, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Omega 3 Rich Fish Oil Pills: One of the Most Effective Functional Food for Heart Health
Growing Prominence of Functional Foods and Dietary Supplements in Weight Management Augurs Well for the Market
Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on Weight Management
Medicinal Mushrooms Gain Foothold in Nutraceutical Applications
Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability of Nutraceuticals
New Nutraceutical Nanoencapsulation Method to Enrich Transparent Beverages
Nutraceuticals to Spice it Up'
Nutraceuticals Make Inroads into the Beauty Products Market
Consumers Acknowledge Benefits of Nutricosmetics
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Signals Market Growth Opportunities
Ballooning Global Population
Exponential Increase in Urban Population
Rising Disposable Incomes
Shift Towards Less Invasive Treatments
Growing Middle Class Population
4. ISSUES CONFRONTING THE MARKET
Despite Surging Popularity, Challenges and Concerns Continue to Hamper Prospects for Nutraceuticals
Disclosure of Ingredients
Educating Consumers on Omega-3s
Focus on Consumer Needs
Regulatory Developments
Insurance Supply Chain
Consumer Skepticism: The Biggest Challenge
Product Safety Issues Continue to Haunt Nutraceuticals
Fragmented and Ill-Suited Regulatory Environment Hampers Growth
Poor Awareness Pertaining to Impact of Nutrition on Health to Impede Growth Prospects
Higher Product Costs to Challenge Market Growth
Are Functional Foods Really Needed?
Regulation Issues Confronting Functional Foods & Beverages Market
Regulations to Further Tighten
Consumer Welfare Organizations Pin Down on Functional Foods: Some Condemn Others Commend
Key Challenges to the Makers of Functional Foods
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Nutraceuticals: A Prelude
Nutraceuticals Categorization by Source
The Nutraceuticals Ecosystem in a Nutshell
Dietary Supplements
Vitamins
Minerals
Functional Foods & Beverages
Green Foods
Marine Nutraceuticals
Herbs & Botanicals
Natural Sweeteners
Antioxidants
Nutrition Bars
Natural/Organic Ingredients
Omega 3s
Probiotics & Prebiotics
Proteins, Peptides, Amino Acids
Nutricosmetics and Cosmeceuticals
Confectionery
Dairy-Based Ingredients
Fatty Acids
Flavors and Colors
Functional Fibers
Regulations
Research
Testing
Quality & Safety
Packaging
Delivery & Dosage Technologies
Contract Manufacturing
Baby Boomers
Preventive Healthcare
Nutraceuticals: Product Classification
Dietary Supplements
Dietary Supplements in the End-Use Product Form
Vitamins
Minerals
Herbals/Botanicals
Non-Herbals
Functional Foods
Cereals and Grains
Margarine and Spreads
Yogurts
Milk Products
Other Dairy Products
Beverages
Snacks
Other Functional Foods
6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Amway Launches Nutrilite Traditional Herbs Range
Healthy Directions Launches Probiotic Powder Gutsy
Otsuka Launches EQUELLE in US
Danone India Launches Protinex Bytes
Danone India Launches Neocate
EuroPharma Launches Slim-VX1 Weight Loss Product
Natrol Introduces Brain Health Supplement Natrol Cognium
The Nature's Bounty Company Launches Pure Protein Super Food Protein Powder
Biopolis Introduces New Probiotic Mix
Hempco Launches CBD & Hemp Seed Oil Nutraceutical
Royal DSM and Evonik Forms Joint Venture for Omega-3 Fatty Acids from Natural Marine Algae
NP Nutra Launches Seven New Botanical Ingredients
ZANDA Introduces Reginator
Burt's Bees Launches Three Plant-Based Protein Shakes
Danone Launches Aptamil to strengthen its Nutrition Business
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Bonne Sant Group Acquires Millenium
ADM Enters into Joint Venture Agreement with Cargill to Provide Soybean Meal and Oil in Egypt
Nellson Nutraceutical Acquires Genysis Brand Solutions
Nestle' Infant-Nutrition Business Moves to a Regionally Managed Business
Amyris Enters into Product Development and Production Agreement with Royal DSM for Human Nutrition Ingredient
Naturex and Olene Collaborate through Ingenium to bring Gingest
KKR Acquires Majority Stake in Nature's Bounty
HGGC Acquires Nutraceutical
Amyris Enters into Product Development and Production Agreement with Royal DSM for Food and Nutrition Molecule
Mead Johnson Merges with Reckitt Benckiser Group
Nutraceutical Acquires Zhou Nutrition Brand from Branson Books
Danone Expand its Business in India by 2020 and Lines up 10 New Product Launches
Nellson to Acquire Genysis
Ashland Combines Nutrition Business with Pharmachem
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 282 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 308)
- The United States (203)
- Canada (12)
- Japan (11)
- Europe (53)
- France (9)
- Germany (9)
- The United Kingdom (18)
- Rest of Europe (17)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (28)
- Middle East (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hnbczx/global?w=5
