Global Nutraceuticals Markets 2016-2024: Pharmaceutical and Food Companies Join the Bandwagon

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nutraceuticals in US$ Million by the following Product Groups/Segments:

Dietary Supplements (Vitamins, Minerals, Herbals, Non-Herbals, & Others)

Functional Foods & Beverages.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Nutraceuticals: Functional Foods and Dietary Supplements for Today's Active, A, Aging, and Connected Consumers

Global Nutraceuticals Market: Fast Facts

Global Trends across the Nutraceuticals Ecosystem

Personalization and Fragmentation

Focus on Digestive Health and Wellness

Rising Interest in Fermented Foods

Sports Nutrition Goes Mainstream

Protein-Fortified Products Rise in Demand

Plant-Based Protein Products Gain Momentum

Vegetables Offered in a Convenient Format Foster Interest in Plant-Based Products

Naturally Functional Products Enjoy Rising Popularity

Elderly and Infants: The Most Coveted Consumer Group

Demand for Clean Labels

Innovative Delivery Methods

Influence of Health Technology

Cross-Market Appeal

Meat Substitutes: A Dicey Proposition

Other Notable Food and Nutrition Trends

Global Market Outlook

Developed Countries Dominate Market Demand

Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

China: A Leading Producer and Consumer of Nutraceuticals Worldwide



2. COMPETITION

Nutraceuticals: A Highly Fragmented Market

Major Nutraceuticals Companies Worldwide Summarized

Key Factors Determining Success in the Marketplace

Major Target Areas for Pipeline Nutraceutical Products

An Insight into Nutraceuticals Manufacturing Trends across the World

Tremendous Growth Potential Give Way to Consolidation Activity

Pharmaceutical and Food Companies Join the Bandwagon

Pharma Companies Strive for Success in the Nutrition Business

Collaboration Holds Key to Success

Differentiation between Long-Term Trends and Momentary Fads: Need of the Hour

Cultural Customization: Vital for Penetration in Regional Markets

Contract Manufacturing Scores High

Manufacturers Innovate on Delivery Formats to Attract New Consumers

The Importance of Capsule format for Nutraceuticals

Liquid-filled Capsules for Nutraceuticals: Major Benefits

Liquid Nutraceuticals

Strong Research Backup and Media Publicity: Key Product Differentiators

Major Ingredients for a Successful Marketing Campaign

Digital Marketing Opens up New Avenues of Growth for Market Participants

E-Commerce Emerge as a Key Distribution Channel for Nutraceuticals



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Millennials Focus on Health, Fitness, Nutrition, and Convenience Drive Robust Demand for Nutraceuticals

Millennials: The Generation with the Highest Health Consciousness

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Growing Efficacy of Functional Foods and their Active Ingredients in Enabling Life without Drugs Drive Market Growth

Major Health Benefits of Functional Foods

Major Functional Food, Functional Components, and Health Benefits

Gut Health

Bone Health

Boosting Immunity Levels

Joint and Eye Health

Oral/Dental Health

Physical Performance Enhancers

Mental Performance Enhancers

Other Noteworthy Areas of Application

The Natural' Quotient in Functional Foods Drive their Popularity over Dietary Supplements

Increasing Number of Health and Fitness Clubs Drive Dominance of Sports and Energy Drinks in Functional Foods and Beverages

Increasing Interest of Old and Young Population in Combating Various Diet-Related Health Issues Drive Demand for Dietary Supplements

Demand Drivers Summarized

Sports Nutrition Supplements Gain Immense Popularity

Social Media: Motivating Younger Demography to Stay Fit and Healthy through Supplementation

Unabated Consumer Interest in Supplementing Vitamins and Minerals Deficiencies

Growing Realization of Benefits Offered by Supplements in Enhancing Health and Well-being

Personalization and E-Commerce Trend Gain Prominence in the VDS Market

Emergence of Nutritional Psychiatry Signal Opportunities for Mineral Supplements

Ineffectiveness of Antibiotics Shifts Consumer Attention to Dietary Supplements

Multivitamin Products Witness Strong Demand

Minerals Continue to Gain Significance

Rising Uptake of Amino Acid Based Dietary Supplements

Demand for Rapid Response Dietary Supplements Grows

Other Noteworthy Trends in Dietary Supplements

Use of Innovative Ingredients

Delivery Formats

Supplement Categories Go Mainstream

Innovative Encapsulation Options to Improve Efficacy of Dietary Supplements

Plant-Based Materials

Delayed Release of Active Ingredients

Nutraceutical Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Market Growth

Hyper-Functional Beverages

Evidence-based Nutraceuticals

Instavit Supplements in Spray Format

Personalization and Semi-Personalization of Nutrition and Supplements: The Next Big Thing in Nutraceuticals

Rising Cognitive Function, Mobility, and Cardiovascular or Gastrointestinal Health Needs of the Expanding Aging Population: A Weighty Growth Driver

Omega-3 Supplementation Essential for Maintaining Cognitive Function in Older People

Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Offering Huge Market Potential

Probiotics: A Step in the Right Direction towards Better Nutraceuticals

Improvement of Human Gut Health and Addressing Intestinal Complaints

Microbial Function

Gut Flora Composition

Dairy Products: The Most Popular Probiotic Delivery Vehicle

Probiotic Supplements: The Fastest Growing Nutritional Supplements Category

Table 10: Global Market for Dietary Supplements by Category (2017): Percentage Breakdown for Conventional and Pro/Pre-Biotic Categories (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Digital Eyestrain and Other Vision Related Concerns Underline Significance of Eye Health Nutraceuticals

Focus of Women on Healthy Living Due to Increasing Spending Power and Delayed Motherhood Benefit Market Expansion

Large Number of Women Adopt Fitness, Nutraceuticals, and Wearable Technology

Growing Acceptance of Nutraceuticals Among Women

Women: Major Consumer Group for Dietary Supplements

Widespread Incidence of Chronic Diseases Boost Demand for Nutraceuticals

Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

Role of Nutraceuticals in Cholesterol Control

Nutraceutical Manufacturers Turn Focus towards Triglycerides

Other Natural Products that Facilitate Heart Health

Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Diabetes Prevalence

Popular Functional Foods with Bioactive Compounds for Diabetics

Increasing Cancer Incidence

Increasing Healthcare Costs and the Resulting Need for Preventive Medication Lends Traction to Market Growth

Evolution of Omega-3 and Other Marine Bioactive Molecules Drive Demand for Marine Nutraceuticals

Major Marine Bioactive Molecules: Brief Details of Sources, Applications and Health Benefits

Health Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Drive Demand in Supplements and Functional Foods

Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods & Beverages, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Omega 3 Rich Fish Oil Pills: One of the Most Effective Functional Food for Heart Health

Growing Prominence of Functional Foods and Dietary Supplements in Weight Management Augurs Well for the Market

Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on Weight Management

Medicinal Mushrooms Gain Foothold in Nutraceutical Applications

Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability of Nutraceuticals

New Nutraceutical Nanoencapsulation Method to Enrich Transparent Beverages

Nutraceuticals to Spice it Up'

Nutraceuticals Make Inroads into the Beauty Products Market

Consumers Acknowledge Benefits of Nutricosmetics

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Signals Market Growth Opportunities

Ballooning Global Population

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Rising Disposable Incomes

Shift Towards Less Invasive Treatments

Growing Middle Class Population



4. ISSUES CONFRONTING THE MARKET

Despite Surging Popularity, Challenges and Concerns Continue to Hamper Prospects for Nutraceuticals

Disclosure of Ingredients

Educating Consumers on Omega-3s

Focus on Consumer Needs

Regulatory Developments

Insurance Supply Chain

Consumer Skepticism: The Biggest Challenge

Product Safety Issues Continue to Haunt Nutraceuticals

Fragmented and Ill-Suited Regulatory Environment Hampers Growth

Poor Awareness Pertaining to Impact of Nutrition on Health to Impede Growth Prospects

Higher Product Costs to Challenge Market Growth

Are Functional Foods Really Needed?

Regulation Issues Confronting Functional Foods & Beverages Market

Regulations to Further Tighten

Consumer Welfare Organizations Pin Down on Functional Foods: Some Condemn Others Commend

Key Challenges to the Makers of Functional Foods



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Nutraceuticals: A Prelude

Nutraceuticals Categorization by Source

The Nutraceuticals Ecosystem in a Nutshell

Dietary Supplements

Vitamins

Minerals

Functional Foods & Beverages

Green Foods

Marine Nutraceuticals

Herbs & Botanicals

Natural Sweeteners

Antioxidants

Nutrition Bars

Natural/Organic Ingredients

Omega 3s

Probiotics & Prebiotics

Proteins, Peptides, Amino Acids

Nutricosmetics and Cosmeceuticals

Confectionery

Dairy-Based Ingredients

Fatty Acids

Flavors and Colors

Functional Fibers

Regulations

Research

Testing

Quality & Safety

Packaging

Delivery & Dosage Technologies

Contract Manufacturing

Baby Boomers

Preventive Healthcare

Nutraceuticals: Product Classification

Dietary Supplements

Dietary Supplements in the End-Use Product Form

Vitamins

Minerals

Herbals/Botanicals

Non-Herbals

Functional Foods

Cereals and Grains

Margarine and Spreads

Yogurts

Milk Products

Other Dairy Products

Beverages

Snacks

Other Functional Foods



6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Amway Launches Nutrilite Traditional Herbs Range

Healthy Directions Launches Probiotic Powder Gutsy

Otsuka Launches EQUELLE in US

Danone India Launches Protinex Bytes

Danone India Launches Neocate

EuroPharma Launches Slim-VX1 Weight Loss Product

Natrol Introduces Brain Health Supplement Natrol Cognium

The Nature's Bounty Company Launches Pure Protein Super Food Protein Powder

Biopolis Introduces New Probiotic Mix

Hempco Launches CBD & Hemp Seed Oil Nutraceutical

Royal DSM and Evonik Forms Joint Venture for Omega-3 Fatty Acids from Natural Marine Algae

NP Nutra Launches Seven New Botanical Ingredients

ZANDA Introduces Reginator

Burt's Bees Launches Three Plant-Based Protein Shakes

Danone Launches Aptamil to strengthen its Nutrition Business



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Bonne Sant Group Acquires Millenium

ADM Enters into Joint Venture Agreement with Cargill to Provide Soybean Meal and Oil in Egypt

Nellson Nutraceutical Acquires Genysis Brand Solutions

Nestle' Infant-Nutrition Business Moves to a Regionally Managed Business

Amyris Enters into Product Development and Production Agreement with Royal DSM for Human Nutrition Ingredient

Naturex and Olene Collaborate through Ingenium to bring Gingest

KKR Acquires Majority Stake in Nature's Bounty

HGGC Acquires Nutraceutical

Amyris Enters into Product Development and Production Agreement with Royal DSM for Food and Nutrition Molecule

Mead Johnson Merges with Reckitt Benckiser Group

Nutraceutical Acquires Zhou Nutrition Brand from Branson Books

Danone Expand its Business in India by 2020 and Lines up 10 New Product Launches

Nellson to Acquire Genysis

Ashland Combines Nutrition Business with Pharmachem



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



