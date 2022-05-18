Global Nutrition & Wellness Ingredients Markets Outlook 2022: Innovations to Overcome Cost and Sustainability Challenges will Offer Opportunity to Animal & Pet Nutrition Players

DUBLIN, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nutrition & Wellness Ingredients Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service presents an outlook for the global nutrition and wellness ingredients industry in 2022

The 5 key end-use sectors covered are food and beverage (F&B), dietary supplements, personal care and cosmetics, animal feed additives, and pet nutrition ingredients. The market analysis is presented at the ingredient manufacturer level of the value chain. The base year of the report is 2021.



Geopolitical chaos and transformative mega trends are key imperatives that will continue to impact growth across the nutrition and wellness ingredients industry. Also, the disruptions to supply chains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will ease off; however, the associated challenges will continue to impact the industry for at least the first half of 2022.

Sustainability will be the key theme for suppliers across industries, with significant focus on reducing their end-to-end carbon footprint across the supply chain. Health will remain consumers' top priority, driving demand for functional F&B and dietary supplement ingredients.



APAC will continue to drive the majority of demand for ingredients across all end-use sectors whereas North America and Europe, by contrast, will represent the key markets for natural, premium ingredients.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Nutrition and Wellness Ingredients Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Key Insights - Nutrition & Wellness Ingredients Market

Highlights of the Nutrition and Wellness Ingredients Industry

Global Nutrition and Wellness Ingredients Industry Challenges

Forecast Versus Actual - 2021

Revenue Forecast by End Application

Top Predictions for 2022

3. Growth Environment and Scope - Nutrition & Wellness Ingredients Market

Research Scope

Market Segmentation and Value Chain - Nutrition and Wellness Ingredients Market

4. Macro Economic Factors Impacting the Nutrition & Wellness Ingredients Market

Global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis Assumptions

2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Nutrition & Wellness Ingredients Market

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast by End Application and Year

Revenue Forecast - Growth Rate and Revenue Share by Region

6. Key Trends for 2022

Key 2022 Nutrition and Wellness Ingredients Market Trends

Trend 1 - Sustainable Sourcing and Carbon Footprint Reduction

Trend 2 - Supply Chain Traceability

Trend 3 - Ingredients Influencing Microbiome

Trend 4 - Rising Raw Material Prices

Trend 5 - Novel Alternative Protein Sources

Trend 6 - Digitalization

Trend 7 - Up-cycled Ingredients & Circular Economy

Trend 8 - Regulatory Paradigms

7. Nutrition & Wellness Ingredients Application Segment - Outlook 2022

2022 Market Snapshot - F&B Ingredients

2022 Market Snapshot - Dietary Supplement Ingredients

2022 Market Snapshot - Personal Care and Cosmetics Ingredients

2022 Market Snapshot - Animal Feed Additives

2022 Market Snapshot - Pet Nutrition Ingredients

Nutrition and Wellness Ingredient Companies to Watch

8. Nutrition & Wellness Ingredients Regional Segment - Outlook 2022

2022 Predictions - NA

2022 Predictions - LATAM

2022 Predictions - Europe

2022 Predictions - MEA

2022 Predictions - APAC

9. Growth Opportunity Universe - Nutrition & Wellness Ingredients Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Focus on Sustainable and Natural Ingredients to Cater to Changing Consumer Demand Globally

Growth Opportunity 2: Invest in R&D of Ingredients that Can Influence the Microbiome to Offer Gut, Immune, Cognitive, and Other Health Benefits

Growth Opportunity 3: Innovations to Overcome Cost and Sustainability Challenges will Offer Opportunity to Animal & Pet Nutrition Players

Growth Opportunity 4: Portfolio Diversification to Cater to Growing Demand for Alternative Protein Ingredients

10. Key Conclusions

