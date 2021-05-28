Global Nutrition and Weight Management Products Market (2021 to 2025) - Size, Trends and Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nutrition and Weight Management Products Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in depth analysis of the global weight management market by value, by type of products, etc. The report provides a detailed analysis of the nutrition and weight management products market by value, by health related products, by region, etc. The report also provides a regional analysis of the nutrition and weight management products market, including the following regions: The US, Japan and ROW.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global nutrition and weight management products market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global nutrition and weight management products market is fragmented, with several small and many major market players operating worldwide. The weight management companies offer different types of diets and products based on individual differences, and for different purposes. Further, key players of the nutrition and weight management products market - Tivity Health Inc., Herbalife Nutrition, WW International, Inc., and Medifast, Inc. - are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Regional Coverage

The US

Japan

Rest of world

The weight management can be categorized into three types of products: Nutrition and Weight Management products, Drugs & Supplements and Cosmetics. The nutrition and weight management products can be further segmented into health related products (Beverages and Packaged Food) and application (Small Retail, Online Distribution, Multilevel Marketing, Large Retail and Health Stores).

The global nutrition and weight management products market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The nutrition and weight management products market is expected to increase due to rising affordability, growing rate of obesity, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing number of bariatric surgeries, surging social media users, increased spending by millennials, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as rising size acceptance movement, high price of weight management products, side effects associated with weight loss products, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Weight Management: An Overview

2.1.1 Weight Management Products Type

2.2 Nutrition and Weight Management Products: An Overview

2.2.1 Purpose of Nutrition and Weight Management products

2.2.2 History of Nutrition and Weight Management

2.2.3 Most Popular Diets for Weight Management

2.2.4 Calorie Count of Different Foods for Weight Management

2.3 Nutrition and Weight Management Products Segmentation: An Overview

2.3.1 Nutrition and Weight Management Products Segmentation by Health Related Products

2.3.2 Nutrition and Weight Management Products Segmentation by Application



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Weight Management Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Weight Management Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Weight Management Market by Products Type (Nutrition and Weight Management products; Drugs & Supplements and Cosmetics)

3.2 Global Weight Management Market: Products Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Nutrition and Weight Management Products Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Nutrition and Weight Management Products Market by Health Related Products (Packaged Food and Beverages)

3.2.3 Global Nutrition and Weight Management Products Market by Region (The US, Japan and ROW)

3.2.4 Global Weight Management Drugs & Supplements Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Weight Management Cosmetics Market by Value

3.3 Global Nutrition and Weight Management Products Market: Health Related Product Analysis

3.3.1 Global Weight Management Beverages Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Weight Management Beverages Market by Products (Soft Drinks and Hot Drinks)

3.3.3 Global Weight Management Hot Drinks Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Weight Management Hot Drinks Market by Products (Coffee and Other Hot Drinks)

3.3.5 Global Weight Management Hot Drinks Products Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Weight Management Soft Drinks Market by Value

3.3.7 Global Weight Management Soft Drinks Market by Products (Carbonated Drinks, Reduced Sugar Ready-to-drink Tea, Bottled Water, Concentrates and Juice)

3.3.8 Global Weight Management Soft Drinks Products Market by Value

3.3.9 Global Weight Management Packaged Food Market by Value

3.3.10 Global Weight Management Packaged Food Market by Products

3.3.11 Global Weight Management Dairy Market by Value

3.3.12 Global Weight Management Dairy Market by Products (Drinking Milk Products, Reduced Fat Cheese, Yoghurt & Sour Milk Products, Butter & Margarine and Other Dairy)

3.3.13 Global Weight Management Dairy Products Market by Value

3.3.14 Global Shelf Stable Meat, Seafood, Fruits and Vegetables Market by Value

3.3.15 Global Shelf Stable Meat, Seafood, Fruits and Vegetables Market by Products (Reduced Fat Shelf Stable and Reduced Sugar Shelf Stable)

3.3.16 Global Shelf Stable Meat, Seafood, Fruits and Vegetables Products Market by value

3.3.17 Global Weight Management Spreads (Excluding Honey) Market by Value

3.3.18 Global Weight Management Spreads (Excluding Honey) Market by Products (Reduced Sugar Spreads and Reduced Fat Spreads)

3.3.19 Global Weight Management Spreads (Excluding Honey) Products Market by Value

3.3.20 Global Weight Management Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks Market by Value

3.3.21 Global Weight Management Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks Market by Products (Reduced Fat Sweet Biscuits and Reduced Sugar Sweet Biscuits)

3.3.22 Global Weight Management Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks Products Market by Value

3.3.23 Global Weight Management Baked Goods Market by Value

3.3.24 Global Weight Management Confectionery Market by Value

3.3.25 Global Reduced Fat Chilled Processed Meat and Seafood Market by Value

3.3.26 Global Reduced Fat Frozen Meat, Seafood, Fruit and Vegetables Market by Value

3.3.27 Global Reduced Fat Ready Meals Market by Value

3.3.28 Global Reduced Fat Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Market by Value

3.3.29 Global Reduced Fat Savoury Snacks (Excluding Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes) Market by Value

3.3.30 Global Reduced Fat Soup Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 The US Nutrition and Weight Management Products Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 The US Nutrition and Weight Management Products Market by Value

4.2 Japan Nutrition and Weight Management Products Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Japan Nutrition and Weight Management Products Market by Value

4.3 ROW Nutrition and Weight Management Products Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 ROW Nutrition and Weight Management Products Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Rising Affordability

5.1.2 Growing Rate of Obesity

5.1.3 Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.1.4 Increasing Number of Bariatric Surgeries

5.1.5 Surging Social Media Users

5.1.6 Increased Spending by Millennials

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Rising Size Acceptance Movement

5.2.2 High Price of Weight Management Products

5.2.3 Side Effects Associated with Weight Loss Products

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Growing Focus towards Enhancement of Physical Appearance

5.3.2 Rising Awareness about Nutrition and Healthy Lifestyle

5.3.3 The Rise of Personalized Nutrition Trend

5.3.4 Increasing Popularity of Weight Loss Apps



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Nutrition and Weight Management Products Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Nutrition and Weight Management Products Market Players by Approach/Method and Cost Comparison



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Tivity Health Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Herbalife Nutrition

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategy

7.3 WW International, Inc.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategy

7.4 Medifast, Inc.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategy

