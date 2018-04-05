Global Nutritional Premixes Market 2018-2023: Increasing Demand for Fortified Food Products

Global nutritional premixes market is expected to reach USD 12,397.8 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

The research provides in-depth analysis of nutritional premixes market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2023.

The factors such as growing health and wellness trend, changing food landscape, increasing demand for fortified food products, convenience in usage as a single ingredient over multiple ingredients, and increasing demand for compound animal feed are driving the growth of the global nutritional premixes market.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global nutritional premixes market in 2017. The largest share of this region is mainly attributed to growing compound animal feed industry, growing economy, increasing demand of fortified food products, and rising investments from major players in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Product Analysis

3.4. Regional Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape

3.6. Key Players



4. Market insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Growing Health and Wellness Trend

4.2.2. Changing Food Landscape

4.2.3. Increasing Demand for fortified Food Products

4.2.4. Convenience in Usage as a Single Ingredient Over Multiple ingredients

4.2.5. Increasing Demand for Compound Animal Feed

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Regulatory Structure and Intervention

4.3.2. Technical Problems During Storage and Handling Procedures

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Expanding Middle Class in Emerging Economies with Demand for Nutrition

4.4.2. Emergence of Developing Countries as Strong Consumers for the Feed Application

4.5. Market Share Analysis, by Key Players



5. Global Nutritional Premixes Market, by Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Vitamin Premixes

5.3. Mineral Premixes

5.4. Amino Acid Premixes

5.5. Nucleotide Premixes

5.6. Fiber Premixes

5.7. Nutraceutical Premixes

5.8. Others



6. Global Nutritional Premixes Market, by Form

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Powder form

6.3. Liquid form



7. Global Nutritional Premixes Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Animal Feed

7.2.1. Introduction

7.2.2. Poultry Feed

7.2.3. Ruminant Feed

7.2.4. Swine Feed

7.2.5. Aqua Feed

7.2.6. Others

7.3. Nutrition and Health Supplements

7.3.1. Introduction

7.3.2. Dietary Supplements

7.3.3. Infant Nutrition

7.3.4. Sports Nutrition

7.3.5. Clinical Nutrition

7.4. Food and Beverages

7.4.1. Introduction

7.4.2. Beverages

7.4.3. Milk and Milk Products

7.4.4. Bakery & Confectionary

7.4.5. Cereals & Snacks

7.4.6. Others

7.5. Pharmaceuticals

7.6. Others



8. Nutritional Premixes Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Expansions

9.3. Acquisitions

9.4. Partnerships and Collaborations

9.5. New Product Launches



10. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Strategic Developments, Product Portfolio, Financial Overview)



Koninklijke DSM N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Glanbia Plc ( Ireland )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Corbion N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Watson Foods Co. Inc. (U.S.)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

Cargill Incorporated (U.S.)

SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Vitablend Nederland B.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Hellay Australia Pty. Ltd. ( Australia )

) Nutreco N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) InVivo Agrosciences ( France )

) Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation (U.S.)

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. ( India )

) Koninklijke Coperatie Agrifirm U.A. ( The Netherlands ).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vv92ll/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-nutritional-premixes-market-2018-2023-increasing-demand-for-fortified-food-products-300625096.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

